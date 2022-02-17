Sony Walkmans have come a long way since the days of bopping along to a Madonna cassette. Two new Sony Walkman devices will cost over $1,000 apiece, but you can buy some excellent alternatives for significantly less.

If you’re in the market for a dedicated MP3 player, Sony has some other great options that don’t run into four figures.

Why buy a dedicated MP3 player?

Most people simply use their phones to listen to music on the go, so what’s the benefit of owning a dedicated MP3 player or audio player? Before you consider buying a Sony Walkman of any kind, you should find out what they offer that phones can’t.

First off, some people still prefer not to use smartphones or don’t want to take them everywhere they go, in which case an MP3 player is a must-have for listening to audio while out and about. By using a dedicated audio player, you’ll also save storage space on your phone and keep yourself from running down the battery.

However, there are also benefits in audio quality, especially when considering a high-end MP3 player like Sony’s pricier offerings. Thanks to their high-quality audio circuitry, amplifiers and digital-to-analog converters, you’ll get sound quality that can’t be rivaled by a phone. Plus, they easily support music file formats, other than MP3, providing audio quality superior to CDs.

What are Sony’s new Walkman devices?

Sony is releasing two new dedicated MP3 players: the NW-WM1AM2 and the NW-WM1ZM2. On their release, the NW-WM1AM2 will have a recommended retail price of $1,600 and the NW-WM1ZM2 will have an RRP of $3,200. Both will be high-quality MP3 players, but the pricier model has a gold-plated oxygen-free copper chassis. Not only does this look great, but it provides superior sound quality and is designed with serious audiophiles in mind.

Alternative Sony Walkmans

Retailing at around $800, the Sony NW-ZX507/S Walkman is a great choice for those with a sizable budget but who don’t want to pay over $1,000. It offers superb quality hi-res audio and even automatically upscales compressed audio files. It has a gold-plated circuit board and lead-free circuitry so you can enjoy your favorite music as it was meant to be heard.

For those on a tighter budget, the Sony Walkman NW-A105 costs around $350. It might not have all the features of the NW-ZX507/S, but it still sounds good enough that an average listener is unlikely to notice the difference. It has an excellent S-Master HX digital amplifier and is compatible with hi-res audio.

Other best MP3 Players

FiiO M11 Plus Music Player

This audio player sounds incredible with high-end components, including a top-quality digital-to-analog converter chip. It features anti-interference circuitry and headphone amps that give concert-quality audio.

Sold by Amazon

Surfans F20 HiFi MP3 Player

This is an affordable choice that’s great for anyone who doesn’t want to use a smartphone to play music but doesn’t need a high-end audio experience. It still sounds better than most phones with lossless hi-res audio.

Sold by Amazon

