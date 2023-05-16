IN THIS ARTICLE:

Walking your dog is as crucial for you as it is for the dog. Not only is it an opportunity for both of you to get some exercise, but it’s also a moment for bonding and an opportunity to reinforce training. By ensuring you have properly fitting gear, handy treats, and a few other essentials, you can guarantee a dog walk that’s safe and fun for all.

What to bring on a dog walk

Dog leash and harness

While some dogs have excellent leash manners and can walk with the leash attached to their collar, many do better with the extra control a harness provides. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s sizing guide when choosing a harness to ensure it will fit comfortably.

Whether you choose a retractable leash or a standard leash may depend on your dog and the environment you’re walking. A dog that’s anxious, reactive, or prone to chasing distractions may be easier to handle with a sturdy standard lead, while a retractable leash may be just the thing for exploring wide-open spaces.

Dog treats

Dog treats are crucial training tools. Bring a handful of kibble or training treats on walks to reinforce your dog’s behavior and commands. Convenient treat pouches make it easy to dispense treats to reward or distract your dog quickly.

Health and safety

If you’re going on a long walk, bring water and a collapsible bowl to keep your dog hydrated when you go on long walks. You should also be sure you have enough poop bags to clean up after any potty breaks.

Best dog leash

Top dog leash

Tiger Tail Leatherish Dog Leash

What you need to know: This leash is made from a sturdy vegan leather-like material that makes it waterproof and easy to clean.

What you’ll love: The leash has the elegant look of real leather, but it’s made from a material that resists water and odors. It’s available in two lengths and two color choices.

What you should consider: It features a slightly sticky grip, which some users don’t love. The lease can become slippery and hard to hold when wet.

Sold by Amazon

Top dog leash for the money

Blueberry Pet 3M Reflective Dog Leash

What you need to know: With its stylish stripes and reflective 3M stitching, this leash is a dependable pick for any dog.

What you’ll love: The reflective stitching makes walks safer for you and your dog. The handle has a clip so you can tether the dog or attach the leash to your belt. It comes in three sizes and 12 colors.

What you should consider: The handle clip can come undone if your dog is a strong puller. The stripe pattern is only visible on one side of the leash.

Sold by Amazon

Best treat pouch

Top treat pouch

MalsiPree Dog Treat Pouch

What you need to know: This belt bag offers a zippered treat pouch, poop bag storage, a water bottle holder, and other handy features.

What you’ll love: Keep everything you need for dog walking front and center in this utility pouch. Along with treat storage, it boasts reflective features, inner-zipper compartments for your belongings and a D-ring to attach the dog leash.

What you should consider: The leash clip may not be strong enough to hold large dogs, and the water bottle pouch is difficult to use.

Sold by Amazon

Top treat pouch for the money

Audwud Silicone Dog Treat Pouch

What you need to know: This silicone pouch is easy to keep clean, and it offers convenient features like quick access and a belt clip.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to access treats quickly with this option as the pouch top seals gently with a magnetic closure. The silicone material is dishwasher-safe. It comes in 10 color choices.

What you should consider: It’s easy for treats to spill out of the pouch when you bend over. Because the pouch doesn’t seal tightly, you can’t store treats in the pouch long-term. Some users found the clip lacks durability.

Sold by Amazon

Best dog harness

Top dog harness

Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Harness

What you need to know: This durable harness is comfortable for dogs to wear and can easily be adjusted for the perfect fit.

What you’ll love: The leash can be attached to either the front or the back depending on your dog-walking preference. The metal nesting buckles won’t come apart no matter how hard your dog pulls. The harness also comes with a car tether. It comes in two color choices and five sizes.

What you should consider: Some deep-chested dogs may have trouble fitting into this harness. Its materials may make it too heavy for small breeds.

Sold by Amazon

Top dog harness for the money

PetSafe Easy Walk No Pull Dog Harness

What you need to know: Help you and your dog have a more comfortable walk with this leash designed to deter pulling.

What you’ll love: This harness attaches to the leash by a ring on the chest, which redirects your dog when it tries to pull. The light, low-coverage design also helps keep dogs cool. Choose from three patterns, nine colors and four size options. It comes with a matching leash.

What you should consider: It’s designed only for light to moderate pullers. The thin straps can cause chafing on some breeds.

Sold by Amazon

