You can find great gifts for 11 year olds at a wide range of price points.

What are the best gifts for 11 year olds?

No longer little kids but not quite teenagers, 11 year olds often want to be more grown-up than they are, and will appreciate gifts that make them feel this way. It can be a tricky age group to buy for, but once you get down to it, you can find plenty for tweens to enjoy.

You know the 11 year old you’re buying for, so thinking about their likes and interests will help you choose the perfect gift. And it’s useful to look at popular products for inspiration.

Best tech gifts for 11 year olds

Top tech gift

WobbleWorks 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen

What you need to know: Creative 11 year olds who love tech will be wowed by this 3D printing pen.

What you’ll love: It lets users create 3D models out of plastic rods that are inserted into the pen and melt as they come out of the tip. Users can craft all kinds of wonderful creations, both big and small.

What you should consider: Although sensible 11 year olds will be able to use it safely, it’s recommended for ages 14-plus.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tech gift for the money

Sphero Mini App-Enabled Programmable Robot Ball

What you need to know: This is an excellent choice if you’re buying for an 11 year old who loves tech and is interested in programming.

What you’ll love: This tiny robot can teach users how to code with the Sphero app for smartphones, tablets or laptops. It also acts as a controller to play a variety of mini games and has a drive mode that lets users drive it around from the app.

What you should consider: It suffers from a few glitches, such as easily becoming uncalibrated and disconnecting from Wi-Fi.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for 11 year olds who love music

Top music gift

Fender Squier Bullet Stratocaster Starter Pack

What you need to know: It’s a reasonably priced electric guitar that’s great for beginners as it comes bundled with other essentials.

What you’ll love: This guitar is on the higher end of basic, so it will serve a new player for at least a few years before they want to upgrade. It comes with accessories including a strap, lead, tuner and small practice amp.

What you should consider: If you’re not sure your 11 year old wants to learn guitar, it’s a pricey gift to take a risk on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top music gift for the money

JBL Clip 4

What you need to know: This portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for music lovers, letting them play music from a phone, tablet or laptop.

What you’ll love: It’s waterproof and durable, so it’s a good choice for kids who aren’t known for taking the best care of their belongings. The sound quality is excellent considering its compact size.

What you should consider: Kids who don’t have their own phone or tablet will get limited use from it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for creative 11 year olds

Top creative gift

Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils

What you need to know: Art-lovers can level up their drawing game with these colored pencils.

What you’ll love: They have soft cores, are highly pigmented and easily blendable, so they’re a huge step up for tweens who only have basic colored pencils. You can choose a range of pack sizes, from small 36-pencil sets to huge 150-pencil ones.

What you should consider: Their high price point means they’re not ideal for kids who aren’t seriously into art.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top creative gift for the money

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

What you need to know: This camera lets the tween in your life experience the magic of instant Polaroid pictures, but in a modern package.

What you’ll love: It’s great for 11 year olds into photography, easy to use and comes in a range of appealing colors: blue, pink, lilac, charcoal and white. It automatically adjusts the shutter speed to get the best results in any lighting.

What you should consider: The film is relatively pricey and kids may go through it quickly when they’re used to taking snaps on digital cameras.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best gift for adventurous 11 year olds

Top adventurous gift

Ryze Tech Tello Mini Drone

What you need to know: This mini drone is made by a reputable drone manufacturer, but has cheaper components and hardware to bring the cost down.

What you’ll love: It has a decent build quality and is easy to control, which is great for young drone pilots. It comes with a camera that can capture still photos and videos.

What you should consider: The maximum flight time is only 13 minutes, but it’s still fun to play with.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top adventurous gift for the money

Blind Complete Skateboard

What you need to know: A skateboard is a great gift for adventurous young people who are longing to hang out at the skatepark with their friends.

What you’ll love: This is a complete board, so it’s ready to ride out of the box. It’s a decent setup for new skaters that they’ll take a while to grow out of. The 7.5-inch width is a good size for young skaters.

What you should consider: You’ll need to buy the right safety gear for the 11 year old in your life to skate safely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for 11 year olds into games and gaming

Top game and gaming gift

Splendor Marvel Board Game

What you need to know: This Marvel version of the strategy game Splendor is complex enough to keep 11 year olds interested without being too hard to play.

What you’ll love: It’s a great choice for Marvel fans, board-gamers and young people you’re trying to encourage to spend less time staring at screens. It’s a relatively quick game, taking around 30 minutes from start to finish once players have the hang of the mechanics.

What you should consider: It can be tough to get some 11 year olds to agree to family game time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top game and gaming gift for the money

Paladone Playstation Icons Light

What you need to know: Young people of this age often want to start asserting their identity, so a keen gamer would love to display this in their bedroom or game room.

What you’ll love: It has three lighting modes: one displaying solid colors, one phasing among colors and one music-reactive mode that flashes along with a beat. It’s officially licensed by PlayStation and is solidly made.

What you should consider: Kids who are more into Xbox or Nintendo than PlayStation might not like it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

