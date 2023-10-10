BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Save big on dolls, crafts, games and more

The Amazon October sale is here, and plenty of toy deals are live right now — and selling quickly. Some top toys of 2023 are already fluctuating from in-stock to out-of-stock, so act fast if you see something you like. Our list of the best toys for kids includes brand-new 2023 toy releases, figurines from popular children’s shows, Amazon bestsellers and, of course, a few standout toys we just really love.

The deals below were last updated on Oct 10, 4 a.m. PT.

Hot holiday toys

Bitzee 17% OFF

Who needs a real pet when you can just have 15 in the palm of your hand? Bitzee is a fun interactive toy that reacts to real-world inputs such as touching and shaking. The more you play, the more pets you get to interact with from bunnies to turtles and even a unicorn!

LEGO Star Wars X-Wing 19% OFF

Hop into your favorite sci-fi movie with this awesome building set inspired by Star Wars. This over 400-piece set comes with everything you need to build the iconic starship that everyone loves. It also comes with 4 mini-figures to help ensure that the fun doesn’t just end after the ship is built!

Furby Purple 30% OFF

Looking for a toy that will have you saying aww with every interaction? The Furby is the perfect pick-up for your kids this prime day. Responds to movement and talking with over 600 different responses including dancing and singing. It even includes 15 cute accessories to customize its look in unique ways.

Learning Resources Primary Science Lab Set 32% OFF

STEM concepts have never been more fun to learn thanks to this fun set that teaches the fundamentals behind scientific principles. With 22 pieces of equipment and instructions for 10 different experiments, this is a must-have for kids who want to explore the wonders of our world.

More Hot Holiday Toy Deals

Vehicles

Many kids are enthralled with vehicles, from trains and planes to trucks and wagons. You’ll find all kinds of vehicle-themed toys on offer, including basic trucks and train sets for little ones to zippy remote control cars for older children.

Board games and puzzles

Maybe the child in your life likes quiet solo play with a jigsaw puzzle, or perhaps you’re hoping to have some lively family board game nights. Whatever you’re looking for, here’s the place to find excellent early deals on board games and puzzles.

Outdoor toys

It’s important for children to get plenty of outdoor time, and these outdoor toys encourage that. Plus, the mess kids inevitably make stays out of the house, so everyone’s a winner.

Arts and crafts

Encourage children’s creative sides with these arts and crafts toys. From old favorites, such as Play-Doh for little kids, to more intricate craft sets and supplies for young artists, there’s something to suit most youngsters.

Pretend play

Pretend play is an important part of child development. While kids don’t truly need anything but their imaginations to play pretend, there are plenty of toys that can enhance their experience.

Educational toys and books

Yes, it’s fine for kids to have toys that are just for fun. However, it doesn’t hurt to have some toys in the mix that teach your children something. Alongside discounts on educational toys, you’ll also find some great deals on books for kids.

Building toys

Not only are building toys great for developing fine motor skills in young kids and teaching children of all ages to follow instructions, but they can also be great fun. While kids can follow the instructions to create exactly what’s shown on the box, they can also build their own inventions, which encourages creativity.

Dolls, action figures and playsets

Whether your child has a love of all things Barbie or they’re into superhero action figures, there’s plenty on offer ahead of the fall Prime sale. These kinds of toys encourage imaginative play, and many feature favorite characters from movies and TV shows.

