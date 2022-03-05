Which Xbox horror game is best?

Whether you are into jump scares, frightening visions or creepy sounds, there will be something perfect for you. Not all games have to scare you to be a horror title. Sometimes small audio changes can send shivers up your spine. Some horror games will challenge your perception of what is real and what is make-believe, and it can often be difficult to reach a conclusion.

If you want to get ready for the Halloween spirit or are looking for a spooky horror game, there are several games that will test your stomach, sanity and your grip on the Xbox controller.

What’s the best Xbox horror game to buy?

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Strictly speaking, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice isn’t a horror game, but it will play games with your mind. You take on the role of Senua through a brutal journey of myth and madness. It features mythical creatures in unsettling locations and is somewhat a commentary on today’s mental health issues. Throughout the game, you’ll hear voices trying to guide you and talking to you through the left or right audio channels. If that isn’t creepy enough, you’ll never know if the voices are trying to help or harm you.

Sold by Amazon

Resident Evil Village

The eighth installment of the hugely popular Resident Evil franchise, this game will transport you to a gothic European setting. The game features familiar faces and mechanics from the previous games, but it also cranks up the horror factor. Going through the beautifully detailed castle and village, you’ll be looking over your shoulder often. What makes this game so nerve-wracking is you can’t save in the traditional manner. You must find a typewriter to save your game before you die. It will also feature a multiplayer element so up to six people can play together in the RE: Verse mode. The mode however has been delayed until 2022.

Sold by Amazon

The Evil Within 2

The tag line for The Evil Within 2 is “return to the nightmare,” and that’s about all you need to know. The sequel to the well-received first installment, you need to go to the world of Union, which has been overrun by nightmarish creatures. The third-person shooter will test your ability to stay alive under constant attacks from horrible beings while managing your inventory carefully. In addition, you have to explore the main character’s trauma while he searches for his family.

Sold by Amazon

The Medium

Psychological horror games don’t come scarier than The Medium. Taking on a third-person perspective, you’ll have to use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles. While this will answer some questions, it will also uncover disturbing secrets–and horrible creatures. The plot of The Medium is described as “a mature and morally ambiguous story” where you can’t be sure of what is real or not.

Sold by Amazon

Outlast Trinity: The Ultimate Horror Bundle

Outlast is a first-person survival horror game, and the Ultimate Horror Bundle includes the first Outlast game, the sequel and the Outlast Whistleblower add-on. This game is a good reminder that not all horror games need monstrous creatures or spawn from Hell. The game creates an ever-present sense of danger as you traverse a mysterious research facility. The game doesn’t have a combat system, so your only choice when encountering strange things is to hide, run or die. In a game where you meet several mentally ill patients, your only weapon is your camcorder and nerves of steel.

Sold by Amazon

Back 4 Blood

In the fourth game in the Left 4 Dead franchise, Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor that continues to pit a four-player team against hordes of undead enemies. You can choose from eight customizable characters, a host of weapons and a new card system that creates a different experience each time. The plot revolves around a parasite that has infected the globe, and you will be tasked with cleaning up the world. The monsters that will be coming after you in droves will be varied, each with different abilities and strengths.

Sold by Amazon

Alan Wake Remastered

When Alan Wake first launched, it had gamers covering their eyes in frights as plenty of jump scares crept into the game. The remastered version has been upgraded for current Xbox consoles and includes all the previous downloadable content and new developer commentary. Playing as the title character, you have to find your missing wife, but you’ll soon learn that nothing is what it seems, especially when the darkness comes closing in and the horror story unfolds.

Sold by Amazon

Dying Light: The Following

If the thought of being chased by horrible creatures is enough to make you squirm, then Dying Light will terrify you. The first-person action game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, inhabited by creatures that can only be conceived in nightmares. Traveling around the city by day is dangerous, but as it gets darker, things get life-threatening. The zombie creatures are equally armed and lethal, and once the horde has been alerted to your presence, they will stop at nothing to track you down.

Sold by Amazon

Little Nightmares

It might seem whimsical, but Little Nightmares will make you confront your childhood fears. Set in a dark story, and you can explore a charming dollhouse that has a deep, hidden secret. In the process, you must help the character escape from the Maw, a vast and mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls. The game isn’t so much horror, but it features a lot of terror elements. The side-scrolling platformer features child-like visuals and characters, but it is definitely not intended for younger players.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.