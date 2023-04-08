Nearly 4 billion gallons of tea is consumed each year in the United States. Over 150 million Americans drink hot or iced tea every day. Not only is tea a relaxing drink, but its health benefits have been widely publicized.

Lavender tea is a popular variation of tea known for reducing stress and its fresh floral scent. The English lavender plant is harvested and dried for tea products that are often blended with chamomile, rose petals and other herbs. There is a wide variety of lavender teas that may help you enjoy a relaxing day away from it all.

How is tea packaged

There are four ways that tea is packaged, each with its advantages and disadvantages.

Bags . Tea bags are less expensive and heat up quickly, but ground-up tea can be of lesser quality.

. Tea bags are less expensive and heat up quickly, but ground-up tea can be of lesser quality. Loose leaf. Tea made from loose leaves is generally of a higher quality with a wider variety, but it requires a teapot or infuser to brew the tea.

Tea made from loose leaves is generally of a higher quality with a wider variety, but it requires a teapot or infuser to brew the tea. Pre-brewed . The most convenient form is to buy tea already brewed and ready to drink. Pre-brewed tea is typically cold and made from lower-quality tea.

. The most convenient form is to buy tea already brewed and ready to drink. Pre-brewed tea is typically cold and made from lower-quality tea. Pods. The popular coffee machines that use pods also can make tea, but the taste doesn’t compare to loose-leaf and bagged tea.

What does lavender help with

As an herbal remedy, lavender has many purported health benefits that have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Any use of lavender tea for medicinal purposes should be reviewed with your healthcare provider.

There are many lavender teas that claim a reduction in stress and tension and boost one’s mood. Lavender is also believed to accelerate falling asleep and improve the overall quality of sleep. It also has been touted as a pain reliever for premenstrual symptoms and headaches.

What else can lavender tea leaves be used for

Tea leaves with lavender can be used for aromatherapy with infusers. The leaves also are added to certain drinks and desserts as garnishes or to lend a subtle flavor boost.

Best lavender teas

Bigelow Lavender Chamomile Plus Probiotics Herbal Tea

This popular brand of tea was the first to introduce probiotics that could survive boiling water. This 108-count package includes soothing lavender tea that has notes of honey and chamomile along with probiotics.

The Republic of Tea Get Relaxed Tea

With a blend of lavender and rose, this soothing tea claims to reduce stress. It comes in a 36-count container from a company committed to sustainability with unbleached tea bags that don’t have tags, staples or strings.

Yogi Honey Lavender Herbal Tea

With an emphasis on stress relief and serenity, this herbal tea is made with lavender, honey, chamomile and lemon balm. It’s certified organic by the USDA, kosher, vegan and associated with the Rainforest Alliance to support the rights of farm workers.

Twinings Lavender Earl Grey Black Tea

This package comes with 20 individually sealed tea bags from a company with 300 years of history producing tea. This lavender blend has a reddish-brown color and sweet floral notes for a relaxing aroma and taste.

The Tao of Tea Lavender Herbal Tea

These loose-leaf flower buds produce a soothing purple tea that is caffeine-free. The leaves can be used for scents around the house. The tea leaves are certified organic and produced according to sustainability principles that protect surrounding ecosystems.

Traditional Medicinals Organic Chamomile with Lavender Herbal Tea

Certified organic by the USDA and California Certified Organic Farmers, this herbal tea blends lavender, chamomile and lemon balm. It is high in essential oils and helps reduce stress and tension with tea that meets selective standards.

Celestial Seasonings Lemon Lavender Lane Herbal Tea

With over 50 years of blending tea from the Rocky Mountains, this package contains 20 tea bags that are gluten-free, kosher and caffeine-free. The citrus taste hits your palette first and then is followed by the subtle lavender tones that make it a distinctive combination.

Buddha Teas Organic Lavender Tea

This premium lavender tea contains no additives and is packaged in unbleached tea bags. There are 18 individual servings in the container. The tea is caffeine-free and kosher, and it supports The National Forest Foundation’s Tree for Us program, which plants millions of trees each year.

Pink Stork Calm Tea

This tea blends lavender, peppermint, rose hip, lemon balm and dandelion for a soothing tea that improves mood and reduces tension. The manufacturer is committed to supporting women by being woman-owned and operated by women only.

Stash Tea Black Tea Breakfast in Paris

This distinctive blend of black tea, lavender and bergamot makes a lively taste that gets your morning off to a fresh start. The tea is non-GMO, kosher and harvested in partnership with farmers from Thailand, China and India.

