While the laundry basket was invented in the 11th century, it wasn’t used specifically for carrying dirty clothes until the Victorian era.

Which rolling laundry basket is best?

Is your laundry basket just too heavy? Carrying laundry back and forth can feel like a lot of work, especially if you do several loads of laundry throughout the week. A rolling laundry basket is easy to transport and holds just as much as a standard laundry basket, if not more. It’s also a great alternative if you’re sensitive to hip or back pain. Start your search with the Seville Classics Commercial Laundry Hamper with Wheels for its straightforward design and reliable construction.

What to know before you buy a rolling laundry basket

Construction

A standard laundry basket is usually constructed as one solid piece or as a frame wrapped in a secondary material. A rolling laundry basket is no different in this regard. If the basket is designed as one piece, it’s made from plastic or occasionally wicker. A laundry basket with a steel frame, on the other hand, is paired with a durable fabric, such as canvas or polyester.

Four wheels vs. two wheels

A rolling laundry basket has two to four wheels. Two wheels mean you’re lifting and angling the basket like a suitcase when you roll it. This setup does not require the wheels to have brakes. Four wheels mean all you have to do is pull the basket. However, in this case, you’ll want the basket to have a brake system. Brakes keep the basket from rolling around on the floor while you’re trying to take clothes out or put them back in.

Lids

Some rolling baskets feature a lid, but not all of them do. A lid is practical if your basket tends to be packed and you’re worried about items spilling out. It’s also helpful if you use your laundry basket as a hamper and don’t want to look at dirty laundry every time you walk by. A lid isn’t necessarily helpful for air circulation, but it can make a room look more clean and organized.

What to look for in a quality rolling laundry basket

Ventilation

A great laundry basket has some form of built-in ventilation to prevent odors from building up. Plastic baskets have holes for ventilation. Wicker baskets rely on an open weave to help air circulate. If your basket has a fabric bag, then a breathable material, such as cotton or polyester, works best for airflow.

Multi-function wheels

Swivel caster wheels are best for a rolling laundry basket. Casters include both the wheel and a protective “yoke” bracket made from plastic or metal. The swivel feature makes the wheels more maneuverable, as it lets the wheel turn in different directions, though it does make the basket more sensitive to touch. This is another reason a brake system is important.

Interior dividers

If you prefer to pre-separate laundry before you get to the washing machine, then you want a laundry basket with divided compartments. Two to three separated sections allows you to keep everything you want in one load of laundry together. While dividers can save time, divided compartments might feel like they fill up faster.

How much you can expect to spend on a rolling laundry basket

A plastic rolling laundry basket costs $30-$80. A wicker or metal and fabric basket costs $20-$170.

Rolling laundry basket FAQ

Is assembly required with a rolling laundry basket?

A. Most rolling laundry baskets require some assembly for the frame or, at the very least, the wheels. If you want to avoid assembly, plastic or wicker baskets are your best bet. Most plastic rolling laundry baskets come ready-made, though this also means parts probably won’t be replaceable if something breaks.

Are rolling laundry baskets collapsible?

A. Most metal and fabric baskets are collapsible to some extent. Plastic and wicker baskets usually are not. The most collapsible baskets are accordion baskets with metal frames that can be closed up and stored flat.

How do you clean a rolling laundry basket?

A. Removable fabric bags are often machine-washable. Anything else can be lightly spot cleaned as needed. Make sure the basket is dry before you use it again. Throwing clothes in a wet basket can lead to mold.

What’s the best rolling laundry basket to buy?

Top rolling laundry basket

Seville Classics Commercial Laundry Hamper with Wheels

What you need to know: It has a steel frame and canvas polyester exterior with four rubber swivel wheels. It measures 27.5 by 18 by 18 inches and holds up to 100 pounds.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to use and durable. It features double-layered handles. The wheels move smoothly and two of them lock. It comes in gray and natural white.

What you should consider: It doesn’t dry well, so you shouldn’t put damp clothes in it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Top rolling laundry basket for the money

Sterilite Wheeled Hamper with Handles

What you need to know: It is made from white plastic and has two wheels, a plastic lid and a retractable handle. It measures 28.39 by 20.98 by 13.74 inches in size.

What you’ll love: The plastic features evenly spaced holes for ventilation. It’s lightweight, sturdy and easy to use, and it comes at an affordable price.

What you should consider: Some buyers have reported that it arrived from the seller without the lid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yuelan Three Section Laundry Hamper with Wheels

What you need to know: It has a steel frame and a fabric exterior and features four caster wheels and three divided compartments. It measures 36 by 35 by 16 inches.

What you’ll love: The three sections are color-coded and labeled for dark, light and color laundry. The fabric is waterproof. It has six straps and three side pockets. The handles have comfortable rubber grips, and two of the wheels lock.

What you should consider: Construction quality varies when it comes to the included materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.