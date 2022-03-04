Which Barbie costume for adults is best?

Barbie has become so diversified in recent years that everyone stands a great chance of finding a version of the doll they already resemble. However, suppose you’re up for the challenge of creating a Barbie costume from her most recognizable looks. In that case, aim for Original Barbie, the Great Shape Barbie featured in Disney’s “Toy Story” or Totally Hair Barbie.

From these versions, a top pick for the best Barbie costume for adults is the Sporty Exercise Barbie Costume by Rubie’s Store. This outfit is highly comfortable and you can wear it to any party or dress-up get-together.

What to know before you buy a Barbie costume for adults

Barbie costume options

Consider whether you need to do a lot of walking, layer your clothes as temperatures drop or glam it up before picking your Barbie inspiration. The best Barbie Halloween costume for adults is the one that fits all your needs.

The Original Barbie wears kitten heels and a vintage one-piece swimsuit. Totally Hair Barbie wears a Pucci-inspired minidress with high heels and Great Shape Barbie sports a workout jumpsuit with sneakers. Each look is so different, yet iconic in its own way. You can even create the perfect couples set with matching Barbie and Ken costumes.

What’s in the box

The Original Barbie Halloween costume for adults comes with the black-and-white striped one-piece swimsuit, blond wig in an updo and sunglasses. The Totally Hair Barbie Halloween costume for adults comes with the Pucci-inspired dress, hair accessory and long blond wig. Finally, the Great Shape Barbie Halloween costume for adults comes with a blue jumpsuit, a bright-pink belt, leg warmers and a headband.

Consider a box

If you want to take the best Barbie costume for adults to the next level, consider adding a Barbie box to your outfit. Beyond giving your costume an extra touch, many will appreciate the added layer of protection as well.

What to look for in a quality Barbie costume for adults

The wig

You should aim to look slightly doll-like and consider wearing a wig, even if your natural hair matches the doll you are dressing up as. Many of the best Barbie costumes for adults include one for this reason.

Mattel license

The best Barbie costume for adults comes with an official Mattel license. Having the Mattel license ensures you are buying a Barbie costume that closely resembles the real thing.

Required accessories

Many Barbie costumes claim to represent a character and show a lot of pieces in the packaging photo, but only give you a few of those items. The best Barbie costume for adults comes with everything you need for people to recognize you as that character without you having to explain who you are. The only pieces you should need to buy on your own are your shoes and optional accessories.

How much you can expect to spend on a Barbie costume for adults

You’re likely to spend $50-$60 on the best Barbie costume for adults. If you want to add the iconic Barbie box and/or the matching Barbie and Ken costumes, expect to spend an additional $50-$170.

Barbie costume for adults FAQ

How can you cover up your tattoos for your Barbie costume?

A. If you’re set on covering up your tattoos to sport the best Barbie costume for adults, then consider using a body concealer.

How can you make the best plus-size Barbie costume?

A. Since the best Barbie costume for adults doesn’t come in a plus size, you can easily piece one together for around the same price. Simply pick up a blue unitard, leg warmers, a wig with a headband and a pink belt.

What’s the best Barbie costume for adults to buy?

Top Barbie costume for adults

Sporty Exercise Barbie Costume by Rubie’s Store

What you need to know: This outfit comes with everything you need to become the most popular Barbie without sacrificing comfort.

What you’ll love: It’s an officially licensed item. The costume comes with the blond ponytail wig, Barbie logo headband, leg warmers, a true-to-size jumpsuit and a Barbie logo belt. Since it’s workout attire, you can wear your most comfortable shoes and won’t likely have to buy anything else.

What you should consider: Available sizes range from small to large, so you might need to email the seller if you need a smaller or larger size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Barbie costume for adults for the money

Vintage Swimsuit Barbie Doll Costume by Rasta Imposta

What you need to know: This simple yet elegant costume mimics the most iconic Barbie ever made.

What you’ll love: It’s licensed by Mattel and includes a black-and-white swimsuit, blond wig and sunglasses. Dress it up with heels or dress it down with flats. You can also add skin-colored tights and a glamorous pink faux-fur coat or shawl if you need to dress warmly.

What you should consider: You need to visit the store’s shop to find all available sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Totally Hair Barbie Costume by Rasta Imposta

What you need to know: With this outfit, you can be one of the top-sold Barbies of all time while donning an outfit that you can glam up even more with makeup.

What you’ll love: This officially licensed Barbie costume is sure to get a reaction with its bright Pucci-inspired minidress, 36-inch-long blond wig and matching hair accessory. While it would look great with heels, you can also pair it with your favorite pink flats.

What you should consider: The sizing on this costume is limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

