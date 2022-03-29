VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Merrium-Webster Dictionary defines the word “remarkable” as being uncommon or extraordinary. What makes a person remarkable? For me, it’s a person who seeks to make a positive difference in others’ lives, without expecting anything in return. Or, someone like Grangerette Haynes.

Grangerette Haynes volunteers her time singing and decorating for St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Vicksburg. She lives her life seeking to serve others because of her faith.

“Think about the impact Jesus had. He was one person. One person can make a marvelous difference,” said Haynes.

While she’s proud of serving her church, she’s ever more proud of serving students, which she’s done most of her life. She taught at the Vicksburg-Warren School District for 25 years. In her free time, she would tutor students in need for free.

“The people that really need help, they can’t afford it. If I charged what most people pay to tutor, it must be $40 an hour,” said Haynes.

Haynes did everything she could to make sure students could succeed.

“I would go out and offer my services. I’d give kids my phone number and tell them I can help them. I had done tutoring at my house, churches, I’ll do it standing in the street if that’s what you need,” said Haynes.

She said she understands struggling teens because she went through hard times, too. She found out her friend was suffering from a degenerative disease and wanted to help.

“The first time I had gone, we just had a general talk. The next time, we would talk and I would be moving her hands because if she didn’t, atrophy would happen in her hands. Out the corner of my eye, I could see her doing it. I would then move my foot around and she would mimic my behavior,” said Haynes.

Haynes frequently visits her friend and makes it a goal to cheer her up each time.

From volunteering at the church, to helping students and friends in need, I asked why she gave so much of herself.

“We’re all our brother’s keeper. We really are. God’s criteria for getting into Heaven is ‘What did you do for the least of my brothers?'” said Haynes.

Grangerette Haynes is truly a remarkable woman.