Burberry is named after Thomas Burberry, who founded the brand in 1856, when he was only 21 years old.

Which Burberry perfume is best?

Burberry is a British luxury designer brand with many timeless and beautiful fragrances. Founded in 1856, the brand began making scents in 1981, and now offers a perfume collection that suits almost every mood, season and event. If you’re looking for a top Burberry perfume that combines elegance and quality, the Burberry Her Eau de Parfum is a fantastic pick.

What to know before you buy a Burberry perfume

Fragrance concentration

Fragrance concentrations differ in perfumes. This means that fragrances have different levels of strength and efficacy. Higher fragrance concentrations usually are made with more oil than alcohol and lower concentrations have more alcohol than oil. The concentrations are largely broken into:

Extrait, Extrait de Parfum, Parfum

Eau de Parfum

Eau de Toilette

Eau de Cologne

Eau Fraiche

For a long-lasting scent with the highest aroma concentration, the type of fragrance to go for is the Extrait de Parfum. You can check the bottle of your Burberry cologne for the type of fragrance you prefer before making your choice.

Fragrance notes

Perfumes usually have three distinctive notes: the top notes, heart notes and base notes. These are particular parts of the fragrance that stand out at different times.

Top or keynotes are usually the first scents to hit after the perfume is put on. They begin to fade after half an hour.

are usually the first scents to hit after the perfume is put on. They begin to fade after half an hour. Heart notes come next and are mostly variations of floral scents, depending on the type of perfume.

come next and are mostly variations of floral scents, depending on the type of perfume. Base notes last the longest, usually after the perfume has stayed on for a while.

Remembering these will help you pick the right perfume for any occasion.

Skin sensitivity

If you have sensitive skin, it’s best to choose fragrances with the least alcohol, as they are less likely to irritate your skin. Good choices would be Extrait De Parfum or Eau De Parfum. You can also experiment with the fragrance concentrations to see what best suits you.

Longevity

To get the most out of your perfume, store it as instructed on the bottle. The common practice is to store your fragrances in a cool place, out of direct sunlight. In general, the strength and longevity of your perfume depend on the amount of oil it contains. When applied, perfumes also last longer when they are worn on clothes and not just on your skin.

What to look for in a quality Burberry perfume

Container

Burberry perfumes typically come in glass containers, because they’re airtight. This helps to preserve the perfume, keeping all the notes intact. The containers come in different shapes and colors, so you can make a choice that matches your style and aesthetic.

Sizes

Burberry perfumes come in several sizes. If you wear perfume every day, it’s best to buy a bigger size that will last a long time, but if you don’t wear perfume often it might be better to purchase a smaller bottle. Buying a size too large for you means that the perfume may lose its potency after a while.

You can also purchase sizes based on specific needs. For instance, if you’re traveling, a small bottle will be portable and easier to pack.

Versatility

The brand’s line of fragrances includes woody, floral, musky and fresh scents that can be worn for almost any occasion. With perfect blends of these families, all Burberry scents have a freshness and lightness that makes them suitable for any type of wear. Whatever kind of scent you prefer, you’ll find it has a certain balance and groundedness that makes Burberry’s perfumes timeless, high-class and versatile.

How much you can expect to spend on Burberry perfume

They range from about $30-$149 depending on the size and type of fragrance.

Burberry perfume FAQ

How are Burberry perfumes packaged?

A. They typically come in a sealed box. The inside is usually cushioned to protect the bottle from damage.

What is the shelf life of a Burberry perfume?

A. The average shelf life of perfume is three to five years once it has been opened. This depends on the type of fragrance and how well you take care of it.

What does TB mean in Burberry?

A. TB stands for the company’s founder, Thomas Burberry. The TB monogram was designed for the brand by Riccardo Tisci, whose first big break was as a creative director for the French luxury brand Givenchy.

What’s the best Burberry perfume to buy?

Top Burberry perfume

Burberry Her Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: This is an elegant blend of berries, flowers and musk.

What you’ll love: The keynotes of this blend are sensual and versatile enough for everyday use or special occasions. The fragrance is fruity, intoxicating and long-lasting. It is popular and many users claim that it draws compliments.

What you should consider: This perfume may be on the pricier side for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top Burberry perfume for the money

Burberry Her Eau de Parfum Rollerball

What you need to know: This is a portable version of the popular Burberry Her Eau de Parfum.

What you’ll love: This rollerball is a smaller version of the intense, delightful Burberry Her Eau de Parfum. It is a great way to sample the popular fragrance or have it for particular occasions such as traveling or keeping it in a bag when you go out.

What you should consider: For its small size, this rollerball may be pricey for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Burberry Hero Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This vibrant scent is fresh, invigorating and strong.

What you’ll love: This is a woodsy fragrance with keynotes of bergamot, cedarwood and black pepper. The fresh scent is enigmatic and rich without being overpowering. Though it is marketed as a masculine scent, it can be enjoyed by anyone.

What you should consider: The scent is primarily woodsy which some people might not enjoy.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.