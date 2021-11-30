Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but these deals are still live

An easy way to stay on top of upcoming deals is by downloading each retailer’s app on your smartphone and enabling push notifications.

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, that doesn’t mean holiday deals have come to an end. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Many retailers save the best for last, and starting Tuesday, shoppers have the opportunity to get top deals on products from their favorite brands.

Some of the best deals available right now include electronics like smart home devices and fitness trackers, as well as toys, kitchen items, beauty products and clothing. And fortunately, it’s still early enough in the season for shoppers to order products that will arrive in time for gift-giving.

Searching for something in particular today? We’re sharing this list of top products on sale, organized into popular categories so you can find exactly what you’re looking for quickly. We’re updating the list throughout the day to share the newest deals.

Top deals of the day

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: $899.99 at Samsung (was $1899.99)

A new smartphone with brand-new features can make life a whole lot easier, such as this popular model equipped with plenty of bells and whistles.

Bissell MYair Air Purifier with High Efficiency and Carbon Filter: $77.69 at Amazon (was $92.69)

An air purifier is a simple way to improve air quality at home or in the office, especially for individuals who live in high-pollution areas or manage allergies.

Hydrow Rower: $1795 at Hydrow (was $2295)

The Hydrow Rower delivers a top-notch rowing experience with smooth magnetic resistance and interactive classes led by expert instructors.

Tempur-pedic Tepur-Adapt Queen Mattress: $2999 at Tempur-pedic (was $3199)

This mattress, which accommodates many sleepers’ needs, is a worthwhile upgrade to help you enjoy more comfortable, restful nights.

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender: $39.99 at Kohl’s (was $54.99)

An immersion blender like this one lends itself to plenty of use. This model makes quick work of blending and liquefying soft ingredients, like steamed vegetables.

Electronics

HP Chromebook 11a-nb0047nr: $149.99 (was $259.99)

Chromebooks, including this bestselling model, help maximize productivity with smooth user experiences and speedy processing.

Victrola Journey+ Bluetooth Record Player: $59.99 at Kohl’s (was $69.99)

The vinyl revival means it’s time to invest in this record player so you can listen to classic records from iconic musicians like the Rolling Stones and Aretha Franklin.

Blink Video Doorbell: $34.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

A smart investment in home security, this video doorbell lets users monitor comings and goings at the front door from a safe distance.

HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset: $549 at HP (was $599)

Enjoy immersive gaming and social experiences with this virtual reality headset. It’s an ideal gift for those seeking next-level entertainment.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: $74.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

It’s easy to enjoy media on the go with this tablet, which is ideal for streaming music and movies, video calling and casual mobile gaming.

Other top deals

Enjoy the freedom of a wireless keyboard for your PC or Mac.

Music and media enthusiasts dig the immersive sound from Bose headphones.

Stream your favorite jams from Pandora, SiriusXM or Apple Music with a Bluetooth speaker.

Boost productivity levels with a lightning-fast Chromebook that has all the apps you need.

Consider upgrading your TV or gaming setup with a brand-new soundbar.

Love binging on your favorite shows? Treat yourself to a smart TV with fun new features.

Whether you’re into documentaries or disaster flicks, pick up a streaming device to unlock access to plenty of new titles.

A new printer is nothing short of an essential investment for home offices.

Tired of using your smartphone to snap photos? Capture memories with a digital camera instead.

Fashion and personal care

Vans Standard Mid Snow MTE Boot: $97.46 at Backcountry (was $129.95)

The seasons have changed, and there’s no time like now to invest in new footwear. This winter boot, for example, is a stylish investment in warmth and protection.

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Midnight: $58 at Sephora (was $115)

If you’re looking for a new signature scent, this bestselling fragrance is a top choice for its blend of eclectic notes.

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 5175: $59.99 at Kohl’s (was $119.99)

Make the switch to electric razors with this model, which offers a close shave while protecting skin from nicks and razor burn.

Vans Foundry Women’s V Printed Puffer MTE Jacket: $82.46 at Backcountry (was $109.95)

This puffer coat, a classic style, is the perfect go-to winter jacket for its comfortable, cozy fit. It’s a popular choice for both everyday wear and travel.

Giani Bernini Fine Crystal Sterling Silver Round Halo Earrings: $29.99 at Macy’s (was $85)

Spruce up your holiday look with these snazzy earrings, an attractive pair that makes a great stocking stuffer or a gift for yourself.

Other top deals

Investing in new wardrobe staples? Add Levi’s jeans to your cart today.

Say goodbye to painful flossing and switch to a gentler alternative — a Waterpik flosser.

Expand your personal fragrance collection with a new cologne.

Need a small gift or stocking stuffer? Winter gloves are an ideal choice.

Help little ones bundle up and stay warm with a cozy kids’ coat.

Want to impress your dentist? Invest in an electric toothbrush to keep your pearly whites clean.

Get sleek blowouts without a trip to the salon with a new hair dryer.

Searching for soft gifts? A cashmere sweater is a popular option.

Fitness and outdoors

Theragun PRO: $399 at Therabody (was $599)

This popular massage gun penetrates muscles with deep, powerful vibrations to deliver relief and relaxation. It’s perfect for post-workout recovery.

Garmin Instinct: $169.99 at Kohl’s (was $249.99)

The Garmin smartwatch is well received by outdoor enthusiasts for its rugged, sporty design. The smartwatch leverages Garmin’s leading GPS tracking technology.

Backcountry Access BC Air Helmet: $127.46 at Backcountry (was $149.95)

Hit the slopes in style with this ski helmet. It offers a comfortable, secure fit so you can ski safely, whether you’re going down the bunny slope or skiing black diamonds.

Weider 300 lb. Cast Iron Weight Set: $349.98 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $399.99)

While they were largely sold out last year, weight sets are now back in stock. This weight set is a popular investment for home gyms and makes a great gift for active individuals.

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle: $1499 at NordicTrack (was $1999)

No matter the weather, you can always get a good workout with an indoor bike. Listen to your favorite tunes or podcasts while you rack up the miles and burn calories.

Other top deals

Put your best foot forward and boost your daily step count with a treadmill.

Sore muscles after a tough workout? A foam roller is an easy way to break up muscle tension and tightness.

Enjoy fresh, clean water anywhere you go with a LifeStraw.

Get ready to go exploring in the great outdoors with a hiking GPS.

Looking for space-savvy exercise equipment? Resistance bands are a top choice.

Every home gym should include a kettlebell, which is excellent for core workouts.

Need to upgrade your camping gear? Make sure you add a quality tent to your shopping list.

Hitting the trails soon? Sling a hiking backpack over your shoulder and pack light.

Toys

Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ Telescope: $44.95 at Amazon (was $54.95)

Stargazers can explore the night sky and all it has to offer with this telescope. It’s a perfect gift for a young STEM enthusiast.

Fire HD 8 Kids’ Tablet: $69.99 at Amazon (was $139.99)

Look no further for a kid-friendly tablet, because this popular model is ideal for watching favorite shows and playing games. The tablet is also suitable for accessing educational content.

Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage Blaster: $33.59 at Kohl’s (was $41.99)

Gear up for exciting Nerf battles when you invest in this blaster. It’s so much fun that most people invest in a few of them to get the whole household involved in battles.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Starlette Movie Magic Doll and Accessories Set: $35.14 at Kohl’s (was $36.99)

Although it’s only a few inches tall, this L.O.L. Surprise doll comes with a big personality. Besides a cute hairstyle and stylish outfit, she arrives with a few matching accessories.

Other top deals

Do you know a young kid with a need for speed? They’d probably love a ride-on toy .

Looking for a fun toy that fosters learning and creativity? Pick up a LEGO set.

If you’re shopping for a budding scientist, invest in a STEM toy this holiday season.

You can’t go wrong with action figures, especially ones featuring kids’ favorite heroes and villains.

If you know a kid who loves Roblox, add Roblox toys to your shopping list right away.

Minecraft remains a cult favorite, and many players will appreciate collectible Minecraft toys or accessories.

Home and kitchen

Breville The Barista Express Espresso Machine: $599.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $699.99)

Love espressos, cappuccinos and lattes? When you can’t get to your favorite cafe, this espresso machine can whip up barista-quality beverages in no time.

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum: $319.99 at Amazon (was $499.99)

It’s hard to beat the freedom that this bestselling cordless model offers. It’s never been easier to move from room to room while you vacuum.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1: $119.95 at Amazon (was $199.99)

If you’re looking for a small kitchen appliance that makes life easier, pick up this Instant Pot. It’s equipped with pre-programmed settings for one-touch cooking.

Sun Joe SPX300 Pressure Joe Pressure Washer: $129 at Amazon (was $219.99)

Blast dirt, gunk and grime from outdoor surfaces with this pressure washer. It’s even suitable for cleaning around tight spaces, like beneath decks or grills.

PowerXL 10-qt. Dual Basket Air Fryer: $95.99 at Kohl’s (was $119.99)

Air fryers, like this model, make it easy to crisp up favorite foods in a healthier, oil-free way. You’ll love experimenting with new fun foods, such as donut holes and zucchini fries.

Other top deals

Tired of vacuuming? Let a Roomba handle the hard work for you instead.

According to creative crafters, it doesn't get any better than a Cricut machine.

If you're investing in a set of home tools, make sure a cordless drill is part of your collection.

Many people reduce mold and mildew accumulation in their homes with a dehumidifier.

Craving a warm, fresh loaf of bread? Skip the trip to the bakery and buy your own breadmaker.

If you’re a passionate baker and need something more powerful than a hand mixer, it’s time to upgrade to a stand mixer.

From margaritas to soups to protein shakes, there isn’t much a quality blender can’t do.

There are several perks to owning an artificial Christmas tree, including never needing to clean up rogue pine needles again.

Designing a new home office setup? Be sure to invest in a desk chair.

