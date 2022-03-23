Which goose down comforters are best?

For natural insulation and fluffy softness, goose down can’t be beat. After all, geese wear it on their bellies as they glide through frigid winter waters. These properties of warmth and insulation make for a perfect comforter and duvet filling The best goose down comforter is lightweight and keeps you warm and cozy on even the coldest nights.

For lightweight softness and warmth, the Charter Club White Down Lightweight Comforter is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a goose down comforter

Type of down

Down comforters are not always filled with the same type of down. The three main options are:

Goose down: This is the most popular filling in down comforters, and with good reason. The downy undercoat of geese is what traps heat next to their bodies. Some goose down is gray and some is white, but both aren’t generally visible through the shell of the comforter.

This is the most popular filling in down comforters, and with good reason. The downy undercoat of geese is what traps heat next to their bodies. Some goose down is gray and some is white, but both aren’t generally visible through the shell of the comforter. Duck down: This cheaper alternative to goose down may also include more feathers for fill and weight.

This cheaper alternative to goose down may also include more feathers for fill and weight. Synthetic down: Vegans and those with allergies who still want the warmth of down turn to this material that is actually a blend of cotton, wool and synthetic fill.

Size of bed

Down comforters are a touch of luxury that is available for every size bed, from twin to California king. The exact measurements may vary, so take a careful look at the measurements before you buy a comforter.

Outer shell options

The outer shell of your goose down comforter is what gives it either a sumptuous luxury or a scratchy texture. Most outer shells are made from cotton, but you can also find them in:

Silk: Lightweight with good temperature regulation, but often fussy care requirements

Lightweight with good temperature regulation, but often fussy care requirements Wool: Heavier and insulated but may be dry-clean only

Heavier and insulated but may be dry-clean only Polyester blends: Easy to care for, but sometimes scratchy

Linen and other blended fabrics are sometimes available, but these are less common and may be prohibitively expensive.

What to look for in a quality goose down comforter

Best fill power

Fill power is the measurement of space an ounce of goose down fill takes up. The higher the fill power, the more heavyweight and insulating the comforter is.

400 and lower: Lightweight and appropriate for summer

Lightweight and appropriate for summer 400-600: Good for all seasons in temperate climates

Good for all seasons in temperate climates 600-800: An excellent choice for additional weight and warmth for colder climates

An excellent choice for additional weight and warmth for colder climates 800-1,000: The warmest down comforter, suitable for the harshest climates

Shell thread count

Thread count is another measurement to pay attention to. It measures the number of threads per square inch of fabric. In general , the higher the thread count, the heavier and softer the outer shell will be.

It’s important to note that most lightweight down comforters have a lower thread count to keep the comforter less bulky. This does not mean the quality is lower.

Stitching style

The stitching style determines how much the down in a comforter will shift with use. The most common type of stitching style for down comforters is baffle-box. Fabric connects the top and bottom layers of the comforter and keeps the down evenly distributed.

Other types of stitching include:

Box stitch: It’s similar to baffle box, but the squares are smaller.

It’s similar to baffle box, but the squares are smaller. Diamond-quilted: This mimics box stitching but utilizes a diamond pattern.

This mimics box stitching but utilizes a diamond pattern. Gusset: Added gussets on the sides increase the loft of the comforter. A baffle-box or box stitch keeps the down evenly distributed.

How much you can expect to spend on a goose down comforter

From the tiniest twin to a roomy king-sized bed, expect to spend $50-$600 on a high-quality goose down comforter.

Goose down comforter FAQ

How do you care for a down comforter?

A. Surprisingly, many goose down comforters are machine washable. Check the manufacturer’s instructions for care to make sure. If it is machine washable, wash with mild detergent in warm or cool water. If it’s safe for the dryer, add two clean tennis balls to the dryer to help fluff the down as it dries.

Adding a duvet cover to your down comforter can protect it from stains and allow you to go longer between washings. A duvet cover is also a great way to instantly transform the look of your bedroom without spending a lot of money.

Can you be allergic to down?

A. Yes – down allergies are not common, but they do exist. However, many people who think they are allergic to down may just need to give their comforter a wash. Dust allergies are more common and can trigger sneezing, watery eyes and coughing.

What’s the best goose down comforter to buy?

Top goose down comforter

Charter Club White Down Lightweight Comforter

What you need to know: This is luxury at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: It’s machine washable and lightweight, with a 400 thread count shell and 600 fill power. The down is hypoallergenic. This is a great option on its own for chilly nights but pairs well with flannel sheets when the mercury really drops.

What you should consider: It’s not as fluffy as other down comforters.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top goose down comforter for the money

Ubauba Lightweight Feather Comforter

What you need to know: The combination of down feathers and cotton is perfect for a lightweight down comforter.

What you’ll love: It’s warm and cozy, with a comfortable cotton shell. Choose one for each season; it’s available in seven sizes, three fill weights and two colors.

What you should consider: The outer shell is thin, and feathers can poke through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Apsmile All Seasons Organic Cotton Goose Down Comforter

What you need to know: This is an excellent comforter sure to keep you warm on chilly nights.

What you’ll love: It has 650 fill power and includes feathers and down for softness and warmth. It’s made with 100% organic cotton. Though it feels lightweight, it provides the perfect level of warmth and doesn’t get too hot.

What you should consider: Some said it doesn’t hold up well in the washing machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.