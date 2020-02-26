Remarkable Women: Mary Williams

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mary Williams’ husband, Damon, is her biggest cheerleader. She said her support system is the key to how she maintains her many roles, like founding the nonprofit “Ladies Living Well.”

“It’s inspiring and encouraging ladies between the ages of 25 and 35 just to know their worth,” explained Mary.

She also created “Pearls of Wellness,” which is a health and wellness coaching business.

“Because I believe that you can be fit and fabulous at any age.”

Mary is a registers nurse, the president of the local chapter of “Black Nurses Rock,” and a member of two local American Heart Association committees. Much of her work revolves around healthy living, but her work isn’t about vanity.

“I think I was in my early 20s, my mom had a heart attack. You know, coming from the Delta, you know with cooking and different things, everything has to be breaded. Everything has to have a little sugar in it. Everything needs a little salt in it. Of course, she was taught you need to do some different things to change your lifestyle. And she did it for a while. But I believe that if she had a little bit more, not hand holding, but somebody to walk the process with her. So of course, she went back to what she knew.”

Mary’s mother eventually died from complications from diabetes and heart disease. She said all of her mom’s siblings also died from some type of coronary artery disease or heart disease.

“Those are some of the most preventable diseases. But those are the diseases that we’re dying from the most. So if I can just help one person realize when you take control of your health, you take control of your life.”

Her family’s history is not unlike many in the state. And that’s what fuels her work, hosting conferences and organizing community education events.

“She is that person that says I’ll sit back here and I’ll work behind the scenes. And if you are in charge of it, let me know what you need,” said Damon.

In the middle of it all, Mary and Damon host weekly devotionals for their online community.

“I wouldn’t be where I am right now, if I didn’t have her in my life,” explained Damon. “She’s just, she’s my inspiration.”