If you want a bed that’s comfortable, warm and offers the best night’s sleep, while also being stylish and aesthetically pleasing, you want to invest in a comforter set. In addition to the comforter, you will get a number of matching pillow shams, and depending on the size of the set, possibly a matching bedskirt as well.

Blue is a popular color for comforter sets because it’s soothing and studies have shown that some people even sleep longer and more soundly in rooms that are decorated in blue. There are many shades of blue, so you should have no problem finding a blue comforter set that fits your style and the design of your room. Our top pick is the Tribeca Living Lugano Honeycomb Velvet Oversized Set.

What to know before you buy a blue comforter set

Size

You first want to consider the size of your mattress when purchasing a blue comforter set because they come available in sizes to fit most all twin, full, queen, king and California king mattresses.

Don’t forget to measure the depth of your mattress because traditional comforters might not cover mattresses with a thickness over 12 inches, so consider purchasing a size up or a wide comforter if you want your entire mattress to be covered.

Types of comforter sets

Finding the right comforter set depends on what you want to be included, and sets range from two-piece to seven-piece. This is what most often comes with each set:

Two-piece: A comforter and one pillow sham. It's typically only available for twin beds.

Three-piece: A comforter and two pillow shams.

Four-piece: A comforter, two pillow shams and a throw pillow sham.

Five-piece: A comforter, two pillow shams and two throw pillow shams. Some sets might include one throw pillow sham and a bed skirt.

Six-piece: A comforter, two pillow shams, two throw pillow shams and a bed skirt.

A comforter, two pillow shams, two throw pillow shams and a bed skirt. Seven-piece: A comforter, two pillow shams, three throw pillow shams and a bed skirt.

What to look for in a blue comforter set

Material

There are two main components to a comforter, the outer and the fill, and they are each made from a variety of different materials.

Outer: The outer shell is typically made from either cotton, wool, microfiber, cotton-poly blends and even silk. The outer shell helps determine breathability and warmth. Cotton is a popular option because it wicks away moisture and helps you stay cool throughout the night.

The outer shell is typically made from either cotton, wool, microfiber, cotton-poly blends and even silk. The outer shell helps determine breathability and warmth. Cotton is a popular option because it wicks away moisture and helps you stay cool throughout the night. Fill: The fill also determines warmth, along with the softness and fluffiness of the comforter. Goose down, duck down, down cluster, and other cotton-poly blends tend to be the most popular fill materials.

If you’re looking for a comforter with the most softness, try shopping for a down comforter, and if allergies are a concern, take a look at hypoallergenic comforters.

Stitch design

If the style of a blue comforter set is important, you want to consider the aesthetic details, starting with the stitch design. Even though it does help keep the fill in place, stitch design goes far in determining the look of the comforter. Some of the most popular stitch designs include:

Diamond-quilted: The top and bottom are sewn together in a diamond design.

Box stitch: The top and bottom layers are sewn together in a box pattern.

: The top and bottom layers are sewn together in a box pattern. Karo step: Cross stitching is used to form compartment-like sections.

Gusseted: These contain walls around the edges to connect the two layers.

Ring stitch: The top and bottom layers are sewn together in small semi-circles.

: The top and bottom layers are sewn together in small semi-circles. Chanel stitch: The stitching here is made in vertical and horizontal rows.

How much you can expect to spend on a blue comforter set

Pricing for a blue comforter set will vary based on size, material, and the items included in the set. A basic blue comforter and two shams can start around $35, while top-of-the-line bedding sets made from high-end materials or with intricate designs and embellishments can cost over $1,000.

Blue comforter set FAQ

How do I know what size blue comforter set will best fit my bed?

A. Since mattresses come in a variety of thicknesses, it is important to identify the size of your mattress and box spring before purchasing to ensure your comforter will sufficiently cover your bed. If you have a thicker mattress, a pillow-top mattress, or a box spring, then you should look into oversized comforters or purchase a size up.

How long will my comforter last?

A. A comforter can last up to 25 years if maintained and laundered correctly since it doesn’t have to support body weight the same way a mattress or pillow does.

How do I launder my comforter?

A. Always check the manufacturer’s recommendations for laundering requirements, but as a rule of thumb, it’s best to wash a blue comforter on cold with an extra rinse cycle. Comforters should be washed two to three times per year.

What’s the best blue comforter set to buy?

Top blue comforter set

Tribeca Living Lugano Honeycomb Velvet Oversized Set

What you need to know: Sleep in ultimate luxury every night with this comforter set that comes in a honeycomb quilted pattern.

What you’ll love: You will love the elegance of this extremely soft set that brings your bedroom space to life. Impeccably crafted, each detail and stitch was made to improve the look and durability of your blue comforter set.

What you should consider: When you initially take the set out of the packaging, you may need some time to get the wrinkles out and let it settle into its normal shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue comforter set for the money

Cosybay 3 Piece Comforter Set

What you need to know: This budget-friendly blue comforter set is made from 100% microfiber material on the outside, and an extremely soft and fluffy down fill on the inside.

What you’ll love: This set is crafted and designed with a classic check plaid pattern and battle-box stitching that will add a crisp and clean look to any bedroom. Attractive and functional details include piped edges and corner tabs to keep the comforter in place.

What you should consider: What this set considers shams are standard blue pillowcases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Madson Microfiber 3 Piece Comforter Set

What you need to know: This blue comforter set is simple and stylish. It comes with two pillow shams and is made from microfiber and polyester.

What you’ll love: The elegant and ruffled lace and fringe that are displayed on both the shams and the comforter can add a delicate touch to your bedroom or guest room. The feel of this comforter is ultra-soft and lightweight, while still being warm on colder nights and breathable on warmer nights.

What you should consider: Some customers mentioned that the comforter was short on a deep mattress.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

