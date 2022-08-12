Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
79°
LIVE NOW
WJTV News at 5
Jackson
79°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Automotive News
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Entertainment
Lottery
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
Press Releases
Top Stories
Update these Apple devices immediately, experts say
Top Stories
How you can prevent the spread of monkeypox
Mayor insists there’s a plan for water crisis
Video
Justice Dept.: 3 men charged in Whitey Bulger’s killing
Utah officials secretly looked into female athlete’s …
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Politics from The Hill
Top Stories
‘HUD on the Road Tour’ makes stop in Jackson
Video
Top Stories
MS leaders on Biden signing Inflation Reduction Act
Video
Top Stories
Defendant: Reeves should be target of welfare lawsuit
Video
Mississippi Insight for August 14, 2022: Strogov …
Video
Reeves inspired welfare payment targeted in suit
Video
Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Tropics
Live Cameras
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
Mississippi Braves
Geaux Black and Gold
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
5K
Back to School
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Friday Fur Babies
Gas Tank Getaways
Living Local Videos
Mississippi Moment
Morning ‘Sip
Shop Local Buy Local
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Contests
Contest Winners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Storage Furniture
Best wall-mounted coat rack
Top Storage Furniture Headlines
Trending Stories
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores
Mayor insists there’s a plan for water crisis
What you can expect at the 163rd MS State Fair
Human umbilical cord found in luggage at La. airport
MS man accused of selling alcohol without permit