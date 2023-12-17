Looking for RV camping gift ideas?

Recreational vehicles (RVs) are more popular than ever before, so much so that people from all age groups are even deciding to live in them full-time. If you know an avid RV camper or someone who lives in their RV, you may struggle with what gifts to buy them. Luckily, the increased interest in RVing has given way to an abundance of RV camping gifts. This article recommends 20-plus products for RVers, including vehicular essentials, useful tech, outdoor décor, travel books and more.

What types of things do RVers need?

Safety products: Pulling an RV is easy once you get the hang of it, but many users may still have issues with things like backing into campsites or setting their RV up for camping. Backup cameras make parking your RV a simple task, especially those that make it easier to see in the dark. When it comes to setting up, every RVer needs a quality set of wheel chocks that can support the weight of their rig.

Collapsible products: When you own an RV, conserving space is an absolute must. Many everyday products, such as laundry baskets, ladders and cookware for a camp kitchen, now come in collapsible versions that are perfect for RVs and travel trailers. When buying collapsible RV camping accessories, it’s essential to consider how sturdy the rubber is, and how functional the collapsible version of the product is compared to the original version.

Sewer products: It may seem odd to buy someone a bathroom-related gift, but when it comes to RV campers, there is likely nothing they would appreciate more. Although it isn’t fun, dumping your black and grey tanks is an essential part of RV camping. Practical gifts designed to make that task easier and cleaner are sure to impress.

Hitching and towing products: Hitching and towing can be complicated tasks for even the most seasoned RVers. Products that make these processes easier, such as sway bars, weight distribution hitches and safety chains, make great gifts for RV campers.

Decorative products: Nothing makes a campsite feel like home quite like some outdoor décor. Gifts like string lights, welcome mats and welcome flags will give the RVer in your life the finishing touches they need for their campsite.

Best RV essential gifts

BAL X-Chock Tire Locking Chock

These X-Chocks are a must-have for long-term campers. These capable devices fit between the RV tires and reduce shaking and swaying when people walk through your rig, making for a more comfortable experience. It’s important to note that these are meant to be used in addition to regular wheel chocks, as they aren’t designed to stop your trailer from rolling. Still, if the RVer in your life tends to stay at the same site for a week or more at a time, this gift is guaranteed to make for a better experience.

Camco Heavy-Duty Steel 48-inch Safety Chains with Spring Hooks

Safety chains are an essential part of towing, as they help prevent your RV from getting too far away in the event of a hitch failure. Even if your friend or family member already owns a pair of safety chains, it’s a good idea to keep a spare at all times. Many users didn’t like that this set by Camco came with an even number of links and decided to remove one link on either side. Nonetheless, these safety chains are heavy-duty and make for a great spare set for any RVer.

Camco RhinoEXTREME 20-Foot RV Sewer Hose Kit

RV sewer hoses are an essential part of camping road trips, but many of them can degrade over time. With that said, the Camco RhinoEXTREME hoses are built to last and feature tight connections between the hoses and elbow. The hoses are 4 inches wide, so they may not fit in a standard RV rear bumper, but the increased durability more than makes up for it.

SECURITYMAN Heavy-Duty Wheel Chocks

This durable set of wheel chocks is rated for trailers up to 20,000 pounds. The bright-orange design makes the wheel chocks stand out, and they’re shaped in a way that makes them easy to slide under your tires. Despite being advertised as rubber, it’s important to note that they are plastic, but most users found that the plastic material didn’t affect the chocks’ functionality.

CURT Round Bar Weight Distribution Hitch

This weight distribution hitch is the perfect way to keep your trailer from swaying and bouncing while on the road. Many users received kits with missing pieces, but the seller was said to be easy to work with when getting replacement parts. This kit will work with any standard 2-inch trailer hitch receiver and is more than durable enough to last over time.

Best tech gifts

Furrion Vision S 7 Inch Wireless RV Backup System

This waterproof, wireless backup camera is simple to set up, as most RVs are already prepped for the shark fin camera. Many users found that they never had any image distortion or blackouts, even when using the camera with a 40-foot trailer while driving 70 miles per hour or faster. The mount is designed for four cameras but only comes with one, so many users found that the image was smaller than they’d like. Despite this minor hiccup, RVers love the Furrion Vision S, its crystal-clear picture and its easy setup.

GlocalMe DuoTurbo 4G LTE Portable Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot

This mobile hotspot will keep RV campers connected on their adventures with pay-as-you-go Wi-Fi, no contract or roaming charges. It offers 4G Wi-Fi and the connection can be shared with up to 10 other devices.

Car Cozy 2 Heated Travel Blanket

This heated travel blanket is perfect for staying warm on fall and winter camping trips. It’s made of cozy polyester fleece, big enough to cover two people. The blanket plugs into any 12-volt power outlet and has a safety timer with auto-shutoff.

Solo Stove Lite

RV travelers can roast marshmallows, hot dogs, kebabs and more with this wood-burning camping stove. This portable version of the popular Solo Stove has a unique double-wall construction designed to emit less smoke. It’s compact and light, weighing only 250 grams.

Flowtron Bug Zapper

This handy bug zapper will keep flies, mosquitoes and other insects at bay around the campsite, providing 1 acre of outdoor coverage. It also doubles as security lighting.

Best décor gifts

Personalized Engraved RV Sign

This gorgeous wooden sign can be customized to feature any last name you want. The quality of the sign is top-notch and campers are sure to love the fun welcome sign at their campsite.

Personalized Camping Doormat

This high-quality coir doormat is perfect for keeping dirt and dust out of your RV. The doormat can be customized to feature the campers’ first names and the printing quality of the design is top-notch.

JadeDecals RV Last Name Decal

This charming decal will add a personal touch to a family’s RV. It features a customizable last name, with “adventure awaits!” text, an arrow, forest, RV and campfire imagery. It comes in 19 colors and four sizes to suit a variety of RV campers.

Best travel books

“The Ultimate RV Logbook”

This RV logbook is perfect for chronicling adventures and logging RV campsites and campgrounds for later reference. It includes the America’s National Parks Checklist, prompts for noting campsite locations, conditions, amenities, sightseeing opportunities and more.

“50 States, 5,000 Ideas”

This bestselling travel guide by “National Geographic” is an excellent gift for RVers, offering tons of inspiration for trip destinations. It features national parks, beaches, hotels, Civil War battlefields, dude ranches, fascinating facts about each state and more. Along with information on all 50 states, the book also includes a section on Canadian provinces and territories, should campers desire to venture into the land of their neighbors.

The ultimate RV camping gift

America the Beautiful Pass — 2023/2024

This annual pass lets campers explore over 2,000 federal recreation sites throughout the United States, including all national parks — it’s not overly expensive, and a serious deal for how much access it gives. The pass provides entrance for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle for areas with per-vehicle fees or up to four adults at sites that charge per person (children 15 and under are admitted for free). It’s valid for one year from the month of purchase. With each pass bought, REI donates 10% of proceeds to various organizations dedicated to the great outdoors.

More of the best camping gifts for RVers

UsefulMakes RV Checklist

RV campers won’t miss any crucial steps when moving their vehicle with this useful checklist. The title and items on the list are conveniently customizable.

Hammaka Trailer Hitch Stand and Cradle Chairs Combo

Two campers can kick back and relax with this set of comfy hammock chairs that attach to a hitch. The setup is compatible with all standard 2-inch receivers and features heavy-duty stainless steel construction.

Portal Outdoor Folding Portable Camping Table

This camping picnic table is easy to tote around, with a slat tabletop that rolls up, foldable legs and a carrying bag. It weighs only 9 pounds, with adjustable height and a sturdy aluminum build. A mesh bottom layer provides extra storage.

Hi Ninger Camping Collapsible Chopping Board

This versatile kitchen tool is collapsible for easy storage, with accessories that offer nine-in-one functionality; it’s a cutting board, food storage basket, vegetable washer, colander, slicer, grater, masher, shredder and waffle cutter, all in one compact device.

Veken Set of 6 Packing Cubes

These packing cubes will keep travelers’ clothing, toiletries and accessories compressed and organized, helping save space in the RV. The set includes four travel cubes of various sizes, a shoe bag and a laundry bag. They’re made of durable polyester with breathable, see-through mesh to keep clothing fresh and other items easily visible.

