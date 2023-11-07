Trendy and classic themes for teens

Between quickly revolving trends and discovering new hobbies, teens have acquired a reputation for being hard to please during the holidays. In reality, the hunt to find the perfect gift for the teen on your list can be a super-fun experience.

From video games that help them bond with friends to a custom neon sign that will elevate their bedroom, the options are endless. Plus, you might even find you and your teen have similar interests, like the popular Lululemon belt bag.

Best teen clothes

Your teen will basically live in this all winter. It’s perfect for hanging out around the house, taking an early morning walk with the dogs or moving from one friend’s house to the next. When you can wrestle it away from your teen, this blanket hoodie is machine-washable and designed with wrinkle-free material. As a bonus, it will save you from constantly having to turn down the thermostat.

Even if your teen says not to buy them clothes, they’ll make an exception for this cute, trendy Martha sweater. Whether they’re into neutrals or prefer a pop of color, this comfortable sweater comes in six options, including taupe, green and pink. It comes in sizes x-small through xxx-large for inclusivity; with wide balloon sleeves and side slits, this sweater is made for everyone.

If you’ve ever wondered why your teen always has AirPods in their ears, it’s probably because they’re listening to the latest and greatest from the iconic Taylor Swift. There’s no better way to show your love and appreciation to an artist than by donning the words of their hit song, and getting your teen this retro hoodie is also the best way to impress them this Christmas.

Fast fashion is out, and trending in its place are high-quality pieces you can keep for life, like this gorgeous pouch. Not only is each one hand-felted with wool by artisans in Nepal, it’s also intricately embroidered for the charm and quality you expect. And this clasp pouch is big enough to hold more than change, including your credit card or favorite lipstick.

Best room décor for teens

Your teen’s bedroom is supposed to be an oasis, and this mirror is the cherry on top to finish off their dream space. The dual mirrors are not only cute, they’re also perfect for checking your makeup before running out the door or recording a new TikTok with your friend. The leafy stem and wire design add a whimsical touch so it becomes a feature piece on any wall.

Help your teen redecorate their room and make it their own space with these adorable word patch throw pillows. Since they’re budget-friendly, you don’t have to choose between “ugh,” “bye” or “hi” and can get the entire collection. The pink, grey and white theme looks chic on a bed, couch or chair and adds some personality.

Don’t worry, you don’t need to be an expert at rolling up the perfect burrito to properly cuddle with this fleece throw blanket. The design is double-sided, so you’ll always tuck into the right side for the night. Plus, it’s machine-washable, so you can keep your it like new for years to come.

A personalized sign always impresses, whether it’s for your teen’s bedroom, birthday party or, really, any situation. Each eye-catching light-up sign is handcrafted and safe to use in any room. Plus, it’s designed to save energy and be environmentally friendly.

A child’s toy becomes a reality with this largest Lite-Brite ever made. Instead of the bulky, low-tech products from the ’50s, this pop art lets your teen build a design and display it. You can follow the included design or use your imagination to create your own with over 6,000 mini-sized pegs in a ton of fun colors. Power it with batteries or the micro-USB port.

With 3D printing technology, this light displays a realistic moon shape that makes you feel like you’re falling asleep under the glow of the moon. Use it as a night light to chase away the dark or change to one of the five colors to set the mood in a room. Thanks to the low-voltage USB charging and energy-efficient LED light bulb, the lamp stays cool to the touch, no matter how long you use it.

Transform any room or event with this portable string light set that not only comes with 100 LED lights, but also includes 50 clear clips you can adjust over and over to create the perfect photo wall. Your teen can put it up in their room or take it with them to showcase memories at a graduation party or night away with friends. Or simply use it to light their room at night.

Best teen beauty products

Upgrade your teen’s daily makeup routine or help them start fresh with this convenient set. The included six staples include an eyeshadow primer, rosy eyeshadow palette, jelly highlighter, mascara, blush and matte liquid lipstick. As a bonus, all pieces are vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free for a guilt-free gift. The color palette is ideal for a neutral look that can be dressed up or down.

You’ve probably seen these colorful bottles on your social media feed and for good reason. Not only are they absolutely gorgeous to look at, they truly work to give you radiant skin. This complete six-step set takes out the guesswork and delivers the ultimate routine that comes with firming retinol, brightening ingredients, acne-targeting hydrocolloid and much more.

Ready or not, technology and social media are the future. Whether your teen wants to get TikTok famous, record dance videos with friends or needs better lighting to get ready each day, this ring light will give them the perfect lighting. In addition to warm, cool white and daylight colors, it features 10 brightness levels for each color. Find the perfect angle with the adjustable tripod with tilt and swivel options.

Best video games for teens

Teens enamored with all things “Harry Potter” will love this exciting video game where they can freely roam popular areas, including Hogwarts, the Forbidden Forest, Hogsmeade and more. Or learn how to become a witch or wizard by learning spells, brewing potions and tending to magical beasts along your journey. And don’t forget about getting sorted into your house.

With advanced technology and AI enhancements, Madden NFL 24 is better than ever before. Experience smoother player action and anatomically correct player skeletons that are more responsive to your control. In this game, you’ll have full control by selecting your position and body type to customize your NFL superstar.

Past, present and future, the greatest players of all time are part of this groundbreaking video game. New technology means better graphics and realistic movements, and you can personalize your style while chasing greatness or participating in side quests. Or grab your buddies and enjoy crossplay together, thanks to new-generation consoles.

Best tech gifts for teens

There are a ton of reasons why Apple earbuds are among the most popular choices for both teens and adults. In addition to being compatible with an iPhone, they also feature active noise cancellation to focus on homework and transparency mode to hear what’s happening around you. We know teens are adventurous, so these sweat- and water-resistant earbuds are the perfect fit.

It’s never been easier to set up an indoor or outdoor home theater, thanks to this smart portable projector. With auto-leveling and auto-focus, it completely manages the setup to find your perfect picture. It also comes with a cradle stand that rotates nearly 180 degrees, so you can take it with you on the go and position it from floor to ceiling.

Reading is a universal hobby parents can support, and a Kindle makes it a breeze to do that wherever you go. With the new USB-C charger, the battery can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge, and this device is compatible with a wireless charger. The Paperwhite also includes auto-adjusting front light, a flush-front design and a glare-free display that reads like real paper.

Thanks to this instant camera, capturing memories has never been easier. With automatic exposure and a twist lens, you can quickly take a picture as the moment is happening. This model also comes with a built-in selfie mirror and close-up mode with parallax correction, so you’re always framed perfectly in each shot.

Whether you’re capturing a local event or heading out on an epic adventure, this GoPro is up to the task. It’s smaller and lighter than previous models, making it more comfortable to wear with dual mounting fingers for body or helmet mounting. Plus, the tough outer shell ensures it’ll last through each activity and experience.

Even though it’s small, this speaker is mighty. Not only does it hold your phone while playing your video or favorite song through the Bluetooth speaker, it also features seven colorful lights and charges your phone while in use. Use the speaker to control the volume, answer calls or skip songs.

More of the best teen gifts

Quickly go from one place to the next with this versatile belt bag large enough to carry a phone, keys, wallet and more. With water-repellent fabric, your teen can wear it while running or out in inclement weather and keep your belongings protected. Plus, it will (hopefully) help them keep track of their stuff, so you don’t have to help them look anymore.

Since it’s lightweight and compact, this eco-friendly market bag is ideal for keeping in the car or the gym to quickly carry anything you need. Versatility is the main star, with the ability to go from the gym to the beach and everywhere in between. Plus, it’s organic and vegan.

The original UGG outdoor slipper is upgraded to include lightweight puff uppers with a versatile recycled material that will keep your feet warm while staying breathable. This timeless design is reminiscent of the brand’s quality products and perfect for a teen who is always on the go. The inside is lined with a blend of wool and plant-based lyocell, while the exterior is designed to grip and cushion.

Even if they don’t have a dedicated desk, this portable lap desk helps your teen get their work done and keeps you comfortable. The mouse pad is smooth, their phone can sit in the built-in slot to keep it upright for quick conversations and the cushioned wrist rest provides much needed support. And with a cushion on the underside, their lap will always stay cool.

Water bottles are all the rage with teens these days, and this well-known brand is a top choice, thanks in part to its ability to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Users can drink from its patented wide spout or the built-in straw for convenient sipping. Plus, the lid keeps the spout clean and the carry loop doubles as a lock.

