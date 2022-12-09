If space is tight, look for a slim tree. These have a narrow base and are perfect for use in a corner or smaller apartment.

Which artificial Christmas trees are best?

If you’re looking for a way to save time this holiday season, consider skipping a real tree and purchasing an artificial one instead. Artificial Christmas trees are low-maintenance, safer than real trees and will last you for years to come. There are many out there to choose from, so it’s important to consider height, width and lighting when picking the best tree for your home, office or other spaces in need of holiday cheer.

A top pick for many is the National Tree Company 9-foot Dunhill Fir. This beautiful tree comes with lights that will shine white or in color.

What to know before you buy an artificial Christmas tree

Benefits of artificial trees

If you like things easy, then an artificial Christmas tree is for you. Unlike real trees, you won’t have to water your artificial tree or sweep up any fallen needles. They are just as beautiful as real ones and will last you for a decade or more. Artificial trees are also less of a fire hazard than real trees, which dry out over time.

Height

One of the most important factors to consider when purchasing a Christmas tree is the right height for your space. A tree between 7-9 feet will fit most rooms. Leave around 12 inches between the top of your tree and the ceiling if you plan on adding a topper. For rooms with extra-tall ceilings, consider getting a taller tree to match, so that your ceiling doesn’t dwarf the tree.

Width

A consideration that is often easy to overlook is your tree’s width. Use a tape measure to determine how much space you have for the tree’s base in the intended spot. If space is tight, look for a slim tree. These are perfect for use in a corner or a smaller apartment. Manufacturers define slim trees by different measurements, so be sure to check the dimensions on each tree you’re considering.

What to look for in a quality artificial Christmas tree?

Tree types

Just like real trees, you can get artificial Christmas trees of different species. The most common types you’ll find are pine, fir and spruce trees. You can tell the difference between the varieties by how their needles grow. Pine needles grow in clusters, while spruce and fir needles grow out of the individual branches. Fir trees have soft needles, and spruce trees have spiky needles.

Hinged branches

Artificial trees with hinged branches usually come split into two or three different sections that you need to stack to form the full tree. Attached to these individual sections are hinged branches that fold down. As you assemble the tree, you’ll have to fluff out each branch. While trees with hinged branches can be more expensive than other types, the assembly is usually quick and easy.

Hooked branches

Assembling a tree with hooked branches is easy but might take a bit longer than hinged branches. Hooked branches attach to a base pole individually. It is easiest to start this process from the base of the tree and work your way up to the top. If you don’t mind spending some extra time putting up your tree, then this can be a cheaper option.

Lit vs. unlit

When searching for an artificial Christmas tree, you’ll find many lighting options. The cheapest option is to purchase a tree that has no lights. This allows you more creative freedom from year to year, as you are not locked in to one particular look. If you hate dealing with Christmas lights, a tree that comes pre-lit is an excellent solution. White and color lights are both available, and some trees can do both. For some pizazz, try a tree with fiber optics. These trees have fibers built into the actual branches and needles. Fiber optic trees usually have many colors and effects to choose from.

How much you can expect to spend on an artificial Christmas tree

For a quality tree that won’t completely break the bank, expect to pay between $100-$600. Opting for a shorter tree can dramatically lower your costs.

Artificial Christmas tree FAQ

Can I leave the lights on an artificial tree lit overnight?

A. Experts recommended unplugging your Christmas tree before leaving the house or going to bed. While artificial Christmas trees are safer than real ones, electrical problems can still occur. It is also important to not overload your circuits. This will prevent overheating.

Do artificial trees come with any decorations besides lights?

A. Some artificial trees come with extra decorations on their branches. Pinecones and berries are common additions to branches. If you’re looking for something a little extra, consider a flocked tree. These have branches covered in white powder to resemble a tree covered in snow.

What’s the best artificial Christmas tree to buy?

Top artificial Christmas tree

National Tree Company 9-foot Dunhill Fir

What you need to know: This lush artificial tree is perfect for those who want versatile lighting options from year to year.

What you’ll love: A lovely representation of a Dunhill Fir, this artificial Christmas tree is 9 feet tall and comes with two different colors options. You can choose between white or color lights that have nine different settings. The LEDs stay cool to the touch and shine brightly.

What you should consider: The needles on the tree are scratchy, so you might need to wear gloves when fluffing it out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top artificial Christmas tree for the money

National Tree Company North Valley 10-foot Spruce

What you need to know: This is a high-quality, realistic-looking tree that works great for those that don’t want a tree with a wide base.

What you’ll love: The build of this tree is sturdy, and it is easy to put together. You can choose from a wide range of heights from 4-16 feet. The metal base is durable and stable. You’ll love the full-bodied appearance of this tree.

What you should consider: This tree is heavy, has prickly branches and doesn’t come with lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

National Tree Company 7-foot Kingswood Fir Slim

What you need to know: This is a great choice if you are looking for a slim artificial Christmas tree that is still of great quality.

What you’ll love: This tree fits perfectly in any corner. The branches are textured to look real, and the tree is lush and full. The metal base is sturdy and easy to put together. The assembly and shaping of the tree is quick and simple.

What you should consider: Some buyers have reported that this tree wobbles and that they had to secure it to the wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

