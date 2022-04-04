Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
63°
Jackson
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine conflict
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Entertainment
Lottery
Senior Spotlight Nominations
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
Press Releases
Top Stories
3 Claiborne County men arrested for stealing property
Gallery
‘Dancing With the Stars’ moves from ABC to sibling …
Hearing held on status of Jackson garbage contract
Video
Poland, France trade barbs over Russia’s war on Ukraine
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
Legislature gives $20 million in pandemic relief …
Video
Top Stories
Teacher raise, tax cut top issues in Mississippi …
Video
Top Stories
Mississippi governor signs tax cut bill
Video
Governor, other Mississippi officials set to receive …
Mississippi legislators work to approve state spending …
Video
Kosciusko voters to consider extra restaurant tax
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Live Cameras
Operation Tornado
Science With Scottlin
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
Mississippi Braves
Geaux Black and Gold
Masters Report
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
BestReviews
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Living Local Videos
Mississippi Creates
Mississippi Moment
Morning ‘Sip
Remarkable Women
Shop Local Buy Local
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Contests
Contest Winners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Ladders & Step Stools
Which ladder is best for cleaning your roof?
Top Ladders & Step Stools Headlines
Best telescoping ladder
Trending Stories
Arkansas man sentenced for being a felon in possession …
Inmate charged with setting fire at Adams County …
Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter
4 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Jackson County
Man allegedly sets fire at ex-girlfriend’s Beulah …