Which premium Apple tablet is best for your needs?

Apple is undoubtedly responsible for the most popular and effective tablets on the market, accounting for nearly twice the market share of its closest competitor, Samsung (which actually makes plenty of great tablets of its own). While the base model iPad remains a great value for most casual use, the latest iterations of the mini and Pro versions of the tablet are excellent in their own right. And while they’re both great pieces of equipment, they differ quite a bit in what they’re good at and who they’re best for.

Apple iPad mini

The iPad mini is in its sixth generation and hit store shelves about 2.5 years after the previous version was released. At first glance, it can actually be hard to tell the difference between the two, but there are some powerful improvements under the hood that make the latest mini a significantly more powerful piece of equipment than its predecessor. Aside from basic hardware upgrades, there’s also a host of enhancements — some of them optional — that make the sixth-generation mini a real standout in the field of compact tablets.

iPad mini 6 pros

Measuring just under 8 inches tall, just over 5 inches wide and exactly 0.25 inches thick, the mini is the smallest tablet on the market that also offers undeniable flagship-level performance. In fact, the upgrade from the Bionic A12 chipset in the fifth-generation model to the relatively new A15 advanced processing unit represents a large increase in power. Not only does the advanced hardware allow for smooth operation with no noticeable hiccups (and, by extension, many years of secure and effective use), it also enables some of the other premium features inside the sixth-generation mini.

It’s those features that make the iPad an excellent device to carry around in your pocket or a small bag for use when the moment strikes. For example, the increased processor power makes it easy for the new 12MP cameras (up from 8MP in the previous generation) to utilize Apple’s Smart HDR 3 functionality, which gives even amateur snapshots a powerful dynamic contrast range, resulting in surprisingly high-quality images. If you’ve used Apple devices to take pictures in the past, you’ll know that Smart HDR 3 is the latest in a long line of premium Apple photography protocols that makes it remarkably easy to capture great images with Apple products. The front-facing selfie camera sees the same enhancements to its still photo mode. In a similar vein, the rear camera can now shoot 4K video at up to 60 FPS or 1080p video at up to 240 FPS, which makes for impressive slow-motion work.

While camera improvements are certainly notable, they’re far from the only updates made to the latest iPad mini. The screen comes in at 0.4 inches larger diagonally with an identical pixel density, so there is a touch more real estate. There’s also the welcome addition of a USB-C connector instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector, a big plus for pretty much every consumer who doesn’t already own an iPhone. The base model mini comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity that, in addition to reduced latency and increased bandwidth, also helps to maximize battery life while connected to a wireless network. Speaking of wireless networking, the latest versions of the iPad are among the first released with optional 5G wireless connectivity that’s significantly faster than even fixed cable internet in many regions.

iPad mini 6 cons

The biggest drawback to the mini 6 is probably its price, but not in that it’s a significantly costly device — it’s only about $500 — but more that previous generations were on the budget-friendly side of things. Nonetheless, you can rest assured that the powerful hardware inside will keep it running smoothly for years.

Of course, there are a few other nitpicks that, in and of themselves, aren’t dealbreakers, but should still be mentioned. Unfortunately, battery life isn’t quite what many consumers would like it to be, and while the device does bring support for the second-generation Apple Pencil (one of the best styli on the market), the Pencil is not included, and is actually pretty costly itself.

What are the best iPad minis to buy?

The most affordable option is the basic, Wi-Fi only iPad mini 6 with 64GB of storage. You’ll pay a premium for the 256GB version and even more for the ultra-premium top-level variant with 5G connectivity.

On the other hand, if you only plan on using it sporadically or for low-overhead tasks like browsing social media and the rest of the internet, the 5th-generation iPad mini is still a very solid purchase. It doesn’t have the same cutting-edge hardware the latest version does, but it’s a good deal cheaper and still great for casual use.

Apple iPad Pro

Clear on the other end of the spectrum from the mini is the iPad Pro, which is probably the highest-performing tablet yet released. It’s so well-equipped that it’s frequently used as a laptop replacement and, in fact, the APU (that is, the combination central processor and graphics coprocessor inside it) is physically identical to one of the chipsets used in the M1 MacBook. By all accounts, all versions of the latest iPad Pro are ultra-premium devices.

Pros of the iPad Pro

Apple’s top-level tablet comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. The first one somewhat pushes the limit in terms of how big a tablet should be, but its slim form factor and light weight make it just easy enough to use one-handed. Both versions come with up to a whopping 2TB of internal storage and optional 5G connectivity. Likely the most impressive thing about the iPad Pro is the screen; its top-quality screen brings an incredibly high resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, remarkable color accuracy and a P3 color gamut easily wider than any other tablet on the market. In short, it might be the nicest screen to look at out of any device on the market, be that a tablet, laptop or smartphone.

Inside the iPad Pro is a laptop-class APU called the M1. Even more than just enabling stutter-free general performance, the immensely powerful hardware allows for high-frame rate gaming and even moderate amounts of photo and video editing, especially when paired with the beautiful screen. It’s even great for editing HDR imagery, thanks to highly sophisticated mini-LED technology that minimizes bleed and greatly enhances dynamic contrast, as compared to older LED technology. To top everything off, the iPad Pro is yet another of Apple’s releases to cave to the popular USB-C plug format, in this case utilizing the high-speed Thunderbolt protocol.

iPad Pro cons

There’s one huge downside to the iPad Pro, and that is cost. It’s one expensive beast in all forms. If you want anything more than the basic Wi-Fi-enabled model with 128GB of storage, you’ll end up shelling out at least as much as you would for a similarly powerful laptop.

Aside from that, the only really noticeable pro is that the 12.9-inch version, while incredibly versatile, borders on being simply too large for a tablet. If you’re used to operating a tablet with one hand, you’ll probably have to rework how you use the extra-large iPad Pro. Of course, since many 12.9-inch Pro owners use it as a lighter and slimmer replacement for a laptop, you might not mind the increased size.

What are the best iPad Pros to buy?

The best balance of price and performance is probably the 256GB 11-inch iPad Pro. But, if you’re willing to make the investment, there’s no other tablet on the market with the performance, screen size, power and storage of the top-of-the-line 2TB 12.9-inch model. Unlike some of Apple’s other tablets, it’s not very much worth looking at older generations of the Pro as they won’t actually save you much money.

Should you get the iPad mini or iPad Pro?

If you want an ultra-portable iPad that will last for years of use on the go, the newest iPad mini is an excellent choice. The iPad Pro — especially the large and pricey 12.9-inch version — should be reserved for power users who need a high level of performance for gaming, graphic design or other focused and resource-intensive activities.

