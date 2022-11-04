Which Christmas bedroom decor is best?

If you look forward to decking the halls for Christmas, try doing the same for your bedroom this year. By adding holiday bedding, lighting, Christmas trees or Christmas figurines to the space, you can make your bedroom just as festive as the rest of the home. A top pick for many people is the TT Linens Store 3 Piece Rustic Lodge Deer Quilt, will transform your bedroom from feeling everyday to cozily Christmas.

What to know before you buy Christmas bedroom decor

Best spots to decorate

There are many spots in your bedroom that are perfect for Christmas decor. Wrap some lights around your bed frame, bookshelf, curtain rod or the outline of your window. Throw some Christmas pillows onto the bed or a chair. Put up a tree in an empty corner. Try covering any unoccupied flat surface with cute Christmas figurines, or do all of the above. You can’t ever have too many Christmas decorations.

Size of decorations

Before shopping for Christmas decorations for the bedroom, think about the areas you plan on decorating and what size decorations will work best in those spots. If you plan to line your windows with lights, measure the perimeter in advance. For Christmas trees, think about what circumference will fit in the corner of your room. Taking measurements beforehand will remove the guesswork from the process.

What to look for in quality Christmas bedroom decor

Bedding

One of the easiest ways to decorate your bedroom for Christmas is with a set of holiday bedding. Most sets come with a bedspread, and one or two pillow shams. Some sets may have additional sheets included. There are various patterns and prints available. You can buy bedding in a complete set or match your own individual items.

Trees

You don’t have to use Christmas trees exclusively in your living room. If you have a spare corner in your bedroom or a table that is easy to clear off, try adding a smaller Christmas tree to your space. Even a simple tree with only lights can greatly contribute to the holiday ambience. Using a tree with lights on a timer can be convenient for use in your bedroom. They’ll turn off automatically when it is time to go to bed.

Lighting

Adding some holiday lighting can give your bedroom the cozy, wintery feel you are looking for. You can use traditional strands of Christmas lights or those with lights in different holiday shapes, like trees, snowflakes or Santas. Decorative candles or lanterns are also a nice choice. Christmas candles often come in painted or glittered glass containers. Try flameless candles for some worry-free mood lighting. These often have a timer and a remote.

Figurines

Christmas figurines make great holiday decor for your bedroom and can go on just about any flat surface. They come in all shapes and sizes, and you can buy them individually or in sets. You’ll find plush snowmen, wooden trees, plastic Santas and resin reindeer. Mix and match figures for a fun Christmas display.

How much you can expect to spend on Christmas bedroom decor

For a Christmas bedding set, expect to pay $40-$100, depending on the size of your bed. Smaller decor items will cost you around $15-$40.

Christmas bedroom decor FAQ

Do I need to clean my decorations before I store them?

A. It is important to clean all decor items before storing them until next year. It is especially crucial to wash all bedding because linens are more susceptible to mold and bacteria than other household items. Also, be sure to remove all batteries from decorations before storing to prevent corrosion or other damage.

What are the best lighting options for homes without a lot of outlets?

A. If your bedroom doesn’t have a lot of outlets, then look for lighting that is powered by batteries. There are many varieties of light strands and holiday lanterns that run off of batteries. This allows you to place your lighting wherever you want, and you won’t have to worry about unplugging any of your bedroom’s everyday items.

What’s the best Christmas bedroom decor to buy?

Top Christmas bedroom decor

The TT Linens Store 3 Piece Rustic Lodge Deer Quilt

What you need to know: This quilt set will turn your bedroom into a cozy Christmas getaway.

What you’ll love: You’ll love the rustic, Christmas design of this quilt that features reindeer, robins and snowmen. This bedding is available in queen and king sizes and comes with one quilt and two pillow shams. You can clean the bedding in your washing machine.

What you should consider: The image is printed with quilt stitching on top, not patchwork.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas bedroom decor for the money

MILEXING Snowflake String Lights

What you need to know: These lights add a perfect wintery touch to your bed frame, bookcases or windows.

What you’ll love: This string of lights features 40 pretty snowflake lights. With a strand of 19.6 feet and a battery pack, these lights are easy to hang anywhere in your bedroom. There are two settings: steady and twinkle. They work both inside and outside.

What you should consider: Customers report these lights run through batteries quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

YGEOMER Christmas Pillow Covers

What you need to know: These cozy Christmas pillow covers are perfect for adding some Christmas cheer to your bed.

What you’ll love: This set comes with four pillow covers featuring rustic plaid patterns. They are available in two different sizes: 18 inches by 18 inches and 20 inches by 20 inches. The zipper is hidden for a clean look all around.

What you should consider: if you don’t already own them, you’ll have to purchase pillow inserts in order to use the covers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.