Which Mynt3D 3D pen is best?

Gone are the days when drawn images needed to remain in the two-dimensional space. A 3D pen is a tremendous evolutionary step forward in the art and playfulness of drawing, letting you fully bring to life your wildest creations. The Mynt3D brand offers some of the best 3D pens on the market with models intended for all age groups and experience levels.

The best Mynt3D 3D pen is the Mynt3D Professional 3D Pen With OLED Display. It’s built to give experienced artists freedom of expression and inexperienced artists the ability to learn and improve.

What to know before you buy a Mynt3D 3D pen

Wired vs. wireless

Mynt3D 3D pens are powered via cable or battery.

Wired models connect to a USB port on your computer or through a USB AC adapter, though such an adapter is never included. Constant power lets you use the pen as long as you wish, but the cord is often short and can get in the way.

Filament

Mynt3D 3D pens use either acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polylactic acid or polycaprolactone filaments.

ABS has the highest melting temperature but is the most affordable. The melting process, due to the high temperatures, may generate dangerous fumes — use ABS only in well-ventilated areas.

What to look for in a quality Mynt3D 3D pen

Temperature

There are three elements of temperature to discuss in Mynt3D 3D pens: range, controls and cooling time.

Range: Like most 3D pens, Mynt3D lists their temperature ranges in Celsius and has an average range of 150-250 degrees. A pen’s range decides what kind of filament it can melt and use.

Speed

Sometimes when using a Mynt3D 3D pen, you want the filament to come out slowly for precision and fast for filling. Pens with variable speed controls give you this ease of control so your art piece doesn’t accidentally become ruined.

Auto-shutoff

Auto-shutoff is a safety feature that triggers the 3D pen to switch off once it reaches too high of a temperature. This is especially for children’s 3D pens.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mynt3D 3D pen

Mynt3D is a midrange brand and their prices reflect this. They offer just the pens for $40-$60 or have bundles with drawing pads and filaments for up to $100.

Mynt3D 3D pen FAQ

Is a Mynt3D 3D pen safe for children?

A. Yes, as long as they’re old enough to use the pen responsibly. The primary danger is in how hot a 3D pen has to be to melt the colored filaments. As long as your children hold the pen where it’s supposed to be held and refrain from touching the tip, it should be more than safe. If you’re still concerned, Mynt3D offers a child’s pen with lower heat and a more safety-conscious design. However, its limited effectiveness won’t keep an older child entertained.

How long does a Mynt3D 3D pen last?

A. The average 3D pen lasts for roughly a year. Higher-end models may last for two-plus years, while budget models usually break down after six-12 months. Thankfully, MYNT3D 3D pens have one-year limited warranties that cover any issues not caused by misuse or accidents.

What’s the best Mynt3D 3D pen to buy?

Top Mynt3D 3D pen

Mynt3D Professional 3D Pen With OLED Display

What you need to know: This is perfect for the pro and the newbie.

What you’ll love: It includes three ABS filament colors, a charger and the 3D pen. The temperature is adjustable in 1-degree increments between 130-240 degrees. The OLED display brightly displays the current temperature. The filament feed speed is fully adjustable. It’s also compatible with PLA filaments.

What you should consider: It takes a while to fully heat. The power cord can be restrictive due to its short length. Some consumers had issues with the provided charger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mynt3D 3D pen for the money

Mynt3D Basic 3D Pen

What you need to know: This budget pick is great for testing the 3D pen waters.

What you’ll love: It’s compatible with both PLA and ABS filaments and includes three filament colors. It also includes a stand. It has an adjustable three-speed feed. It has a sealed nozzle that prevents clogs.

What you should consider: Some consumers received broken pens. Others had issues with the pen failing to charge. It uses a proprietary charging port rather than one of the USB types.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mynt3D Junior2 3D Pen For Kids

What you need to know: This has a lower temperature range for children’s safety.

What you’ll love: It’s battery-operated and has a battery indicator light. It includes three colors of PCL filament, some stencils and a USB charging cable. All heated elements are stored safely inside the pen’s body. It has a 1-year limited warranty. The grip is ergonomically designed for small hands.

What you should consider: This pen doesn’t have the capabilities to entertain children much older than 10. The battery life can be as short as 15 minutes. It’s not compatible with ABS or PLA filaments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

