Which holiday centerpieces are best?

Nothing makes a holiday table quite as cheery as a festive centerpiece. Branches from evergreen trees, flickering candles and bows can make for a lovely sight on a winter evening. There are a lot of holiday centerpieces out there to choose from. Considering the size and shape of your table, whether you prefer real or artificial materials and your preferred decor style can help narrow your search.

The National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Centerpiece is a great choice for a rectangular table.

What to know before you buy a holiday centerpiece

Artificial vs. real materials

Holiday centerpieces often come decorated with natural elements, like pinecones, berries and evergreen tree branches. These can be either real or artificial. Artificial materials will last you for many years with proper care, and they are often more durable than the real thing. If the centerpiece uses candles, the artificial elements are frequently fire-resistant.

Some prefer to use real materials in their holiday decorations. Real materials won’t last you more than one season, but there are some perks to using real natural elements. Natural tree branch cuttings smell amazing, and there is also a certain something to using real items from a wintery forest.

Decor style

You can find holiday centerpieces in all sorts of different styles. Which you choose depends largely on your surrounding decor. There are elegant centerpieces made from the branches of evergreen trees. These often feature a large candle in the center or several tired ones. You can also find cute seasonal figurines, like snowmen, trees or farm trucks filled with holiday items. These are perfect if you are going for a cozier holiday look.

Table shape

Before buying your centerpiece, consider the shape of your table. For rectangular tables, long table centerpieces work well. These tend to be thinner, having much more length than width. You can choose one that covers either a few feet in the center or the entire length of the table. A centerpiece for a round or square table will usually be circular in shape with more centralized size.

What to look for in a quality holiday centerpiece

Candles

Many holiday centerpieces incorporate candles into their design. Some come with candles, while others require you to purchase them separately. You can use real or flameless candles with your centerpiece. Flameless candles often come with a timer and remote control. Some versions mimic the flickering of real candles. If you choose real candles, never leave your lit centerpiece unattended. While white candles are a classic choice, red, green, silver or gold are great choices for the holiday season as well.

Flocking

If you look forward to the first snow of every season or are trying to bring some winter magic to a warmer climate, a centerpiece with some flocking can be a nice choice. Flocking is done by spraying white synthetic powder onto various items. This makes them look as if they are covered with a dusting of snow. You can buy items that already have flocking or you can add flocking yourself. Flocking is most commonly found on tree branches, but ornaments, candles, candles holders and other centerpiece decorations can have it as well.

Accessory decorations

Most holiday centerpieces come adorned with various decorations. Bows, LED lights and artificial fruit are all popular. You can also find centerpiece decorations of cranberries, ornaments and pinecones. If you are the DIY type, try buying a plain centerpiece and adding decorations yourself. You can even involve your children in the process.

How much you can expect to spend on a holiday centerpiece

For a traditional centerpiece made from evergreen branches, expect to spend between $40-$70. If you are buying a larger than average centerpiece, expect to pay over $100.

Holiday centerpiece FAQ

What are some places I can use my centerpiece besides my dining table?

A. You can use centerpieces to decorate more than just your dining room table. Centerpieces can look great in the center of the mantel in your living room. You can also place them on entryway tables.

How long will my centerpiece made from real materials last?

A. This depends on the climate you live in, but you can expect the natural materials of your centerpiece to last for two to three months.

What are the best holiday centerpieces to buy?

Top holiday centerpiece

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Centerpiece

What you need to know: This holiday centerpiece will bring some elegant winter cheer to your dining table.

What you’ll love: Perfect for a table or mantle, this centerpiece consists of 58 individual branch tips decorated with natural-appearing berries and pinecones. The piece is lightly flocked, giving the piece a frosted look. There are three steel plates to hold candles.

What you should consider: Some customers have noted that the candle pillars are not steady.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top holiday centerpiece for the money

RootToVine Book Snowman

What you need to know: These adorable snowmen make for a great holiday centerpiece.

What you’ll love: Made from the pages of books, these snowmen a red scarf and an acorn hat as a button. Available in three sizes, you can purchase them individually or in a set of three. You can also choose a natural acorn hat or a black one.

What you should consider: You’ll need to buy the set for a full-looking centerpiece.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

HarborFarmWreaths Christmas Table Centerpiece

What you need to know: Perfect for those who love the smell of pine, this traditional centerpiece features two candles and fresh greens.

What you’ll love: The materials are hand-gathered in a way that is beneficial for the trees. The centerpiece is 18 inches across and the candles are 12 inches tall. The branches are decorated with a red ribbon, pine cones and berries.

What you should consider: The ingredients used for this centerpiece are all real and will only last you through the holiday season.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.