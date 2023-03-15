LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – One Jones County educator is shattering the glass ceiling for women of color.

Dr. Toy Watts is the first Black woman to become superintendent of the Laurel School District.

“It was not my intention to be here when I started in education. I was just going to be a teacher, but God saw differently,” she said.

Not her chosen path initially, but that all changed when a Sunday school teacher convinced her to go into education.

“My goal is to continue to fill the district with highly qualified, dedicated people. As a matter of fact, I would choose heart over skill any day because I can teach you the skill,” she said.

Watts doesn’t shy away from challenges after going through hurdles herself. She said she faced criticism from her community and constant setbacks with her decision making, but defying the odds in the end.

“Happiness is a choice. If you really want it, then it’s something you have to focus on,” she said.

She met Ivory Shelby, who became a confidante and life-long friend, who ultimately nominated her for the WJTV 12 News Remarkable Woman contest.

“We wanted to do something to show her that she had community support,” said Shelby.

As Watts continues to steer her career forward, she remains humble, even when she didn’t make the cut the first time for the superintendent position.

“I think I’m still in awe of being here,” she said.

It’s been five years since she’s taken on the position. Along the walls hangs her sole picture as the first woman and first Black woman to lead the Laurel School District.

“When I think about being my best self, the first thing that comes to my mind is about being a better mother and wife,” she said.

With a six-year-old, nine-year-old and 12-year-old at home, she’s got her hands full. Once deemed a “workaholic” by her oldest daughter, she said she’s happy to achieve that work-life balance now.

While doing what she loves, she leaves this piece of advice.

“There is no ceiling. What you think you’re going to be right now as you sit in these classrooms, you literally have no idea how life can present you with opportunities. You have to be ready to take them in. You have to believe in yourself to take them.