Best robot mop

It’s important to babysit your robot mop the first few times you use it. There may be a cord behind your desk you’ve forgotten about, or the mop may not be able to make it across your thick throw rug — don’t just set it and forget it.

Which robot mop is best?

The self-cleaning house of the future is one step closer, thanks to the robot mop. Robot mops make one of the most tedious and thankless household chores a breeze. Robot vacuum mops are all about making your life easier and your floors cleaner.

It’s important to pick the right robot mop for your needs. Top pick Samsung Jetbot Mop runs for 100 minutes and covers up to 2,000 feet on a full battery. Whether you’re cleaning a big house or a small apartment, here’s what you should consider.

What to know before you buy a robot mop

Size

The average robot mop is 12 inches wide, 4 inches high and weighs about 6 pounds. The size of your robot mop is important because it determines how easily your device can travel under furniture. It’s especially worth measuring the amount of space between the floor and the bottom of your couch — you don’t want a robot mop that’s not going to fit under it.

The weight of your robot mop is important if you’ll be carrying it across multiple floors on a regular basis. Remember that it will also weigh more with a full water tank.

Additional functions

Some robot mops can only mop, while others are multifunctional and can mop and vacuum. If you already own a robot vacuum, there’s no need to buy a multifunctional robot mop.

Most multifunctional robot mops require the user to manually switch between mopping and vacuuming. This can be a bit of a pain; there’s generally no easy automatic way to change modes. You’ll usually have to swap out a water canister for a dust canister on the top of the unit or add/remove a mopping pad from the bottom of the unit.

Battery life

Opt for a robot mop that can run for at least an hour. Luckily, 60 minutes of battery life is standard on most mid-range and high-end models. Cheaper models may be tempting, but they’ll require more recharging.

Consider a robot mop that can find its way back to its charging station when its battery is getting low. This is a common feature and can save you from having to find the mop and take it back after every use.

What to look for in a quality robot mop

Remote control

Most robot mops come with a remote control. If your robot mop gets stuck underneath the sofa, this remote will be the only easy way to get it out. Some mops have a single on-off button on the unit itself, while others have many buttons representing many cleaning options. Look at different models to get a feel for what you prefer.

A handful of pricier robot mops connect to Wi-Fi and have an associated smartphone app. This can be a particularly useful tool if you plan to use your robot mop when you’re out of the house but still want to keep an eye on how everything’s going.

Sensors

Most robot mops have two basic safety features: front bumpers to detect obstacles and drop-off sensors to stop the mop from falling down stairs. If you have stairs in your home, this is a key feature to look for.

The latest cutting-edge robot mops use 3D technology to create a map of your home for better navigation and easier cleaning. They can also be programmed to avoid certain rooms or areas. These robot mops may be a better choice for larger houses with lots of stuff.

Water tank

Some robot mops require you to manually wet the mopping pad on the bottom of the unit, while others have a water tank that you load into the top. This tank may not be large enough for a full charge of the battery, so be sure to look at runtime in the instruction manual.

Some water tanks slowly drip water onto the mopping pad from inside the unit. Others have a spray nozzle that wets the area in front of the mop.

How much you can expect to spend on a robot mop

High-quality mop-only models range from $200-$350. Basic multifunctional models can also be found at this price. Multifunctional models with better navigation, more features and newer technology are typically $400-$500.

Robot mop FAQ

How noisy are robot mops?

A. This varies by model and manufacturer, with some being whisper-quiet. See if you can find online reviews with user videos to get a better sense.

Do robot mops require lots of maintenance?

A. No more than any other cleaning tool. Mop pads should be washed and replaced when dirty. Vacuum filters should be cleaned regularly. It’s also a good idea to wipe the sensors with a damp cloth every once in a while to prevent your mop from bumping into things.

What’s the best robot mop to buy?

Top robot mop

Samsung Jetbot Mop

What you need to know: Has excellent battery power and cleaning power, and is perfect for jobs both big and small.

What you’ll love: Optimized for hardwood and tile, but comes with eight cleaning modes. Great at removing dust and hair.

What you should consider: Doesn’t scrub very deep; stubborn stains require manual cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top robot mop for the money

ILIFE V5s Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

What you need to know: A bargain multifunctional model that doesn’t sacrifice on quality.

What you’ll love: Powerful, with good user reviews. Sleek gold finish makes it look good too.

What you should consider: Short battery life.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop

What you need to know: Thoroughly deep-cleans multiple rooms and large areas.

What you’ll love: Connects to a smartphone, Amazon Alexa or Google Home for simple control. Recharges by itself.

What you should consider: Some users report that the mop doesn’t work very well if the room is dark.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Frank Paiva writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.