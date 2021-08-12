If lashes become dry and brittle due to the heat of the heated eyelash curler, safely coat lashes in castor oil overnight after they are free of mascara.

Where to find the best heated eyelash curler

A heated eyelash curler is a curling iron for your lashes. It gives users a natural curled look without having to layer on mascara and fight unwanted clumps. The heating mechanism that is used to heat up an eyelash curler is made up of high thermal conductivity using nickel and chromium alloy. This process allows for the mechanism to heat quickly and safely. Once heated, it is the user’s job to judge if the temperature of the product is safe to be placed around their skin.

When purchasing a heated eyelash curler, it is important to consider temperature settings, battery life, brush design and other features. Topping the list of best heated eyelash curlers is the Acavado Electric Heated Eyelash Curler. It remains a crowd favorite because of its quick heating, temperature protection and long-lasting battery life.

What to know before you buy a heated eyelash curler

Batteries vs. USB

Some heated eyelash curlers require batteries for use. A few brands will include the batteries in the packaging, but most require a separate purchase of batteries. Consider this in the total cost when buying a heated eyelash curler that operates on batteries.

Though more on the expensive side, eyelash curlers with USB rechargeable cords are more efficient and less of a hassle when looking to recharge and take on the go.

Curved brush vs. straight brush

The wand of a curved heated brush is typically shorter. Most curved heated eyelash curlers are also clasps and tend to leave the curl in place for a longer period of time.

The straight brush on a heated eyelash curler provides a longer wand than that of a curved brush. These tend to be more handheld and portable. This style of curler features a heated brush rather than a heated metal mechanism.

Features to look for in a quality heated eyelash curler

LED light

Some heated eyelash curlers feature an LED light at the end. This not only makes the product more portable but allows the product to be used in any setting, day or night. The light allows you to see your lashes more clearly, leading to a better curl.

Temperature control

A few models have multiple temperature options that allow users to choose from various settings. The products that have a temperature setting option allow users to choose from low to high. This makes it easier to gauge the lowest temperature at which you can curl your lashes without causing damage. This feature tends to be seen in heated eyelash curlers that are more on the expensive side.

Portability

The midrange heated eyelash curlers predominantly feature a protective cap for travel. The product isn’t very large to begin with, so it is easily stored on the go. The LED feature on some eyelash curlers makes it easier to take in the car and use at any time of the day.

How much you can expect to spend on a heated eyelash curler

The least expensive curlers cost less than $20. These are often smaller and provide less temperature control. Mid-range curlers will fall within the $20-$25 range and provide heat control, come in several sizes and have protective caps. However, if you want a heated eyelash curler that has the best temperature control settings and features, you’ll spend over $25.

Heated eyelash curler FAQ

Is it bad to use a heated eyelash curler every day?

A. Because it uses heat, it is possible for a heated eyelash curler to dry out your lashes, causing them to break off. Using a lash serum daily, such as castor oil, to moisturize your lashes can help limit damage.

Do heated eyelash curlers burn the skin or cause eye pain?

A. The heated eyelash curlers can cause pain and burn the skin if they are not tested on the hand before bringing them close to the eye. Testing the heat of the clamp or wand before pressing it against the eyelid is advised. Check the maximum temperature of each heated eyelash curler by reading the product description.

What’s the best heated eyelash curler to buy?

Top heated eyelash curler

Acavado Electric Heated Eyelash Curler

What you need to know: This product features an elongated, curved brush for the best possible curl and heats up in 7 seconds. It also features a strip insulation groove design, which is much safer to protect your eyelid from the heating unit.

What you’ll love: This eyelash curler is sturdy with two temperature adjustments: 115-149 degrees and 149-185 degrees for different occasions. It promises a long-lasting battery life.

What you should consider: This product can get very hot even on the lowest heat setting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Remington Reveal Lash & Brow Kit

What you need to know: This product features a temperature Indicator and a protective cap for travel. The indicator light turns red when the curler is heated and ready to use, making it easy to use.

What you’ll love: The easy-grip tweezers are perfect for shaping and defining your brows in conjunction with curling the eyelashes. Batteries for this product are included in the kit.

What you should consider: Users have had to replace the battery very often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chella Heated Eyelash Curler

What you need to know: This product is gentle on lashes and features multiple temperature settings.

What you’ll love: The curler promises no clump action and the batteries are included with the product. Because it heats up slowly, it is able to be used after mascara application, unlike most curlers.

What you should consider: Though this product helps the eyelash initially curl, it is said to not help it hold curl all day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

