JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Jasmin Chapman is changing the face of the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.

“It’s not that anything about me that’s going to make you say ‘remarkable,’ because I’m so much like people that just try to give back. They are trying to help when they can, and sometimes they’re able to make a difference,” said Chapman.

Before becoming the first female chief executive officer in 1998, Dr. Chapman was also the first female dentist at the health center. She’s maintained that position for almost 20 years.

“Jackson-Hinds went into a very bad time. We were having a problem with revenue. We actually almost went bankrupt. My mentor, Dr. James Anderson, actually made me medical director. However, I was a dentist and he said I think you’re the person I want to be. He said to help us go through this crisis,” said Chapman.

Throughout her administration, Dr. Chapman has pushed through the boundaries of the clinic, like breaking down barriers to make healthcare more accessible. Jackson-Hinds now extends to 28 clinical operation sites across three counties. The center has an approximate $50 million economic impact, while employing over 350 healthcare workers. Yet, being a woman and holding a position of power doesn’t come without struggles.

“I knew I had to prove myself. It continued for for the first five or ten years. Sometimes, I realized that there were some projects with ideals. Well, it would be better presented by a male, and to get a buy-in. I would do that. My goal was to get results. We were getting the results. Maybe it was a little different the way I had to do it. Eventually, when you win people over there, that is another mouse down. You can tell that they know I’m capable. They trust me with this position, and now they see,” said Chapman.

Dr. Chapman said her parents are her biggest inspiration. From a young age, her parents challenged her and her siblings to make a difference in the community.

“My dad and my mom would be very happy. He would probably say that the name he left us, which he treasured and my ancestor’s treasured, he would say I can’t fit in tacked. She would say that even though I was, I went into a profession that maybe was nontraditional that I always put family first. She would be very proud of that,” said Chapman.

Dr. Chapman has also received several accolades and wards. During the pandemic, she was recognized by First Lady Jill Biden for the work being done at the health center. She worked to increase COVID-19 vaccinations rates in African American and Hispanic communities – a remarkable feat indeed.