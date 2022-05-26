Which Marmot backpacks are best?

Avid outdoor enthusiasts will recognize Marmot as a winter-focused brand first and foremost. However, you’d be missing out if you didn’t give their backpacks their due. Whether you want something for school, the trails or anything in between, Marmot backpacks hold their own in a competitive outdoor market. For the best all-around option, consider the Marmot Tool Box 26L Backpack.

What to know before you buy a Marmot backpack

Size

Marmot makes backpacks as small as 14 liters and as large as 42. While this will accommodate most needs, backpackers who like to be gone for a week or more may want to opt for something in a larger size than Marmot offers at the moment. Though they offer smaller sizes, their prices are fairly competitive in what tends to be an expensive outdoor space.

How will you use it?

If you just want a casual pack to take to school or the office, Marmot has you covered. Day hikers and weekend warriors will appreciate their offerings as well. While this covers most people, those who demand the most out of their backpacks over longer trips may want to opt elsewhere.

Weight

Marmot’s smaller packs are efficient in balancing features with weight. The Marmot Tool Box 30L Backpack comes in at just over 2 pounds and has all the features you need to go from the office to the trailhead. Even the more robust Eiger 42L Pack weighs just over 3 pounds.

What to look for in a quality Marmot backpack

Packed with features

Each Marmot pack offers features efficiently. If you want a pack with a laptop sleeve, padded pockets and an internal organizer system, Marmot has you covered and then some. More outdoor-focused, larger packs have a system that allows you to strip the pack down to the bare essentials or be fully loaded depending on your trip’s goal.

Efficient use of space

Even with the wealth of features, most users will find that Marmot packs are moderately sized as far as outdoor packs go and can be easily brought to the office or the airport. Most top-tier Marmot backpacks feature a wide main zipper, so you can access all of your gear quickly and at once.

Multi-sport options

Maybe backpacking isn’t your thing, but you love to rock climb, mountaineer or backcountry ski. Marmot has packs specifically made for things other than backpacking, as they were initially a mountaineering brand, so you can pursue whatever your passion is.

How much you can expect to spend on Marmot backpack

Depending on the size and features you want, you can spend anywhere from $40-$200 in most cases.

Marmot backpack FAQ

What is a good size for a casual or school backpack?

Most people will find that 20 to 30 liters is a good size for a school or office backpack. You’ll likely also want to look for features like a laptop sleeve, large main pocket and water bottle pockets.

What should I look for in a Marmot backpack for hiking?

This mainly depends on how long you’re out for. You probably want something around 25 liters for day hiking. Anything longer than that and you’ll want to look for something closer to 35 or 40 liters. You’ll likely want water bottle pockets or a hydration bladder pocket, as well as a sturdy hip belt and waterproof materials.

Can I take a Marmot hiking backpack with me for mountaineering or backcountry skiing?

While the simple answer is yes, most serious adventurers will want a pack more specific to their sport of choice. While a lightweight, 35-liter or so backpack (like the Marmot Graviton) will fulfill most backcountry needs, as you progress, you’ll likely want to get more specific with your gear.

What’s the best Marmot backpack to buy?

Top Marmot backpack

Marmot Tool Box 26L Backpack

What you need to know: If you want a jack-of-all-trades backpack, the Marmot Toolbox 26L is as at home on the trail as it is in the office.

What you’ll love: At 26L, you have plenty of room for snacks and layers when out hiking. Those preferring this for the office or school will enjoy the padded laptop sleeve. Rugged, water-resistant material keeps all of your belongings protected.

What you should consider: Those using it for school or work should note that the laptop sleeve accommodates most 15-inch laptops. Anything 16 inches or larger may not fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Top Marmot backpack for the money

Marmot Graviton Backpack

What you need to know: While ironically the most expensive option on this list, users will be hard-pressed to find a better backpacking backpack under $200 than this offering from Marmot.

What you’ll love: Unlike most Marmot packs, this comes in men’s-specific and women’s-specific fit options. The main pocket opens wide enough to see all of your gear at once and get what you need quickly. For a pack of its price, the suspension system carries nicely.

What you should consider: Users with shorter torsos may feel that this pack is a bit long. Unfortunately, this is a one-size pack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon in women’s and men’s styles

Worth checking out

Marmot Slate Weekender

What you need to know: For users who travel often, this backpack-style weekender bag has a 28-liter capacity to complement its modern styling.

What you’ll love: Although a compact backpack, you still have a wealth of storage options. With two large main compartments and two smaller outside zippers, everything you need is quickly accessible.

What you should consider: Like the Marmot Tool Box, the laptop sleeve accommodates most 15-inch laptops at maximum. Travelers who prefer larger laptops will find the sleeve too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

