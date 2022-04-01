Which tassel shower curtain is best?

Give your bathroom a make-over with a decorative shower curtain featuring tassels. Tassel shower curtains offer a rustic, farmhouse or boho vibe without having to redo your entire bathroom decor.

Tassels can be located at the bottom of the curtain as fringe or hang down vertically from the top. Of course, you want your tassel shower curtain to be functional as well as stylish. Hall & Perry Modern Farmhouse Tassel Shower Curtain offers both form and function as well as a plethora of chic stripe designs to choose from.

What to know before you buy a tassel shower curtain

Material

Shower curtains are made from either plastic or fabric. Plastic shower curtains are either vinyl or polyethylene and are totally waterproof. Most tassel shower curtains, however, are made of fabric for a more down-home appearance, including cotton, linen, hemp, polyester, poly-cotton blends or nylon. Some fabric tassel shower curtains feature a water-resistant coating to help keep water from getting on your floor. But for most fabric curtains, you’ll need to pair them with a shower curtain liner.

Size

To keep water from splashing on your floor and to prevent slips, you want to choose the correct sized shower curtain for your bathtub. Standard sizes of shower curtains offered are 70 by 70 inches, 70 by 72 inches and 72 by 72 inches. For larger bathtubs, you can find extra-large sizes, such as 107 inches wide or 84 inches long. Be sure to measure your tub width as well as the length between the curtain rod and the ground before purchasing a shower curtain. If the tassels are located at the hem of the curtain, be sure to consider the tassel length in your measurements.

Tassels

Tassels are bundles of yarn that are knotted at one end and loose at the other to create decorative fringe. The tassels can be dyed a contrasting color from the shower curtain or match it. Tassels vary in length and size. Short tassels create a fringe along the edges of a shower curtain. Thin, longer tassels have a down-home, yarn appearance. Extra long tassels are associated with macrame styles. Some tassels are paired with pompoms for a boho look.

Tassel placement

The placement of tassels can also vary and create different looks. Some only hang from the bottom of the shower curtain. Others hang down from the top in a macrame style while others hang vertically down the whole curtain. Some tassel curtains have fringe along both the bottom and the sides but not located at the top of the curtain.

What to look for in a quality tassel shower curtain

Color and patterns

Most tassel shower curtains feature simple geometric patterns or stripes. Choose one with a base color, such as white or ivory, that works with your bathroom decor. Some patterns are busier than others, plus the tassels add an extra decorative element. You can also find select tassel shower curtains in solid colors, like white, with either color or white tassels for a simpler aesthetic.

Hanging method

Tassel shower curtains typically come with button holes along the top to accommodate shower rings or hooks, which are not included with the curtain. Some shower curtains may feature metal grommets instead of buttonholes, which allows the curtain to hang directly on the curtain rod. This is a more secure way of hanging the curtain, but it is not commonly found on tassel shower curtains.

Weighted hem

To keep your shower curtain from billowing, choose one that’s weighted on the bottom. Lightweight fabric shower curtains have a tendency to fly away so a weighted hem is a good idea to keep floors dry and everyone safe, especially if you have reduced mobility.

Ease of cleaning

Tassel shower curtains are often machine washable, especially cotton and polyester ones, and some can be tumble dried as well. Be sure to follow the care instructions because some curtains need to be air dried and only washed in cold water.

How much you can expect to spend on a tassel shower curtain

Expect to pay between $20-$99 for a tassel shower curtain.

Tassel shower curtain FAQ

How often should I clean my tassel shower curtain?

A. Tassel shower curtains made of fabric may need to be laundered as often as once a month if you’re not using a liner. If you are pairing it with a liner, wash it every three months.

What material tassel shower curtain should I buy?

A. A synthetic fabric like polyester is the most water resistant and offers durable, long wear. Plus, polyester holds up well in the wash. On the other hand, natural fibers like linen, cotton and hemp have an authentic appearance if you’re going for a rustic or boho look.

What’s the best tassel shower curtain to buy?

Top tassel shower curtain

Hall & Perry Modern Farmhouse Tassel Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This quality shower curtain that features classic stripes and tasteful tassels.

What you’ll love: This 100% cotton curtain offers a simple, farmhouse aesthetic. The striped pattern adds privacy while showering. The 72-by-72-inch curtain comes in seven color/stripe options that match any modern decor.

What you should consider: The tassels are included in the length of the curtain. Some consumers wish the curtain was a few inches longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tassel shower curtain for the money

YoKii Tassel Fabric Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This highly rated, affordable tassel shower curtain comes in a plethora of sizes for a perfect fit.

What you’ll love: The geometric pattern offers immediate visual impact. The polyester curtain is weighted at the bottom and will keep splashes contained.

What you should consider: This curtain is a little long for a standard ceiling bathroom height.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Uphome Tassel Shower Curtain

What you need to know: A simple yet sophisticated fringed shower curtain that fits into most budgets.

What you’ll love: The polyester fabric is water-resistant and features raincoat coating. The white curtain comes with a choice of black, blue or gray tassels — or colorful pompoms. The fabric is heavy and doesn’t require a liner or weighted hem.

What you should consider: This budget-friendly curtain looks a little shiny.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

