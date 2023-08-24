Must-haves for your back-to-school book list

Building a back-to-school book list is no easy task, and it doesn’t get easier with age. Even those who haven’t built one can benefit from thinking about what makes a book list great. Selecting a solid book list can make or break the school year. Make sure you do it right. Scour back-to-school deals for books that encourage learning, social support and emotional stability. And don’t miss our testing insights on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

Think about age and development

People perform best when on a developmentally and age-appropriate level. Consider what books are age-appropriate for you or your child and which might challenge you or them to grow.

Focus on education and well-being

Books and supplies that support education and well-being are equally crucial. Children and college students alike may need specific books for their classes. Many young children get first-day jitters and choosing books around this theme can help ease nerves. You can also read books at home with young children to support their educational and emotional needs.

Seek out the deals

Online retailers such as Amazon make back-to-school deals easier to take advantage of than ever. Certain items such as pens, pencils and erasers are purchasable in bulk and can last you for years. You can also find deals on other things that may benefit your reading such as tablets, reading lights and planners. Either way, stocking up on affordable goods can help you make your reading nook great.

Choose the right backpack

A backpack is essential when carrying books to and from school. Choose a backpack that fits several books and supplies to make the time between classes and home a little easier.

Consider non-book supplies that share space with books

When building your book list, think about what items may share space with your books, whether in your backpack or on your desk at home. This depends on the classes you or your child are taking and what supplies may be on the school’s supply list. For students reading higher-level books, pencils can help write annotations that you can later erase. Younger students may require arts and crafts supplies such as glue, crayons and more.

Set attainable reading goals

Setting guidelines for your or your child’s reading can help you keep closer track of accomplishments. You can do this using a daily planner. You don’t necessarily have to reach your goals since setting reasonable ones can help motivate you to keep going.

Best back-to-school book list items

Panda Planner Pro Non-Dated Daily and Weekly Planner

This can be a valuable tool for anyone hoping to set and achieve reading goals and for keeping track of progress throughout the school year.

Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light

This simple reading light is perfect for nighttime reading. It features six brightness levels and three color temperature modes. When used, it sits around the reader’s neck and you can bend it to your preferred angle.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Some readers across age groups skip hard copies of books altogether, instead electing for a reading tablet such as a Kindle. This lets you carry around as many digital books as your tablet’s storage can fit, rather than stuffing several physical books into a backpack. It also has a non-glossy, paper-like screen for minimizing the backlight’s impact on your eyes. Our tester appreciated the battery life, finding it lasted for over a week in rest mode. They also liked being able to adjust page turning speed, that they could read in any lighting conditions and that the device is waterproof.

Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

An upgrade from low-end reading tablets, the iPad is a powerful machine that you can use for reading, writing, planning and more.

The North Face Vault Backpack

This is an excellent backpack for older students, offering a good balance of volume and comfort for holding books. You can buy it in 14 colors and designs. It includes a laptop or tablet sleeve, a large main compartment and mesh pockets for non-book school supplies.

Fjallraven Kanken Mini Classic Backpack

Fjallraven’s backpacks are in style and with good reason. This basic backpack from the company is small enough for most young children or older children carrying fewer supplies. You can also buy it in 65 different colors and designs.

“The Day You Begin”

This book is perfect for young children with first-day jitters. It encourages readers to understand how brave they are for taking those tough steps. It’s also available in Spanish under the translated title “El Dia En Que Descubres Quien Eres,” and both books are rated for readers ages 5 to 8.

Master Lock Set Your Own Combination Lock

Older students may have too many books to carry around at once, which is why many use lockers with a combination lock. This is perfect for keeping books safely behind a locker door, letting users make their own combinations to make it easy to remember.

