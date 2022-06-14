Which wireless charging stand is best?

Giving your phone a much-needed recharge is something most people must do daily. But you might think twice about answering a call when you only have 15% battery power left.

With a charging stand, you can take that phone call without having to worry about conserving battery power. A stand is also a great accessory for your office or bedside, as you can easily keep an eye on important notifications. An excellent choice is the Anker 313 Wireless Charger Stand, compatible both with Apple’s iPhone and Android devices.

What to know before you buy a wireless charging stand

Compatibility with your phone

The most important aspect to look for is that the wireless stand is compatible with your phone. All wireless chargers work with both Apple and Android phones, but not all phones support wireless charging. The first Apple device to support wireless charging was the iPhone 8. If yours is older than that, the charging stand won’t work. Similarly, the first Android phones to support wireless charging were the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge.

Your phone’s case shouldn’t be a problem

Wireless charging is an effective way to juice up your phone, but you might be worried about your case. It’s a hassle to remove and insert your phone every time, but that shouldn’t be a concern. Most phone cases are thin enough that the electromagnetic field can penetrate them. It’s only a problem if you have an extra-thick case that has a built-in power bank or a slot for bank cards.

It’s not as fast as using a cable

It’s more convenient to simply place your phone on the stand than to fiddle with a charging cable. But it does come with a compromise: wireless charging is relatively slower. That’s because most wireless charging stands can output a maximum of 10 watts, while a cable’s wall socket adapter charges between 18 and 96 watts.

What to look for in a quality wireless charging stand

Qi compatibility

The Qi standard for wireless charging is by far the most common, used in the vast majority of mobile phones. The chances are good that yours is Qi-compatible, but there is another standard from the Power Matters Alliance, primarily used by PowerMat. To ensure that everything works as it should, a good-quality wireless charger supports both standards, just in case you have a PMA-compatible device you didn’t know about.

Sturdy construction

You wouldn’t want your phone to fall out of the charging stand or the stand to lose its grip. To prevent expensive accidents and future heartache, a good-quality charging stand is made from robust materials, has anti-slip feet and generally feels sturdy. It’s a bonus if the stand also has a microfiber lining where the phone rests so it doesn’t get scratched if you don’t use a phone case.

A good charger also has a light indicator to show when the phone is correctly aligned with the coils to charge.

Charging wattage

The output wattage of the charger indicates how quickly it can operate. This might be different depending on your phone’s make and model, but most wireless chargers are 10 watts. However, there are wireless charging stands that output 15 or even as high as 18 watts. Just remember that the wattage charging is controlled by the phone, not by the wireless stand.

How much you can expect to spend on a wireless charging stand

The average price of a wireless charging stand largely depends on its manufacturer and output wattage. Basic wireless chargers retail for $20-$30, while more powerful models can retail for $50-$60.

Wireless charging stand FAQ

Do all wireless charging stands need a wall adapter?

A. Typically, a USB cable attaches to the charging stand and a wall adapter, which supplies the phone with power. Some chargers do have a built-in power bank, but these are relatively rare — and more expensive.

Are wireless charging stands only for phones?

A. While they are the most common, there are stands that accommodate smartwatches and wireless earbuds. The stands are usually designed so that the phone rests on a slanted surface while the smartwatch magnetically clips onto a separate portion for charging.

What’s the best wireless charging stand to buy?

Top wireless charging stand

Anker 313 Wireless Charger Stand

What you need to know: Anker’s popular wireless charging stand delivers 10 watts of power for Samsung devices and a boosted 5 watts for iPhones.

What you’ll love: The stand lets you charge your devices in portrait or horizontal mode and is compatible with most phone cases. There is an LED ring on the front to indicate charging status, and it comes with a 3-foot USB cable.

What you should consider: Even though it uses Power Wave to charge devices, it isn’t powerful enough to penetrate magnetic, metal or wallet phone cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless charging stand for the money

Amazon Basics 10W Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Stand

What you need to know: This affordable wireless charger has three coils inside to minimize misalignment and comes with a 4-foot charging cable.

What you’ll love: The internal electronics provide 10 watts of charging for Samsung and LG phones while charging iPhones at 7.5 watts. The USB-C charging port supports Quick Charge and Power Delivery. It has a light on the front to indicate the charging status and charges through phone cases up to 5 millimeters thick.

What you should consider: The stand isn’t compatible with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the wall adapter isn’t included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible Stand

What you need to know: This oval wireless charger converts from a charging pad into a stand by simply lifting it up and clicking it into place.

What you’ll love: It supports Fast Charging up to 9 watts for selected phones and has multiple coils so you won’t struggle to align your device. It is compatible with Qi-enabled devices, so it can also charge earbuds or smartwatches.

What you should consider: It must be used with a genuine Samsung wall charger, which isn’t included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

