BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

More stores are getting in on the Prime Day excitement

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is taking place on July 11 and 12, but it won’t be the only retailer with hot deals this week. While some retailers focused only on July Fourth savings events last week, others are hoping the buying frenzy created around Prime Day will benefit them as well. Besides the deep discounts you can get for being an Amazon Prime member, stores, including Walmart, Nordstrom, Macy’s and more, are hosting huge savings events. Here are 10 other places you can shop on Prime Day.

Last updated on July 10, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. PT

The 10 best alternative Prime Day sales

Not only is Best Buy holding a competing sale, but the chain is also starting a day early to entice people who can’t wait to save. The Best Buy Black Friday in July event is officially scheduled to take place from July 10 through July 12. While it is not a members-only event, the Best Buy rewards programs offer increased incentives, such as free two-day shipping, an extended 60-day return window and Geek Squad support. The discounts are expected to cover electronics, appliances, gadgets, home entertainment, computing necessities and more.

Shop at Best Buy

While it isn’t limited to two days, the Dyson Summer Savings Event is another way you can save big on the home and self-care products you need, such as vacuums, air purifiers and hair dryers. The deals are already live with many of them lasting the entire month of July.

Shop at Dyson

Home Depot

If it seems like Home Depot has had a sale going on for months, it kind of has. There was the Spring Black Friday sale, the Memorial Day sale and the Fourth of July sale. But even though we’re several days past their Red, White and Do More Sale, you can still find deals on select tools, patio furniture, appliances and more until July 12. If you’ve been thinking about a home upgrade, now’s the time to get started.

Shop at Home Depot

Macy’s Black Friday in July Sale started on July 6 and runs until July 12. This massive savings event touches nearly every department in the store. Furniture, mattresses, rugs, dining and entertainment items are on sale for up to 60% off. You can also find deep discounts on shoes, toys, menswear, womenswear, jewelry, handbags and more.

Shop at Macy’s

While the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale doesn’t officially start until July 17, card members get early access to deals. The more you spend throughout the year, the earlier you get to join the fun. Influencers can save starting on July 13, while Ambassadors get access on July 12. Icons, however, get first dibs on the merchandise starting on July 11.

Shop at Nordstrom

Whether you have feathered friends, furry friends or scaly friends at home, Petco has a cornucopia of deals for you during the Petco Black Friday in July Sale. The savings have already begun and will last until July 15. During this savings event, you can get up to 50% off on all your pet needs, ranging from food to toys to training items. You can even save on pet care.

Shop at Petco

For shoppers who like the finer things in life, there are Saks Fifth Avenue sales events. Right now, the company is hosting its famed Designer Sale. While the deals are live, you can save as much as 70% on selected merchandise from top-name designers, such as Versace, Dries Van Noten and many more.

Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue

Target has taken a page from Amazon’s playbook. This summer’s Target Circle Week is an event that celebrates loyal Target Circle members with discounts up to 50% off. The event runs from July 6 through July 15, and you have to be a member to participate. If you aren’t currently a member, you can sign up for free and start taking advantage of savings, Target Plus perks and personalized deals.

Shop at Target

Walmart+ Week is coming. It begins on July 11 and lasts until July 13. However, if you are a Walmart+ member, you get to start saving a day early. This huge sales event features thousands of items on sale, including home goods, clothing, electronics, toys and more. Plus, the savings spill over into other areas with limited-time offers for Panera, Six Flags and more.

Shop at Walmart

Wayfair always seems to have some kind of sale going on. Right now is their 72-Hour Clearout Sale, which has deep discounts on furniture, lighting, bedding, storage, outdoor essentials and more through July 12. You can also save big on items that are suitable for dorms with the Wayfair Back-To-College Sale. Whether you are looking for bedding, organizational goods, furniture or something else for your college-bound student, you can get it for up to 60% off (on select merchandise).

Shop at Wayfair

Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best discounts of the Prime Day sale. Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.