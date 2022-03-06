Which waterproof picnic blankets are best?

Whether you enjoy camping, attending events or relaxing in nature, a waterproof picnic blanket is sure to elevate your outdoor experience. Thanks to their durable construction, waterproof picnic blankets are sure to keep you dry and comfortable while enjoying your favorite outdoor activity. If you are looking for a comfortable waterproof picnic blanket that is sure to keep you dry, the top choice is the Down Under Outdoors Waterproof Blanket.

What to know before you buy a waterproof picnic blanket

Waterproof vs. water-resistant

To ensure the most comfortable experience, be sure to invest in a picnic blanket that uses true waterproof materials. While this may seem like a silly aspect to check for, there are many “waterproof” picnic blankets on the market that are water-resistant rather than waterproof. When looking for a truly waterproof picnic blanket look for options that have a plastic, rubber or synthetic fabric backing.

When it comes to enjoying the outdoors, a waterproof picnic blanket is great for keeping you dry and comfortable on the ground. However, when it comes to protecting you from wind, rain or sun exposure you are sure to need a high-quality outdoor umbrella. To ensure the best outdoor experience for you or your family, pair your new waterproof picnic blanket with an outdoor umbrella.

Transport

Since picnic blankets are made to be used outdoors, it is important to choose a blanket that is easy to transport. Most picnic blanket options can be either folded or rolled up for easy carrying. However, some options can also be zipped closed or come with handles, making them easy to store or carry.

Cleaning

Before purchasing a waterproof blanket be sure to check the care instructions. While many options are machine washable, some more high-end or elaborately designed options tend to be dry-clean only. If you are planning on using your blanket frequently or expect to use the blanket in more rugged settings, you may find it worthwhile to opt for a machine-washable blanket. However, if you expect to use your blanket only for special occasions, then a dry-clean only option may be best.

What to look for in a quality waterproof picnic blanket

Comfort

Before purchasing a waterproof picnic blanket, be sure to consider what level of comfort you would prefer. While most options are thinly padded, some options have thick plush padding for added comfort or have no padding for more lightweight transport.

If you plan on using your waterproof picnic blanket for outdoor events, then a blanket with added comfort is the perfect option for you. However, if you are an avid outdoors person who expects to use your waterproof picnic blanket for backpacking or camping, then a more thinly padded, lightweight blanket may be worthwhile. With so many different options on the market, there is no doubt that you will be able to find the ideal waterproof picnic blanket for your lifestyle.

Durability

When considering your waterproof picnic blanket options, be sure to choose a blanket that is durable enough to withstand regular use on a variety of outdoor surfaces. Whether it’s grass, sand or clay you want to be sure that your blanket is going to keep you dry and last for a while. While blankets with a plastic or rubber backing tend to last the longest, be sure to check other customer reviews to ensure that the option you chose has a solid reputation when it comes to durability.

Size

Before purchasing, be sure to consider how large you will need your waterproof picnic blanket to be. If you are planning on using your blanket solo then a smaller blanket is sure to be ideal. However, if you want a blanket that is large enough to fit your household, then you may find it worthwhile to choose an extra-large blanket. To get the most bang for your buck, be sure to choose a blanket that is sized to fit your lifestyle.

How much you can expect to spend on a waterproof picnic blanket

You can expect to spend anywhere from $20-$150 dollars on a waterproof picnic blanket.

Waterproof picnic blanket FAQ

Can I put my waterproof picnic blanket in the dryer?

A. While different waterproof picnic blankets have different care instructions, many options are machine washable. However, to ensure the longevity of your waterproof picnic blanket it is suggested that you air dry or tumble dry your blanket on a low heat setting.

What is a good size for a waterproof picnic blanket?

A. Traditionally, a 60-by-60-inch square blanket is considered the perfect size for a couple. When it comes to a family of four, an 80-by-60-inch blanket is recommended. These dimensions tend to provide ample room for a comfortable outdoor experience.

What are the best waterproof picnic blankets to buy?

Top waterproof picnic blanket

Down Under Outdoors Waterproof Blanket

What you need to know: This large waterproof blanket is extra thick and machine washable, making it perfect for comfort on the go.

What you’ll love: This blanket has a durable, waterproof polyester backing and an extra thick fleece top, ensuring the most comfortable outdoor experience. With a large 6-by-5-foot coverage area, this blanket can cover up to four adults. The included stuff sack makes it easy to transport and carry.

What you should consider: Unfortunately, this blanket is only available in one size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waterproof picnic blanket for the money

Scuddles Outdoor Picnic Blanket

What you need to know: This bestselling picnic blanket is the perfect affordable option for relaxing outdoors.

What you’ll love: This blanket has a waterproof PEVA backing, a foam layer and a water-resistant acrylic top, making it a great option for staying dry and comfortable outdoors. With a convenient carrying strap, this blanket is made to be easy to roll up and carry out.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with pilling after washing. To ensure longevity, it is recommended that consumers spot-clean and air dry this blanket after use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waterproof picnic blanket for camping

ALPS Mountaineering Ventura Waterproof Blanket

What you need to know: This lightweight, waterproof blanket is perfect for any outdoor adventure.

What you’ll love: This blanket’s water-resistant fleece top and waterproof nylon bottom can keep you comfortable and dry. With a total weight of 2 pounds, this blanket is light enough to be tucked away for any camping or backpacking adventure. It also includes a carrying bag.

What you should consider: This blanket is made to be lightweight, so it does not have any extra padding.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

