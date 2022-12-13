Holiday gift-giving is becoming increasingly difficult

The holiday season can be stressful, not only because of traveling, indulging and expectations but because finding the perfect gift has become so challenging. You want to show you care and that the people closest to you are in your thoughts, but it can be easy to overthink a gift and get something that doesn’t land the way you think it will. Often, the right gift card is all you need.

Why gift-giving has become so challenging

With such an emphasis being placed on the importance of self-care, people no longer wait to make a purchase. If something new comes out, they buy it immediately…or as soon as their budget allows. That means it can be nearly impossible to get something for someone before they get it for themselves. This can make finding the perfect gift a daunting task.

Why gift cards are a great option

The benefits of giving a gift card go way beyond ensuring the recipient always gets exactly what they want:

You can effortlessly give a gift, even if you live far away.

You can fearlessly focus your entire budget on one item.

Sometimes, the gift giver gets a reward for purchasing a gift card.

You don’t have to worry about size or style.

A gift card is kinder to the environment than an unwanted gift, especially if you go digital.

Gift cards can be personalized with a special message.

Gift cards make handy last-minute items because they’re always in stock and can be purchased and shipped immediately.

Top 10 holiday gift cards

Amazon Gift Card

Giving an Amazon gift card lets the recipient choose from a vast selection of items. This means there are virtually no limits to what the gift could be. You can customize an e-gift card with a photo or video to make it even more special. Sold by Amazon

Best Buy Gift Card

Best Buy is known for electronic devices, but that’s not all the retailer carries. A gift card to this store gives the recipient access to everything from appliances and cameras to toys and wellness products. Sold by Best Buy

Target Gift Card

Target is a trusted general merchandise retailer that carries an expansive variety of products. The company’s tagline is “Expect More. Pay Less.” You can purchase a Target gift card for any value you desire. Sold by Target

Home Depot Gift Card

If your recipient wants to tackle a home improvement project or beautify the space where they live, a Home Depot gift card is the best option. You can purchase either a physical card or a digital one. Sold by Home Depot

Kohl’s Gift Card

Since it’s the largest department store chain in the U.S., the savvy shopper can take advantage of Kohl’s benefits with their gift card to get remarkable savings on both popular brands and unique items. Sold by Kohl’s

Ulta Beauty Gift Card

Ulta gift cards are a thing of beauty. They’re redeemable for in-store and online purchases and never expire. If you have someone on your gift list who craves self-pampering, this is an excellent gift card option. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Card

Dick’s Sporting Goods is where you go for all your fitness needs. Whether it’s exercise gear, athletic equipment, apparel or supplements, you can find it here. If you have a fitness enthusiast on your list, they’ll appreciate a Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sephora Gift Card

Besides its own private label, Sephora offers a broad range of personal care and beauty products from well over 300 brands. The French multinational retailer has prestige products in every area, from bath and fragrances to makeup and skincare. Sold by Sephora

Wayfair Gift Card

Be it furniture, decor, appliances, lighting, storage or something else, if it’s for the home, Wayfair has just what you need. For convenience, the company lets you select a gift amount, add a message and select a send date. Sold by Wayfair

Golf Galaxy Gift Card

Golfers are a special breed. The gifts they desire can be quite unique. Even if you don’t know the difference between an eagle and a birdie, purchasing a gift card for Golf Galaxy ensures the recipient will get exactly what they want. Sold by Golf Galaxy

