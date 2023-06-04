These sandals are water-resistant, stylish and have traction to prevent poolside falls

Summer is almost here, and pool season has already arrived. But a swimsuit isn’t the only attire you’ll need for days in the water and sun. Sandals are perfect for these occasions, but not any pair will do. Sandals that are made to withstand exposure to water and have dependable traction will prevent slips when areas surrounding the pool are waterlogged. The right materials, fit and style will make a pair of pool sandals your go-to favorite every time you head to the pool.

Features to look for when buying sandals for the pool

When considering sandals to wear to the pool, there are specific features you’ll need for walking on wet, slippery surfaces.

Traction: This is the most important feature in sandals for the pool. Diving, splashing and getting in and out of the pool spreads water through the areas surrounding it. This poses fall risks to people walking in those areas. Sandals with outsoles that have treads or raised patterns will provide slip-resistant traction on water-covered ground.

Materials: Sandals that are designed for walking on wet surfaces are made of rubber or synthetic rubber-like material such as ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA). These materials are water-resistant, so getting them wet won’t affect wear or longevity. They are also easy to wipe clean. Some sandals for the pool also have foam or gel material in the soles for added comfort and support.

Styles: Pool sandals are made to be functional and typically have simplistic styles that are easy to slip into. Flip-flop, slide and strappy sandals are the most popular designs. They typically have flat soles for stability while walking on wet ground. For those who like a more edgy look, platform soles and chunky styles are also available. Pool sandal styles are available for men, women and kids. Versatile unisex styles can also be found.

Best nonslip sandals for the pool

Givenchy Logo Pool Sandals

Made of rubber that’s waterproof and provides traction on wet surfaces, these pool sandals are made for leisure days swimming and lounging. They feature a simple slide design that’s easy to put on and take off. The logos on the straps add a fashionable touch.

Joomra Quick-Drying Pillow Slippers

Not only do these sandals have grippy outsoles to prevent slipping, but they also have textured insoles so your feet stay put as you walk. The thick foam soles absorb shock for superior comfort. Lightweight and comfortable, they come in a choice of 15 colors and are available at a budget-friendly price.

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides

These classic Adidas slides are made for the shower, which also makes them perfect to wear around the pool. They have rubber outsoles for reliable traction when strolling in wet areas. You can count on comfort, too, thanks to the contoured footbeds that are made of proprietary Cloudfoam.

Roxy Vista Flip-Flop Sandals

Although simple, these inexpensive flip-flop sandals have pool-friendly features, including soft, flexible footbeds and textured, slip-resistant outsoles. The EVA material is constructed to be worn in wet conditions. You can choose from 19 colors and patterns.

Teva Child Psyclone 4 Sandals

Kids who love to play in water need shoes that will keep them upright while they have fun. The treads on the Psyclone 4 pair are perfect for slippery surfaces. They also feature adjustable straps and fasteners for a secure fit. Sizes are available for youngsters 1 to 8 years old.

Vince Evie Patent Pool Platform Sandals

These pool sandals are as stylish as they are practical, thanks to the platform heels that look great with swimsuits or summer outfits. They are great to wear to the pool or on casual days. The footbeds are cushioned and contoured for outstanding comfort.

Crocs Swiftwater Sandals

Made by a popular brand in user-friendly shoes, these sandals are structured to channel water away from the feet, which adds to the stability they provide. The Croslite material is lightweight for comfort on leisure pool days. You’ll also love the strappy design when wearing them on casual excursions away from the pool.

Reef Anchor Flip-Flops

Anchor flip-flops live up to their name, as they have rubber outsoles with treads designed to prevent slipping on wet ground. The EVA footbeds include “airbags” that absorb shock and provide comfortable support. The attractive casual style looks great exploring your favorite resort area.

