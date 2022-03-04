Which most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora are best?

Sephora has a special certification for products that feature the use of nontoxic, eco-friendly ingredients. These products are considered “Certified Clean” by Sephora. Products that are clean are broken up into two categories, “Clean and Planet Positive” and just “clean.” Products that are “Clean and Planet Positive” products are formulated without ingredients that may be harmful to the skin like the “Clean” certified products, while featuring eco-friendly packaging. If a product falls under either of these categories, there will be a leaf symbol beside the product as it is listed on the website.

When purchasing Sephora Certified Clean products from makeup brands that do not use toxic chemicals to formulate their products, consider the brand’s specific mission in correlation with your beliefs and if the products have been tested by a dermatologist to ensure lack of irritation.

What to consider before buying popular clean makeup brands at Sephora

Mission

Before purchasing a product from a clean makeup brand at Sephora, consider which of your standards they meet with their mission. A brand’s mission will be highlighted through its product lines and advertising strategies. For example, if you only purchase products that feature eco-friendly packaging, purchase a popular clean makeup product from Sephora that is also planet positive. As previously mentioned, these products feature a leaf symbol on Sephora’s website.

If you are less concerned about the packaging and more concerned about the type of ingredients, you will be looking for products that feature a leaf symbol on the Sephora website without the “planet positive” wording. These products are formulated without ingredients that have been known to cause negative reactions with the skin and are possibly harmful to your skin’s well-being.

Sephora features a full list of these products on its website. When purchasing a product from a clean makeup brand, users are more aware of what ingredients are in the products that they purchase.

Dermatologist tested and hypoallergenic

Just because a Certified Clean product sold at Sephora is formulated with natural or eco-friendly ingredients, doesn’t mean that the product has been tested by a dermatologist and works for all skin types. Clean brands formulate their products without many harmful toxins, but that does not mean that the products are formulated without oils and natural scents that can irritate the skin. If a product on the Sephora website specifically states that it has been tested by dermatologists for skin safety and is hypoallergenic, then it will be safe for those who have sensitive skin.

Most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora prices

The most popular clean makeup brands sold at Sephora cost $20-$60 depending on the ingredients the brand uses and the size of the product.

Most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora FAQ

Are all Sephora Collection makeup products created with clean ingredients?

A. Similar to many other brands, the Sephora Collection features various clean products, but their entire product line is not certified clean. For example, the Sephora Collection Clean Lip Balm + Scrub is one of Sephora’s own products that is formulated without the use of toxic ingredients, but that doesn’t mean other products are. Clean beauty brands will be clean in their entirety.

Can clean makeup products still cause irritation?

A. Clean makeup products can still cause irritation depending on the ingredients and the sensitivity levels of your skin. For example, a clean product can still contain essential oils. Although these oils are natural they feature fragrances that may irritate those with extra sensitive skin. If your skin gets irritated easily, consider checking the ingredients list even if a product claims to be clean.

Best popular clean makeup products at Sephora

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick

This clean makeup product is a lip cream and a blush all in one. It allows for buildable coverage on both the lip and cheek and provides a long-lasting tint. You can blend this product in with a makeup sponge for the most seamless makeup look. The ingredients work to hydrate both the lips and face.

Available at: Sephora and Amazon

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Setting + Refreshing Spray

This spray is alcohol-free and safe for those with sensitive skin. It is used to refresh and hydrate skin while also allowing makeup to last longer before fading or wearing. It is lightweight and provides a subtle glow to the skin.

Available at: Sephora and Amazon

Ilia Fullest Volumizing Mascara

This clean mascara features an hourglass wand that works to create the look of voluminous lashes throughout. This product will not smudge and does not irritate the eyes. It not only makes the lashes appear longer but it is made with ingredients that lengthen your natural lashes and leave them healthier. This mascara will not weigh down the lashes.

Available at: Sephora and Amazon

Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

This clean formulated lip balm features multiple hydrating benefits and does not create a sticky consistency on the lips. It is best used for those with dry skin and comes in many colors. This product boasts a buildable foundation for your specific makeup looks.

Available at: Sephora and Amazon

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and Mineral SPF 30

This moisturizer is formulated clean and doubles as an SPF agent. It uses hyaluronic acid to draw moisture to the skin while the tint of the product gives the user a subtle natural and even finish. This product, unlike many others, can be used to protect your skin from harmful UV rays all year round and present premature aging and wrinkles with its high-quality mineral makeup formula. It comes in many shades for those of all skin types and colors.

Available at: Sephora, Amazon and Ulta Beauty

bareMinerals Barepro Longwear Powder Foundation

This foundation is popular for its ability to stay on for a long time without fading, feathering or wearing. It comes in the form of a pressed powder to remove the look of blemishes and shine from the face. The formula is not only made with clean ingredients but it is tested by dermatologists and safe for use for those with sensitive skin.

Available at: Sephora, Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil

This hydrating lip oil draws moisture to the lips to prevent drying and cracking and doubles as a lip tint. It provides subtle color with high gloss and comes in many shades. Due to its hydrating properties, it can also be considered a balm and allows for a smooth, flawless lip look when applied.

Available at: Sephora

Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick

This clean makeup product can be used to touch up your foundation or to conceal dark circles and blemishes throughout the face. It comes in many shades and works to give the skin a flawless, poreless look. It is able to be worn for a long time without fading or wearing and does not feature any fragrance. The lack of fragrance makes it safe for those with sensitive skin types.

Available at: Sephora

