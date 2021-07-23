Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
National
Coronavirus
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Back to School
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Lottery
Newsfeed Now
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
Top Stories
12 News Investigates: Who qualifies for pandemic EBT cards?
Video
Top Stories
Jackson City Council moves to continue Waste Management contract
Video
Madison Central receives national recognition for Academy of Engineering
Vicksburg mayor seeks pay raise for himself and city employees
Mississippi governor addresses COVID-19 surge, critics during news conference
Video
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
Warren County supervisors approve purchase of new voting machines
Video
Top Stories
Leon Seals announces candidacy for Hinds County sheriff
Video
Top Stories
Gunn: Getting COVID vaccine is adhering to Jesus’ command to ‘love thy neighbor’
Mississippi House Minority Leader wants governor to use federal funds for pandemic relief
Video
Mississippi Senate Minority Leader urges governor to issue statewide mask mandate
Hosemann urges Mississippians to get vaccine, floats idea of COVID-related special session
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Tropics
Operation Tornado
Science With Scottlin
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
Geaux Black and Gold
Mississippi Braves
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
5K
BestReviews
Cool Schools
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Hunger Action Month
Live Cameras
Living Local Videos
Mississippi Moment
Morning ‘Sip
Parenting 101
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contests & Fun
Contest Winners
Entertainment
Search
Search
Search
Nursing & Feeding
Best nursing pillow
The best breast milk storage bags
Trending Stories
Mississippi Board of Education allows hybrid scheduling due to COVID-19 surge
Video
Bolton woman sentenced in $4M Medicaid fraud case
Video
Mississippi State football player charged with DUI
McComb man arrested, charged with attempted murder
US to automatically wipe out over $5.8B in student loan debt