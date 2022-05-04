Hailed as one of the most sought-after celebrity hairstylists in the industry, Daniella Emilien, formerly known as “Hair by Ivy,” was known for slaying the mane of the Citi Girls, Paris Hilton, and Reginae Carter. Daniella achieved unimaginable success as she thrived in the multi-million-dollar hair industry for over 10+years. She went from experiencing homelessness as a single mother, to becoming a millionaire. As her profits increased, not only did her bag, shoe, and car collection increase, but her loan denial letters did too. Now, she’s helping you do the same!