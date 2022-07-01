Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
92°
Jackson
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine conflict
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Automotive News
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Entertainment
Lottery
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
Press Releases
Top Stories
What’s next for Mississippi’s only abortion clinic?
Apple to roll out ‘lockdown’ feature in fall systems …
Hybrid, electric vehicle demand skyrockets in rural …
US on ‘cusp’ of falling gas prices
Politics
Election
Election Results
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
What’s next for Mississippi’s only abortion clinic?
Top Stories
Judge denies request to block Mississippi’s abortion …
Video
Top Stories
Equal pay law takes effect in Mississippi
Video
Judge sets hearing on challenge to Mississippi’s …
Video
House District 37 special election set for November …
Video
Special judge appointed in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s …
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Tropics
Live Cameras
Operation Tornado
Science With Scottlin
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
Mississippi Braves
Geaux Black and Gold
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
5K
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Friday Fur Babies
Gas Tank Getaways
Living Local Videos
Mississippi Creates
Mississippi Moment
Morning ‘Sip
Remarkable Women
Shop Local Buy Local
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Contests
Contest Winners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Bedroom Furniture
Best dorm under-bed storage ideas
Top Bedroom Furniture Headlines
Trending Stories
2 dead in double shooting at Marshall Co. gas station
More than $50M in unclaimed money returned to MS
2 DAs won’t prosecute those who seek abortions
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Jackson
MDHS offers low income energy assistance for families