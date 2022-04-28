Which golf push cart is best?

Getting around a golf course requires transporting your clubs from hole to hole. While gas and electric-powered golf carts make for an easy ride, they are usually expensive to rent and limit your aerobic exercise.

Golf push carts are a stylish and convenient way to tote your clubs around the course with a wide array of features and storage. You also will save money by not having to rent a riding cart. Best of all, you will be able to enjoy the health benefits of walking while the push cart does most of the work carrying your clubs. For its wide range of storage options and ability to cover multiple terrains, the top golf push cart choice is the Sun Mountain Speed Cart GX.

What to know before you buy a golf push cart

Unique advantages

Golf push carts have several advantages over traditional pull carts. Push carts typically have three or four wheels, which provides greater stability and maneuverability. Push carts are also easier to navigate on a golf course, so you will not expend as much energy. Keeping your golf clubs in front of you also helps you notice if some of your clubs begin to slip out of the bag.

Types of brakes

The braking system on a golf push cart is important when playing a hilly course and will need to stop your cart on an incline. Some brakes are hand-controlled, while others rely on your foot pressing the brake lever. Braking systems that engage multiple wheels are sturdier.

Collapsible

One of the best aspects of today’s push carts is the advanced technology that allows them to open and close in seconds. Some golf push carts even have a button that automatically closes the cart for you. Most have a manual lever that collapses the unit once your bag has been removed. Keep in mind that you will need a cart that fits your storage space once broken down.

What to look for in a quality golf push cart

Storage

Many golf push carts come with numerous storage options, including a dashboard for the scorecard, digital rangefinder, and even your cell phone. Others include mesh bags for storing additional items. Beverage holders are also popular additions. Look for push carts with the right amount of storage, as too many options can clutter access to your golf clubs and balls.

Seat

A unique feature of many golf push carts is a fold-down seat that allows you to rest while waiting on groups in front of you to finish the hole. This is a welcomed convenience on hot days or for people with back or leg issues that may need the occasional breather.

Umbrella holder

Some golf push carts feature an umbrella holder. This is an excellent option for protecting your clubs if it starts raining because you won’t need to hold the umbrella awkwardly in place. Some bags feature a slide-in tube made for the umbrella shaft, while others have a clip-on feature.

How much you can expect to spend on a golf push cart

Many golf push carts can be purchased for $50-$200, with the higher end of this range offering superb features, braking systems and extra storage. Golf push carts over $200 typically have additional features such as built-in electric motors for assisting on hilly courses and puncture-proof tires.

Golf push cart FAQ

Is there a big difference between three-wheel and four-wheel push carts?

A. Three-wheel push carts tend to reach higher speeds and are easily maneuverable around curves or bumpy terrain. Four-wheel push carts are more stable because of the extra-wide base, and they typically fold into a flattened shape that is more easily stowed.

Do golf push carts require a lot of maintenance?

A. Most golf push carts require minimal maintenance. Straps may wear out over time. Flat tires sometimes happen too. Straps, tires and most other accessories are available as replacement parts from the manufacturer.

What’s the best golf push cart to buy?

Top golf push cart

Sun Mountain Speed Cart GX

What you need to know: This push cart offers extra storage capacity while upper and lower bag brackets hold everything in place, even over rough terrain.

What you’ll love: The three-wheel design covers all course conditions. A redesigned handle has even more easy access to your golfing gear. A mesh basket provides additional storage. A two-step technique makes for easy folding.

What you should consider: There were some reports of the cart pulling to the right while in motion.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top golf push cart for the money

Qwik-Fold 3-Wheel Push Cart

What you need to know: This push cart is easy to push and even easier to collapse and store when you are finished.

What you’ll love: Made from aircraft-grade aluminum, this push cart is both lightweight and sturdy. It has a patented foot-brake system engaged by simply tapping it with your foot. The Bullet-system technology allows the cart to open and fold in one second.

What you should consider: There were some reports of the bag cart veering left while in motion.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bag Boy Nitro Auto-Open Push Cart

What you need to know: This push cart opens and closes in seconds and has many high-end features.

What you’ll love: The top panel has room for the scorecard, golf balls, beverage storage and even a mobile device holder. It has a hand-mounted parking brake and bungee straps for extra security. A clip-on umbrella holder is included.

What you should consider: The wheels may lack traction on some surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.