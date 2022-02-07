Which lanyard with an ID holder is best?

For many, official ID cards are a part of everyday work. They use them for everything from basic identification to unlocking doors or ordering meals. ID cards are often integral to doing business. However, they can become easily lost or damaged. It can also be irritating to keep your card in your wallet or pocket, where you have to repeatedly retrieve it for use. To keep your card visible, handy and protected, you will want a lanyard with an ID holder.

For a basic but professional design, the ELV Badge Holder with Zipper provides ID card protection and easy access, as well as extra storage space. It is available in multiple colors, allowing you to customize your look with its sleek, faux leather construction.

What to know before you buy a lanyard with an ID holder

ID holder varieties

From simple, transparent cases to leatherbound frames, ID lanyards come in a wide range of shapes, colors and materials. Some even look like a thin wallet, allowing you to cover your ID while not in use. Metal varieties held together with screws can survive the toughest abuse.

Lanyard varieties

Like the ID holders themselves, lanyards also come in many varieties. Some lanyards are little more than a woven strap, while others feature retractable cables. Other models are in the form of flexible springs that extend easily or are in the form of a band you can wear around your upper arm.

Your usage

Consider your day-to-day ID card usage and select a lanyard that allows you to keep your card within reach. If you use ID cards throughout the day to unlock doors or access computers, you’ll want a lanyard that has very little fuss. These cards often include a magnetic strip, which you should store far away from credit cards to avoid demagnetizing them.

Requirements

Most companies or schools that require ID cards have guidelines on how you display your lanyard and ID card. Have a good understanding of your institution’s ID card rules so you don’t need to replace a lanyard that does not comply with them.

What to look for in a quality lanyard with an ID holder

Weight

Since you may need to wear your lanyard the entire time you are at work or school, select one that is comfortable. While thick, industrial-strength lanyards provide excellent durability, they may be too heavy for regular use. Consider your usage carefully and keep your personal comfort in mind.

Protection

Most people find that a basic plastic lanyard and ID holder provides them with enough protection to keep their ID cards in good condition. However, those that work on construction sites, in law enforcement or other conditions that could potentially damage an ID card may want to invest in extra protection. Metal ID cardholders offer optimum resilience.

Visibility

If your company or school requires you to wear your identification at all times for security purposes, you will need a lanyard and ID card holder with a clear window. This feature allows others to view your photo and info easily. If you don’t require this at your workplace or school, buy a cardholder that allows you to open and close it as needed.

Waterproof

For those that work outdoors or may find themselves unable to avoid rain and water, a waterproof card holder will keep your ID clean and dry. Waterproof badge holders may be as simple as one that is in the form of a plastic, zippered bag.

Design and color

You can find ID holders in a range of various colors and patterns. From floral designs to neon hues, people love to sport fun lanyards and ID holders. They’re especially popular among teachers, pediatricians, veterinarians or anyone else who wants to bring a touch of fun to their work attire.

How much you can expect to spend on a lanyard with an ID holder

You can purchase an inexpensive lanyard with an ID holder in packs of six or more for under $10. If you want a specially designed, rugged model, these can cost as much as $60 for a single unit. However, most models are available for $20 or less.

Lanyard with ID holder FAQ

Can I carry more than cards in my ID holder?

A. Some lanyards feature ID card holders that act as small wallets. These allow you to carry cash, change and other cards along with your ID. Keep in mind that loading your ID holder up with other items will make it heavier and potentially uncomfortable.

Can I purchase lanyards with ID holders in bulk?

A. Yes. If you own a business and wish to provide your employees with lanyards or need them on hand for guest passes, you can purchase them in bulk at a low cost.

What are the benefits to using a lanyard with an ID holder?

A. Even if you aren’t required to wear one, a lanyard with an ID holder is still a useful accessory. They keep your cards and ID easily accessible and prevent them from becoming damaged. Habitually using a lanyard and ID holder will also help prevent you from leaving these necessary items behind.

What’s the best lanyard with an ID holder to buy?

Top lanyard with ID holder

ELV Badge Holder with Zipper

What you need to know: This ID card holder and lanyard have additional storage space for cards and cash.

What you’ll love: It has an official look, so it’s great for everyone from government workers to students. It features a zippered pouch and comes in seven colors.

What you should consider: This model may be too bulky for those who don’t intend to carry more than a single card on their lanyard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lanyard with ID holder for the money

Lanyards for Id Badges & Vaccine Card Holder 3 Pack

What you need to know: This three-pack of lanyards with ID holders is an affordable option for those who require a light, transparent way to display their cards.

What you’ll love: It’s waterproof and comes with a retractable cardholder. Its crystal-clear material allows visibility from all angles and has enough interior space to hold multiple cards.

What you should consider: They aren’t durable enough for those who plan on using them long-term.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Aluminum GOVO Badge Holder

What you need to know: Made in America from durable aluminum, this ID card holder provides superior protection.

What you’ll love: For those who want a badge holder made of metal, this rugged, tactical model delivers. Available in two finishes or as well as a more expensive titanium version.

What you should consider: This cardholder does not include a lanyard strap and is not the best choice for those who need to scan their cards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

