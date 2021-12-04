Best personalized gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Which personalized gift for new parents is best?
Becoming a parent for the first time is special, so it makes sense to give a personalized gift designed to celebrate that specialness. That customized touch goes a long way, making for a gift that will be treasured for years, especially as kids grow up and move out on their own.
Best personalized keepsake gifts for new parents
“Letters To My Baby: Write Now. Read Later. Treasure Forever,” by Lea Redmond
Here is a keepsake book in which parents can write letters to their new baby, then seal those letters for the child to read on special occasions as they grow up. Writing prompts and built-in envelopes are included.
Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond
Baby Mushroom Farmhouse Baby Handprint And Footprint Picture Frame Kit
This kit comes with a frame, air-dry clay, stencils and a keepsake box so parents can frame a photo of their child next to their baby’s clay footprint and handprint. The distressed wood frame, 9 inches by 11 inches, can be mounted on a wall or displayed on a table.
Sold by Amazon
Pixel Couture Designs Our First Christmas as Mom and Dad Ornament
This glass ornament is 4 inches in diameter and reads “First Christmas as Mom & Dad” along with the year. The “Mom & Dad” can be changed to read “Mom & Mom,” “Dad & Dad” and singular parent titles. The lettering can be done in several colors and you can choose a ribbon color to match.
Sold by Etsy
Up 2 Our Necks in Fabric Personalized Elephant
This plush elephant toy is customized with the baby’s name, birthday, birth time and birth weight printed on the ears. There are 11 color options for the lettering and a bow can be added at no extra charge.
Sold by Etsy
Best personalized accessory gifts for new parents
Milk Monster Engraving Couples Decision Coin
This wooden “coin” is 2 inches wide and personalized with a parent’s first name on each side so they can flip to see who has to do things like changing the baby or get the laundry. The coin comes on a printed backing card that says “Flip to see your fate.”
Sold by Etsy
Birthstone Jewelry Family Birthstone Ring
Here is a birthstone ring that can be customized to include just the baby’s birthstone or birthstones for every member of the budding family. The teardrop stone is set on a sterling silver band that can be finished in silver, gold or rose gold.
Sold by Etsy
Show Stopper Supplies Personalized Baby Handprint Key Ring
This double-sided metal keyring features a beautiful walnut center with the baby’s footprints engraved on one side and a personal message engraved on the other. The walnut is hand-finished and the ring’s metal setting measures 1.65 inches by 1.25 inches.
Sold by Etsy
Danique Jewelry New Mom Child Footprints Necklace with Birthstone
This round pendant has the baby’s footprints engraved above their name and date of birth. The disc and chain come in silver or gold and several chain styles/lengths are available.
Sold by Etsy
Best personalized apparel gifts for new parents
Bellingham Baby Co. Parents Production Newborn Baby Bodysuit
This gray bodysuit is 100% cotton and says “a [Name] & [Name] production” across the front with the parent’s names customized plus the baby’s birth year on the bottom. It is sized for newborns only (up to 13 pounds) but additional sizes are offered in white.
Sold by Etsy
The Monogrammed Prep Personalized Newborn Hat
Available in over 20 colors, this snug little newborn hat features the baby’s name printed in cursive across the rim. Based on the desired color, the hat will either be made from cotton or a poly-cotton blend.
Sold by Etsy
Strong Confident You New Parents Established Shirt
Here is a unisex T-shirt that says “Mom” or “Dad” across the front with “Est. [baby’s date of birth]” below it in smaller lettering. Each shirt is sold individually and is available in over a dozen colors/styles as well as a wide array of sizes.
Sold by Etsy
CRM Designs Shop Baby Security Matching Baby Onesie And Dog Bandana Set
Parents who have just introduced the family dog to the new baby will get a kick out of this bodysuit-and-dog-bandana set. The customized bodysuit is available in several sizes and reads “protected by [dog’s name]” across the front. The dog bandana comes in six colors and says “baby security in training” on it. Both are machine washable.
Sold by Etsy
TheTrendyTribe Dad Est. Custom Sweatshirt
This vintage-inspired sweatshirt says “Dad” in the top left corner with “Est. [baby’s birth year]” below it. The sweatshirt comes in a wide array of sizes and the seller also makes a Mama Est. Custom Sweatshirt.
Sold by Etsy
Best personalized home and décor gifts for new parents
Gifted Oak Personalized Birth Announcement Picture Frame with Stats
Available in several sizes, this solid wood picture frame is hand-painted and laser-engraved with the new baby’s name, birth weight, length, date of birth, time of birth and where the baby was born. Photograph not included.
Sold by Etsy
D Light GIfts Newborn Custom Night Light
This 7-inch by 6-inch acrylic glass LED night light features the baby’s name plus either a pre-chosen illustration or a custom one. The light stands on a beechwood base and is powered through a USB cable.
Sold by Etsy
Mariola Place Established Expanded Expecting Parents Pillow
Available in cotton or linen, this 12-inch by 17-inch pillow is customized with the family’s name in cursive with “Established [baby’s year of birth]” below it. The cover is removable but should not be ironed.
Sold by Etsy
Shop Brittyland Mom and Dad Custom Est Year Ceramic Speckled Camper Mugs
This is a set of two 13-ounce ceramic mugs. Each has a different parent’s moniker printed across the side and the year their family was established at the bottom. It’s highly customizable to fit specific needs but is not recommended for the dishwasher or microwave.
Sold by Etsy
Two Bees Baby Boutique Minky Baby Blanket
This 26-inch by 34-inch blanket has a vintage floral print and is personalized with the baby’s name as well as any birth details one might want added. It is machine-washable but should not be ironed.
Sold by Etsy
