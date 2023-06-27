BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online sales events out there, with tons of offerings on kitchen appliances, cleaning gadgets, furniture and more. While Prime Day isn’t quite upon us, there are still early deals to keep an eye out for and significant savings to be had.

Not sure where to start? We at BestReviews have you covered with up-to-date discounts on kitchen and home items. We evaluated some of the featured products in our Testing Lab, and those insights are also shared here.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT PRIME DAY

Amazon Prime Day will officially take place on July 11 and 12 this year. Numerous brands are participating, from recognized industry leaders to independent, lesser-known brands that may be worth trying out. Some companies actually align product releases with this event, so it’s possible to get the latest models. Otherwise, you’ll find deep discounts on older versions.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to participate in this sale. However, there is a workaround if you sign up for a free trial.

Amazon Basics 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Set 18% OFF

This 18-piece kitchen knife set offers tremendous value. The well-made, affordable set includes seven kitchen knives, eight steak knives, kitchen shears, a knife sharpener and a pine block that stores it all. The high-carbon stainless steel knife blades provide precise results and long-lasting sharpness. The traditional handles are full tang, triple-riveted and ergonomic for optimal comfort and control.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine 19% OFF

This espresso machine lets you make delicious preprogrammed drinks — espresso, Americano, cappuccino, latte, macchiato and black coffee — with just the push of a button. You can adjust the brew strength and amounts of coffee and milk with the intuitive touch-screen controls. The high-quality ceramic burr grinder produces 12 coarseness levels, and the LatteGo system whips up foamed milk for your drinks. An AquaClean filter purifies the water you put into the machine for the freshest-tasting java beverages.

Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker 26% OFF

This 12-cup drip coffee maker has a streamlined appearance that looks great on the kitchen counter. The fully automatic device can be programmed to brew up to 24 hours in advance, with the choice between regular and bold brew strengths. It has a large, easy-to-read display, and the carafe features an anti-drip lid that locks in the fresh flavor and lets you pour precisely without a mess.

GoWise USA Deluxe 12.7-Quart Air Fryer 34% OFF

This multitasking appliance works as an air fryer, rotisserie oven and dehydrator all in one. The spacious 12.7-quart oven can accommodate an entire chicken, yet it’s compact enough to fit on the countertop. It features 15 presets that take the guesswork out of cooking and a removable, nonstick drip pan for easy cleanup. Available in six finishes, this unit comes with a variety of accessories for rotisserie cooking and more, plus 50 recipes to get you started.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 13% OFF

The Instant Pot Duo has the stamp of approval from BestReviews’ cooking and baking expert, Andrea Boudewijn. Described as a “workhorse” for its 7-in-1 functionality, this appliance is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan and food warmer. The 6-quart device can cook for up to six people, making it perfect for large households, meal prepping and batch cooking. It boasts 13 one-touch cooking settings and extensive safety features, and both the lid and inner pot are dishwasher-safe. You can access the free Instant Pot app for recipe inspiration as well.

Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker 46% OFF

This Margaritaville machine lets you serve up tasty margaritas, daiquiris, pina coladas and other frozen drinks. The extra-large ice reservoir holds enough ice to make up to 2.5 pitchers of drinks at once. With the easy-pour jar, you don’t even have to remove the lid to serve. There are four preprogrammed drink settings, and all parts are dishwasher-safe for convenient cleanup.

Toshiba Countertop Microwave 11% OFF

During our testing process, we noted how effectively this microwave heated foods and admired its quiet operation. This Toshiba microwave has a preprogrammed sensor menu that includes reheat, frozen pizza, frozen entree, potato, rice and fresh or frozen vegetables settings. The high-power, 1,500-watt countertop microwave heats food quickly. It has a 1.2-cubic-foot capacity capable of accommodating a 12-inch pizza as well as defrosting capabilities, a clock and a kitchen timer.

Zinus Jennifer 55-Inch Black Frame Desk 26% OFF

This computer desk’s sleek and modern profile is an excellent addition to a home office. The 55-inch desk features a sturdy steel body, and the engineered wood tabletop has a water-resistant coating that enhances durability. You get to choose between brown, deep espresso, natural and white finishes to best suit your space.

Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine 21% OFF

From creating personalized T-shirts and tote bags to DIY coasters, the EasyPress 2 from Cricut is a crafting must-have. Our tester found this heat press easy to use with even edge-to-edge heat. It works with infusible ink and all types of heat transfer vinyl as well as on wood, tile, paper products and fabric.

Beautural Clothes Steamer 25% OFF

This portable steamer will keep your clothes crisp and free of wrinkles on the go. The compact, hand-held device heats up in just 30 seconds and provides 15 minutes of continuous steaming. Safe to use on most fabrics, it’s also great for steaming curtains, furniture, toys and more. The included lint brush, soft brush and creaser attachments offer even more versatility.

Dyson Pure Cool HEPA Air Purifier 23% OFF

This high-tech air purifier doubles as a tower fan, boasting 360-degree oscillation and 10 speed settings. When we tested it, we were impressed by its superior HEPA air filtration, noting that it eased allergy symptoms. You can control and monitor indoor air quality via the Dyson Link app using Alexa or Siri.

Simple Deluxe Industrial Floor Fan 24% OFF

This powerful industrial fan will reliably keep your living room, garage or workshop cool. The high-velocity floor fan moves an impressive 1,800 cubic feet of air per minute, and its durable, all-metal housing will last for years of use. Its 20-inch blades operate at three speed settings.

PRODUCTS TO WATCH THIS PRIME DAY

