Which Vera Bradley lunch bag is best?

It doesn’t take long for eating lunch out every day to drain your bank account, even if that lunch is no more than a vending machine sandwich and chips. But if you pack your lunch, you need the right lunch bag. If being stylish is important to you, consider a Vera Bradley.

The best Vera Bradley lunch bag is the Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Expandable Cooler Lunch Bag. Its size is adjustable, and it has an easy-carry strap.

What to know before you buy a Vera Bradley lunch bag

Vera Bradley lunch bag types

There are four types of Vera Bradley lunch bags.

Lunch bags are the most basic. They’re small one-compartment bags with an equally small carrying handle. A deluxe version adds a front zippered pocket and an attached adjustable strap. They’re best for light lunches.

are the most basic. They’re small one-compartment bags with an equally small carrying handle. A deluxe version adds a front zippered pocket and an attached adjustable strap. They’re best for light lunches. Expandable coolers are bigger and roomier, with the key feature of being able to add or subtract 2 inches from their height with a special zipper. They also have a mesh pouch inside on the lid and an attached adjustable strap. A deluxe version adds a zippered front pouch. They’re best for big lunches or lunches for two.

are bigger and roomier, with the key feature of being able to add or subtract 2 inches from their height with a special zipper. They also have a mesh pouch inside on the lid and an attached adjustable strap. A deluxe version adds a zippered front pouch. They’re best for big lunches or lunches for two. Totes are even larger, perfect for packing multiple meals, whether that’s lunch for two or more or for also packing dinner if you’re planning to burn the midnight oil.

are even larger, perfect for packing multiple meals, whether that’s lunch for two or more or for also packing dinner if you’re planning to burn the midnight oil. Backpacks are about as large as totes but have multiple pouches, pockets and compartments so you can keep your food and drinks organized. They also have adjustable straps, which makes them perfect for picnics and other out-and-about lunches.

Size and weight

The right lunch bag is just big enough to carry everything you want without bulging. If it has too much empty space, it won’t stay cool for as long, as being closely packed helps your items keep each other cool, just like in a refrigerator.

Additionally, consider how heavy a lunch can be — especially if you’re packing big ones or tossing in heavy bottles — and get the lightest bag you can. Getting the right size is more important than getting a lighter bag, but weight makes an excellent tiebreaker when you’re narrowing your options.

What to look for in a quality Vera Bradley lunch bag

Design

Vera Bradley bags of all kinds are known for their bright colors and floral patterns, chiefly marketed to women. There are also a handful of solid-color designs that anyone can enjoy.

Organization

The best Vera Bradley bags have multiple compartments split among pouches, zippered pockets and mesh sleeves. Using them to organize your lunch can prevent food from being crushed, keep things clean and lead to more even insulation. That said, bags with more organization methods also cost more. If your lunch is routinely a sandwich and chips, don’t spend the extra money.

How much you can expect to spend on a Vera Bradley lunch bag

They typically cost $20 to $90. A one-compartment box rarely costs more than $40, with slightly more complex boxes costing up to $50. The largest bags and those with multiple compartments typically cost $50 to $90.

Vera Bradley lunch bag FAQ

How do I clean a Vera Bradley lunch bag?

A. Most repel liquids to some degree, making them less likely to need cleaning. If you do need to clean it, wipe the interior with a towel soaked in a mixture of warm water and soap. Clean the exterior with an average fabric cleaner.

Are all Vera Bradley lunch bags made of recycled materials?

A. No, but most are. They’re usually made of Vera Bradley’s “ReActive” material, made of recycled plastic bottles spun into threads. These have the bonus of being naturally water-repellent. Others are made of recycled cotton. Vera Bradley’s “performance twill” and microfiber are the nonrecycled materials used for its lunch bags.

What makes a good lunch?

A. The simplest answer is whatever tastes good to you. The more complex — and healthy — answer is to pack a little protein, some grains, a piece of fruit or two and a bunch of vegetables. A small snack and a sugar-free drink are also good.

What’s the best Vera Bradley lunch bag to buy?

Top Vera Bradley lunch bag

Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Expandable Cooler Lunch Bag

What you need to know: This is perfect if you like to pack big lunches.

What you’ll love: The main feature is a zipper that can be used in two ways to add or subtract 2 inches from the bag’s height. The top lid has a mesh pouch for stashing utensils and napkins, and the strap is adjustable for comfortable carrying. There are 10 styles.

What you should consider: You need to pack carefully to avoid soft foods getting crushed by hard ones. The large size requires more cold packs to stay safely cold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Vera Bradley lunch bag for the money

Vera Bradley Bunch Lunch Bag

What you need to know: This is perfect if you like to pack small lunches.

What you’ll love: The lid has a large pouch to hold an ice pack. The side has a small clear window for slipping in an ID card. It’s 9 by 8 inches and 4 inches deep — big enough for a medium-sized food storage container, a drink and a small extra item — and comes in 29 styles.

What you should consider: A few customers found the handle too small to hold comfortably. It’s soft-sided, so it’s easy to crush, making it a poor choice for young children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Backpack Cooler

What you need to know: This is excellent for packing distant-destination lunches.

What you’ll love: It has a large front zippered pocket with two mesh pockets inside, a hidden back zippered pocket for valuables and two side pockets (one with a mini zippered pocket on it). It has large handles, and the backpack straps are adjustable.

What you should consider: A few reviewers had issues with the bag sweating. Others had issues with the zippers getting stuck, especially on the corners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

