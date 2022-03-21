Which rain barrel is best?

From a light drizzle to a sudden downpour, hundreds of millions of gallons of rainwater goes down the waterspout annually. Harvesting this bounty for your own use is as easy as placing a rain barrel below a downspout. The collected rainwater is diverted from your home’s foundation and can save you money over time.

To get started with this ecologically friendly solution, the RTS Home Accents Rain Water Collection Barrel is attractive and can be expanded as your rainwater collecting needs change.

What to know before you buy a rain barrel

Rain barrel materials

Rain barrels come in three main materials: plastic, wood and ceramic.

Plastic: These are durable, lightweight and strong. They can be cast in different texture (for instance, to resemble wood), and they cost the least to make. Look for food-grade plastic.

These are durable, lightweight and strong. They can be cast in different texture (for instance, to resemble wood), and they cost the least to make. Look for food-grade plastic. Wood: Wood is attractive, but it’s prone to rot. Wood is also heavier than plastic and may be difficult to move.

Wood is attractive, but it’s prone to rot. Wood is also heavier than plastic and may be difficult to move. Clay: This material is less common in large sizes because of its weight. Used mostly as decoration, these barrels generally hold just a small amount of water that may evaporate quickly in hot climates.

Capacity

Rain barrel capacity matters and depends upon the amount of rain you get in your area (and the amount you want to store for use). Rain barrels hold between 40 and 80 gallons of water. Some can be daisy-chained together for expanded water storage.

Closed vs. open

Rain barrels come with either closed or open tops. Both have a mesh screen that keeps out larger debris, but a closed rain barrel has a smaller opening to admit just the rain downspout while the open top is completely mesh.

While open rain barrels offer easier access to water and easier filling for sudden deluges, they also admit more debris and bugs.

What to look for in a quality rain barrel

High-quality fittings

The fittings of your rain barrel — the spigot to access water, plus the overflow valve — should be of high quality. The standard is durable brass fittings that you find in outdoor plumbing. These should be solid, securely attached and sealed to prevent leaks.

Food-grade materials

Even though you will not likely use your harvested rainwater for drinking, your rain barrel should be made from food-grade plastic. This makes it safe for use on vegetable gardens.

Ability to expand

If you want to harvest and store rainwater in a very wet climate, look for rain barrels that let you expand. By attaching an overflow hose from one to another, you can double or triple (or more) your storage capacity.

Portable

A portable rain barrel is great for long off-grid camping trips or other situations where you want to gather water occasionally. These consist of a frame and heavy-duty plastic that is easily assembled.

Mesh filtration

The mesh filtration system where the downspout meets the barrel should be large enough to accommodate strong water flow but small enough to prevent debris and bugs from entering the barrel. You will not be able to keep everything out, but straining major contaminants makes your water more usable.

Warranty

A warranty is always a good idea. Look for rain barrels that come with a warranty against defects to protect your investment.

How much you can expect to spend on a rain barrel

Rain barrels are an investment that pays for itself after just a few storms. Expect to spend $80-$200 on a single barrel.

Rain barrel FAQ

Can you DIY a rain barrel?

A. These days you can DIY pretty much anything, and a rain barrel is no different. Don’t assume that building your own rain barrel is going to be cheaper, though. Considering the money for materials and the time for construction, your costs will be close to the same whether you build your own or buy one.

Keep in mind that if you do build your own barrel, you’ll need to source a food-grade container. It should not have been used to store chemicals.

Can you drink water directly from a rain barrel?

A. No. Water in a rain barrel generally runs off a roof and can be contaminated by dirt, debris and bacteria. If you have a separate drinking water filtration system, it is possible to run harvested rainwater through that for drinking.

Use your harvested rainwater to:

Water indoor and outdoor plants

Wash lawn and garden equipment

Wash the car

Manually flush a toilet

Irrigate trees

Water the lawn

Do not use rainwater for:

Human or pet consumption

Washing animals

Cooking

What are the best rain barrels to buy?

Top rain barrel

RTS Home Accents Rain Water Collection Barrel

What you need to know: This is an attractive barrel with room for expansion.

What you’ll love: You can daisy-chain this rain barrel to other rain barrels for increased storage. A mesh screen filters out large debris. This holds 50 gallons of rainwater in an oak-look plastic barrel with a brass spout.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the overflow protection is inadequate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top rain barrel for the money

Lostronaut Portable Rain Barrel

What you need to know: It’s a great option for collecting rain water on the go.

What you’ll love: This collapsible barrel holds 53 gallons of rainwater. The PVC fabric resists the sun’s ultraviolet rays and features heavy-duty zippers. Six legs keep it off the ground, and water can be accessed from two spigots. A mesh screen filters debris.

What you should consider: Some users said it’s prone to leaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mirainbarrel Rain Barrel Kit

What you need to know: This is an environmentally friendly large-capacity option.

What you’ll love: The barrel is upcycled food-grade plastic with solid brass fittings. It features a strong mesh screen, and the company provides free replacement spigots and spigot repair kits for the life of the rain barrel.

What you should consider: As with other rain barrels, the overflow valves were problematic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

