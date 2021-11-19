High-end gifts for couples can range from music to the perfect wine and everything in between. Cater to the couple’s interests and activities.

Which high-end gift for couples is best?

If you want to splurge on someone, then you’re already in the right spirit, but there’s definitely a wrong way to splurge. Make sure that whatever you’re spending money on is something that you know the recipient has an interest in. Otherwise, you’ll be spending a lot of money on something they dislike, which will put them in an awkward position.

Buying jewelry and other run-of-the-mill, expensive gifts can feel like you’re trying to buy their affection. Use this list to get good ideas on expensive gifts anyone would love, or some high-end products to elevate your date night, like this Native 1080P 5G Wi-Fi Video Projector.

What makes a good high-end gift for couples?

Useful

Sometimes getting them a gift is literally like giving a gift to yourself. That’s not the goal, of course, but if your gift gives both of you a bunch of fun, comfortable nights together, then it’s a good gift. There are many different ways you could do this, from appliances and home entertainment to health and wellness.

Tasteful

The elegant gift you have in mind is the kind that whisks them off their feet and into your arms. A gift like this is intent on setting the mood and letting them know exactly how much you care for them. Whether it’s with music, chocolate or wine, a high-quality gift can instantly turn a good night into one you won’t forget.

6 best high-end gifts for couples

Native 1080P 5G WiFi Bluetooth Video Projector

What you need to know: Take your date nights to the next level with this smart projector.

What you’ll love: If you have big walls, think of each one as a possible movie screen. This high-quality projector throws out light at 1080P, meaning you can watch movies at home, just as if you were in a cinema.

What you should consider: You need a large flat surface to get the most out of this projector. A plain wall or even the side of a wooden fence or a building will do.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bose Wave Music System IV

What you need to know: When you have tunes in the background, everything becomes more romantic or fun. You set the tone and the ambiance with this music system, which plays crystal-clear tunes.

What you’ll love: The system appears small, but it has spectacular sound quality that fills the room with crisp driving notes and deep bass.

What you should consider: This is a home system, not a Bluetooth speaker you can take anywhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

K-Supreme Plus Smart

What you need to know: A Keurig opens up your mornings, helping you get more done as you get ready to take on the day.

What you’ll love: The K-Supreme Plus Smart Keurig lets you precisely customize your preferred strength and temperature of coffee. It can connect to your phone as well, so you can schedule your morning cup of coffee to be ready when you wake up.

What you should consider: You need Keurig coffee pods to provide the grounds for each cup.

Where to buy: Sold by Keurig

2015 Azienda Celestino Pecci Brunello di Montalcino Tuscany

What you need to know: A classy date needs classy wine, and this wine pairs well with soft cheeses and both red and white meat.

What you’ll love: It’s an outstanding bottle of wine you can unveil for the perfect fall or winter night.

What you should consider: Decant it for at least 30 minutes.

Where to buy: Sold by Wine Access

TheraGun Pro

What you need to know: This will take all of the tension out of your muscles. Your partner might still need you to massage them now and then, but with this TheraGun, they’ll be able to remove knots all on their own.

What you’ll love: The TheraGun Pro uses percussive pulses to work on muscle tension and enhance recovery. It has an ergonomic grip and a rotating head so that it can reach any angle.

What you should consider: The massage gun is 3 pounds, which doesn’t seem like much, but it can tire your arm out if you hold it for a while.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch

What you need to know: This smartwatch by Samsung looks great, but it also helps keep track of messages, manages your workouts and monitors your ECG.

What you’ll love: You’ll be able to use all of Google’s apps and services on this watch. It’s also waterproof.

What you should consider: You’ll have to charge it nightly to get the most out of it during the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

