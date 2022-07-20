Having two nightstands is not only aesthetically balancing, but according to feng shui, it brings balance and can create space for a partner.

Which white nightstand is best?

A nightstand next to your bed is a highly functional piece of furniture. With a nightstand, you no longer need to reach to the floor for a glass of water in the middle of the night or switch off your alarm in the morning. A nightstand puts everything you need within easy reach.

A white nightstand delivers a clean look for any bedroom. Most people prefer nightstands with a drawer, such as Andover Mills Nadeau Tall One-Drawer Nightstand.

What to know before you buy a white nightstand

Size

You’ll want a nightstand that’s just the right size for the space you have. Consider the following dimensions when choosing a nightstand for your bedroom.

Height: Nightstands range in height from 22-36 inches. You want the top of your stand to be at an even level with your mattress or higher. It should be at a comfortable height for you to reach your book or reading glasses.

Materials

Low-cost nightstands are made from particleboard, medium-density fiberboard (MDF), plywood and engineered wood. For a more durable bedside table, look for one made of solid wood such as pine, oak or mahogany. White metal nightstands aren’t as common as wooden ones, but you can find pieces that combine the two materials or an all-metal one for a more industrial look.

Color

Within the color white, there are various shades. When choosing a nightstand advertised as white, be sure it’s a hue that’ll match your decor. For instance, an off-white, ivory or cream stand may clash with true-white bedding or bed frame.

Style

There are several different styles of nightstands. Choose a style that complements or goes with your current decor.

Modern styles offer clean lines and white is a popular color for minimalist stands.

White is also a popular color for rustic and farmhouse nightstands, which are typically made from painted wood.

You can find a blend of this traditional style with a more modern one in transitional nightstands that blend curved and straight lines for a timeless look.

Lastly, a white metal stand offers a contemporary industrial look to a bedroom.

What to look for in a quality white nightstand

Drawer

Most users prefer a nightstand with a drawer to keep personal items private and from cluttering the tabletop. The knob of the drawer, while functional, also provides an accent to a white nightstand and is often metallic. Some nightstands have multiple drawers.

Shelf

With or without a drawer, a nightstand may also feature a shelf. The shelf is typically placed toward the bottom of the structure and provides open storage. This is a great place to stack your bedside reading, books or magazines

Cabinet

For closed storage, also consider a nightstand with a cabinet. This offers more space to store concealed items than a drawer and features a door. Nightstands with cabinets may be more expensive than other storage options.

Charging port

A USB charging port and a cutout for your cords are modern updates on the nightstand. Nightstands may also feature a charging station with power outlets. The cable management also keeps everything looking tidy.

How much you can expect to spend on a white nightstand

Inexpensive nightstands range from $40-$150 and are typically made of particleboard, MDF, plywood or engineered wood. For solid wood, wood-and-metal or metal nightstands, expect to pay between $150-$500.

White nightstand FAQ

What’s the difference between an end table and a nightstand?

A. Nightstands typically have built-in storage, whereas end tables are typically just a tabletop with legs. While their heights are comparable, nightstands may be shallower than end tables, which typically feature smaller surface areas.

Should I get matching nightstands?

A. Matching nightstands are helpful when two people share a bed so that each party has their own place to set down items. It’s also visually balancing to place matching nightstands on either side of the bed.

What’s the best white nightstand to buy?

Top white nightstand

Andover Mills Nadeau Tall One-Drawer Nightstand

What you need to know: This versatile white nightstand’s neutral design works with both contemporary and classic decor.

What you’ll love: This nightstand arrives fully assembled. It features both a drawer and a shelf. The acacia wood and MDF construction are well-made and aesthetically pleasing. The wooden slats on the side are a nice design element.

What you should consider: The drawer does not come with a metal slide.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top white nightstand for the money

TaoHFE White Bedside Table

What you need to know: This two-drawer nightstand comes in a minimalist Scandinavian style.

What you’ll love: You can buy this as a single unit or in a set of two. The legs are an attractive, light-colored wood. The design is sleek and simple while boasting ample storage and surface space.

What you should consider: For some customers, assembly was a breeze, but for others, it was a headache.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hashtag Home Leflore Tall Two-Drawer Nightstand

What you need to know: This striking, minimalist nightstand features both drawers and a shelf.

What you’ll love: It fits perfectly in tight spaces. The shelf is uniquely placed above the drawers to fit a small stack of books. The quality is great and the construction is sturdy. The drawers slide effortlessly.

What you should consider: While the stand comes assembled, for a minority of customers it also arrives slightly damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

