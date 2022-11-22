Top Secret Santa gift ideas under $100
Playing Secret Santa can be lots of fun, but it can also be a challenge to choose just the right gift â€” especially if you don’t know the person you’ve been matched up with very well. While some Secret Santa games have a spending limit of $10 or $20, if yours doesn’t, you might be considering a more expensive gift to make them feel like the real Santa went shopping for them.
Whether you’re looking for something for a co-worker, friend or family member, this list has ideas that everyone will love.
Gifts for coworkers
Ariose Monde Home Spa Gift Set
Gift your coworker some rest and relaxation in their own home. This spa set comes with bath salts and body scrubs and features shea butter to soothe dry winter skin. And at $30, it’s a bargain. Sold by Amazon
Adidas Men’s Superlite Relaxed Fit Performance Hat
For the fashion-forward coworker, or the one who simply loves baseball caps, this sleek Adidas cap is available in several colors â€” but black always looks good and will go with any outfit. Sold by Amazon
Show your work colleagues that you care about their well-being with this card deck, which contains tips and activities for remaining rested and recharged at work. It’s excellent for those eternally stressed co-workers or higher-ups. Sold by Amazon
Hamilton Beach Scoop Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Win over your co-workers with this compact Hamilton Beach coffee maker. It’s the perfect size for one and even has a permanent coffee filter, so there’s less to buy and less to waste. Sold by Amazon
Jessica Simpson Women’s Comfy Faux Fur House Slippers
For those days when people want to take off their shoes under their desk or for colleagues who work from home, these faux-fur-lined slippers can help them keep their feet plush and cozy. Sold by Amazon
Jeopardy! 2023 Day-to-Day Calendar
Your colleague will look forward to starting the new year with this fun calendar on their desk. Each day brings a new “Jeopardy!” answer that they can respond to in the form of a question. Sold by Amazon
FURNINXS Bamboo Desk Organizer
Dress up your co-worker’s desk with this aesthetically pleasing desk organizer. It’s complete with shelving, tiny drawers and an arched design. With this gift, other colleagues will be eyeing your Secret Santa recipient with envy. Sold by Amazon
Gummygoods Squishy Gummy Bear Light
These adorable little lights will bring out the inner child in anyone, without the calories! The lights are squishy like a gummy bear and come on when you press the bear’s belly. It’s available in five different colors and is a perfect desk accessory. Sold by Amazon
HappyLight Lumi Light Therapy Lamp
Seasonal affective disorder is real. Brighten your colleague’s work day (literally) with this light therapy lamp from Lumi. It has three brightness levels and a powerful 10,000 lux intensity. At $68, this is a pricier choice (but it is on sale for Black Friday), so you might want to save this one for your favorite coworker. Sold by Macy’s
Other top gifts for coworkers
- A set of ginger honey crystals for the tea lovers in the office
- An earthy candle that makes you feel like you’re in a toasty ski cabin
- Towelettes for everybody’s perpetually smudged screens
- Luxurious mint chocolates from one of the world’s trusted chocolatiers
- A Bob Ross Chia Pet for those with a fun sense of humor
- For those with hot sauce in their bag, they can have some on their keychains, too
- Expose your giftee to coffees of the world with this coffee sampler
- These colorful Birkenstocks are a fun wardrobe addition
Electronics, accessories and entertainment
iCasso Keyboard Wrist Rest and Mouse Wrist Rest Pad
Upgrade anyone’s desk setup with this beautiful mouse pad and wrist-rest combo. There are dozens of designs available, so you can easily pick one that suits their taste. Sold by Amazon
This one is for anxious pet parents. The compact Eufy indoor camera has 2K clarity and two-way speakers so that you can communicate and hear messages through it. The camera is easily integrated into Alexa or Google Assistant. Sold by Amazon
Waitiee Wireless Charging Station
Avoid low phone, watch, headphone and tablet batteries with this powerhouse charging station. Waitiee’s charger is both Apple and Android-friendly, with an anti-slip design that stops charging cables from moving out of place. Sold by Amazon
This delightfully whimsical banana phone is a funny but practical (kind of) gag gift. The banana phone easily connects to a cell phone through Bluetooth and has a 10-hour battery life once fully charged. The cover is made from 100% recycled plastic, too. Sold by Amazon
JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds
Earbuds are an eternally useful gift. Wow them with these sleek JBL Vibe wireless earbuds, which have an impressive battery life, sonic clarity and great bass. Your gift recipient won’t even believe they’re $25. Sold by Amazon
Say goodbye to cable with the ever-popular Amazon Fire Stick. Upgrade their home setup with this remote that connects to countless streaming services such as HBOMax and Hulu in vibrant 4K HD. Sold by Amazon
“Star Wars: The Mandalorian” Grogu Mini Bluetooth Speaker
Mandalorian fans will rejoice when they unwrap this adorable Grogu (lovingly known as “Baby Yoda”) speaker. At just 2 inches tall, this Bluetooth speaker can go anywhere. And the sound is deceptively high-quality for the price and size. Speakers are available in other characters. Sold by Amazon
Set a mood with LED strip lights. This indoor lighting strip includes two 50-foot rolls, timed settings and music syncing capabilities. Easy to install and excellent for sprucing up a bedroom, classroom, or office setup. Sold by Amazon
Desktop Ring Light for Zoom Meetings
For those remote work days, a ring light is critical. Adaptable to both phones and laptops, the ring stand is an adjustable height and the ring angle can be adapted as needed. Sold by Amazon
Other top electronics, accessories and entertainment
- Protect their phone with this durable iPhone case
- This smart light bulb is an easy and cost-effective mood setter
- Keep their memories close with a digital photo frame
- Help them stay on top of their dental hygiene with a Quip toothbrush
- Game console lovers will be thrilled with this Bluetooth controller
- Those new to the workforce will appreciate a new laptop case
- No more stretching to use a charging phone with this 10-foot cable
For the home
Plants are mood-enhancing, improve air quality and make a space look beautiful. Send them some prosperous energy with this 10-inch-tall money tree. Sold by Amazon
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy
Give your recipient permission to unwind with this bathtub tray caddy. With its sliding design, the caddy is adjustable to most bathtub widths. There’s plenty of room for a book, a glass of wine and a candle. Sold by Amazon
Bamboo Charcuterie Board and Set
For the host with the most, this serving board will make any charcuterie spread look better. Made from bamboo, it includes cheese boards, ceramic dishes, forks and more. Sold by Amazon
Natural Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp
With its soft light, this Himalayan salt lamp will add an air of calm to any room. It comes with a 15-watt C7 bulb that can be replaced easily. Sold by Macy’s
Clinique Bedtime Essentials Skin Care Set
Pamper your gift recipient with this nighttime skin care set. This set is equipped with under-eye cream, a cleansing balm, overnight cream and more. Sold by Sephora
Women’s Plush Zigzag Zipper Robe
This plush Macy’s robe is like wearing a cloud. Plus it’s secured with a zipper, so no worries about the opening coming undone. Sold by Macy’s
This beautiful 14-inch pot offers a minimalist design that works well with any decor. It’s weather-resistant for outdoor use and comes with a built-in tray. Sold by Amazon
All Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan With Lid
This durable, 12-inch pan from top brand All Clad will cook all their meals to perfection for years to come. It’s dishwasher-safe, too. Sold by Amazon
Other top gift ideas for the home
- Keep glasses in their proper place with a fun owl eyeglasses holder
- A pretty bathroom candle with a reusable tin
- A beautiful agate coaster set for keeping surfaces stain-free.
- Have your giftee “earn” their gift with this wine bottle puzzle
- Give them art and relaxation with a diamond painting kit
- Any room can be a spa with an essential oil diffuser
- ‘Tis the season for warm drinks with this Yeti tumbler
- An Instant Pot for dinner in a hurry
- The Dash Mini Griddle and Waffle Maker will elevate anyone’s breakfast
