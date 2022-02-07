Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
44°
Jackson
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
National
Coronavirus
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Entertainment
Lottery
Senior Spotlight Nominations
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Bill would require evaluation for children who abuse …
Video
Top Stories
Neighbors fed up with massive sinkhole in Jackson
Video
Conservation officers wanted at MDWFP
Man arrested for January homicide in McComb
Texas man sentenced for trafficking drugs to MS
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
Bill would require evaluation for children who abuse …
Video
Top Stories
First responders benefit bill dies in committee
Video
Top Stories
Brice Wiggins improperly used state campaign funds …
Video
Mississippi could revive a form of initiative process
Video
Infrastructure bill passes Mississippi Senate
Video
Hosemann discusses teacher pay, tax plans
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Live Cameras
Operation Tornado
Science With Scottlin
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
China 2022
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
BestReviews
Black History Month
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Living Local Videos
Mississippi Creates
Mississippi Moment
Morning ‘Sip
Shop Local Buy Local
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Contests
Remarkable Women Nominations
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Supplies
Best Brother label maker
Top Supplies Headlines
Best badge reel
Trending Stories
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash in Hinds County
Natchez crash leaves woman dead, two critically injured
Watch Live
Man in custody after chase through Vicksburg
McComb women charged with felony identity theft