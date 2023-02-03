JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner.

Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.

Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t have a chance to miss out.

“We’re just trying to create that healthy environment where we’re having fun doing it, getting fit and also creating business and jobs for people in our community,” Edwards said.

She won Mississippi’s contest for finding a creative way to bring economic opportunity to her town of Fayette through pecan trees.

The next Remarkable Woman of Mississippi will be named in March.